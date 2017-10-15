Model Cameron Russell publishes sexual harassment experiences in the fashion industry
People are sharing stories with #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse to highlight harassment problems in the fashion industry https://t.co/T2FXfveOO2— The Cut (@TheCut) 13 October 2017
SEVERE TRIGGER WARNING: the accounts that have been published by Russell (on the request of each author's anonymity) are graphic and upsetting.
Model Cameron Russell (who you might remember from the incredibly popular 2013 Ted Talk, "Looks Aren't Everything. Believe me, I'm a Model") is using a hashtag on her personal Instagram (#MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse) that has picked up significant attention in the last few days detailing sexual harassment in the fashion industry, with over 50 submissions so far. Articles have been written in TheCut, Bustle, the Telegraph and the Independent but the buzz behind the story is significantly quieter than the current focus on Harvey Weinstein.
I am hoping to signal boost the issue by posting it here. Even though I hate to add to the flood of upsetting posts. I'm also hoping it qualifies as a post in terms of celeb-status!
I can only imagine that it’s bad in the music industry too. I’ve been trying to break in it and have been working with a producer or two in the past but I’m so cautious...so many people in the industry get taken advantage of. I hope we can call all of them out on all platforms without fear of losing jobs.
i want them all dead.
I mean, Terry Richardson literally boasted about sexual coercion in the Guardian years before people started to speak out against him, you have models as high up as Kate Moss saying they were pressured to pose nude while they were still minors, and that's without even getting into the way models (already thin people) are bullied over weight. Which is something they wouldn't dare to do to the nepotism/instagram model crowd so it just exposes the whole 'but this is the nature of the job!' hypocrisy . It's been eight years since Sara Ziff made Picture Me and not one damn thing has changed.
Every single photographer, agent, editor, stylist, brand head who pulls this stuff deserves to be named and shamed, at the very least.
i wonder if the male model photographer was bob villard. i think he's still working, despite his convictions.
This happened hours ago...Old disgusting man offered to spoil me and give me everything I want because 30 was his age cut off. When I said I was good and didn't want that he offered to give me nights of pleasure and then I could kick him out. I declined that and then was told he could seduce my mind. Said no to that and then was told I'm not used to getting so many compliments and that's why I can't handle them.
Christ, I want all these disgusting men to drop dead.