Model Cameron Russell publishes sexual harassment experiences in the fashion industry

I follow her on instagram and I think its great that she is doing this, the stories are super creepy and I like that she is showing all kinds of sexual harassment, from inappropriate commentary to touching, since many pelple seem to dismiss sexual abuse with saying "he was just complimenting you".







I wonder if/how many are about Terry Richardson since that's a big open secret and I'm surprised no ones mentioned him yet now Reply

well there might very well be stories about terry in the photos. all identifiers like name/magazine title have been blacked out Reply

My thoughts exactly - "So what if a stranger called something!" "Someday you'll regret not appreciating the compliment" and all other bullshit to push us into a corner. Reply

I swear nothing makes me turn to full-on red haze RAGE faster than some scum man protesting innocence over sexual harassment/assault. Reply

oh god. with all the talk about the acting industry i kept thinking about how much worse it is in modeling. not ready to hear stories from poor, underage teen girls basically being trafficked. Reply

there are stories from male and female models, photographer assistants, MUA....it really goes on and on. no one is protecting these people Reply

Some of these stories are hard to get through Reply

i started reading yesterday and i'm not done. i have to take a lot of breaks. it's really upsetting and while i've obviously not had identical situations, it is bringing up a lot of unacceptable behaviour i have endured from people (be they friends/family/coworkers/strangers) and just pushed away because to sit and remember all of it is too painful.



idk if that makes sense Reply

it makes sense. i was reading a lot of weinstein stories yesterday and i had this crazy that's so raven flood of memories, from high school to college, of all the shitty things that have happened to me that i believed i had forgotten Reply

I'm praying that Terry Richardson gets his next and all the celebs and fashion execs (even my faves Gaga and Beyonce) get dragged for enabling this mans abuse in the fashion and music industry. Reply

I'm especially mad at Bey;How you gonna have this man with all these allegations against him on the same album where you proclaim that you're a feminist? I can't stand her high yellow ass sometimes. Reply

Beyonce is not and has never been "high yellow" and you know it Reply

nothing changed after that ny magazine cover story, i doubt it'll change now Reply

mte Reply

I'm not going to blame people who posed for him before 2009 (when he was first exposed) but after? Damn. Also I don't blame the models either, they mostly don't have a choice or aren't in a position to refuse to work with his scum ass but the celebities should have known better. Reply

well this is horrifying Reply

I read some of these...it’s horrible. Good for her for speaking out.



I can only imagine that it’s bad in the music industry too. I’ve been trying to break in it and have been working with a producer or two in the past but I’m so cautious...so many people in the industry get taken advantage of. I hope we can call all of them out on all platforms without fear of losing jobs. Reply

Bruce Weber is a pos too. Reply

so many of those stories are terry richardson Reply

i tried reading all of the accounts on her instagram and it was overwhelming. just pages and pages and pages. Reply

i've been reading them off and on for the last 24hr and not made much of a dent. i have to take frequent breaks. it's incredibly upsetting Reply

same here it's very disturbing Reply

Same, I tried yesterday but I had to stop. Reply

jesus fucking christ almighty.

i want them all dead. Reply

omfg i want to vomit reading all these horrible stories

I just read a couple of them and one of the stories is a dead ringer for Terry Richardson Reply

Thanks for taking this up, OP. The fashion industry has its own awfulness going on and models/junior people are basically powerless (worse because so many models are under 18), they need to be exposed and shamed too.



I mean, Terry Richardson literally boasted about sexual coercion in the Guardian years before people started to speak out against him, you have models as high up as Kate Moss saying they were pressured to pose nude while they were still minors, and that's without even getting into the way models (already thin people) are bullied over weight. Which is something they wouldn't dare to do to the nepotism/instagram model crowd so it just exposes the whole 'but this is the nature of the job!' hypocrisy . It's been eight years since Sara Ziff made Picture Me and not one damn thing has changed.



Every single photographer, agent, editor, stylist, brand head who pulls this stuff deserves to be named and shamed, at the very least. Reply

thank you for spreading op. started reading and these stories are horrifying. multiple posts might help catch the attention of ontd with everything else going on. Reply

I second the suggestion for multiple posts, OP. I kinda wish new-school outlets like BoF or even TFS would take this up for real, since they're not as dependent on having access to fashion photographers and the like. Reply

i tweeted it to a couple news outlets, asking them to signal boost. we'll see what happens x Reply

i don't know how to put this in a way that doesn't sound weird or creepy...but sexual assault and consent are my focus areas. i'm in law school rn studying law + social justice and am trying to be a voice (both as a survivor and ally) in any way i can. the law in ireland is getting better while the usa is running backwards :( Reply

i loved her TED talk and i'm glad she's sharing this.



i wonder if the male model photographer was bob villard. i think he's still working, despite his convictions. Reply

Everyone everywhere needs to talk about this. I get harassed nearly daily by customers and my coworkers and management who are all dudes give no fucks.



This happened hours ago...Old disgusting man offered to spoil me and give me everything I want because 30 was his age cut off. When I said I was good and didn't want that he offered to give me nights of pleasure and then I could kick him out. I declined that and then was told he could seduce my mind. Said no to that and then was told I'm not used to getting so many compliments and that's why I can't handle them. Reply

cameron is one of my fav human beings and i'm so glad she's doing this Reply

Thanks for posting this and I hope it does spread out.



Christ, I want all these disgusting men to drop dead. Reply

The fashion industry is a cesspool. The likes of Carine Roitfeld, Anna Wintour, Glenda Bailey and Emmanuelle Alt have no problem hiring Terry Richardson for shoots yet everyone knows what he is like and the fact that this guy now has two children makes me gag. Those kids aren't safe Reply

All of these industries need a restart button, where all the scum can be eliminated. Reply

