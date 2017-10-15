Weekend Box Office: Happy Death Day slays the competition

From what I saw this week:



Call Me By Your Name > Lady Bird > The Shape of Water > The Florida Project Reply

daaamn, good choices.I'm so impatient for CMBYN. & Lady Bird! really enjoyed Shape of Water for the romantic in me. and Florida Project is out this weekend over here but idk when i'll have time for it. Reply

Definitely all worth seeing! Lady Bird is so funny and warm and CMBYN is just really a masterpiece that refuses to leave my head. Reply

did you dislike tfp or was it just not as good as the other three? the trailer is really cute but i'm not exactly chomping at the bit to see it, either Reply

tfp >> lady bird ! Reply

i've been on a greta garbo kick recently, so i watched one of her silents on friday when i was home sick from work. i watched the pilot of mindhunter last night and loved it, so prob going to binge that today Reply

Just finished binge watching The Exorcist from yesterday afternoon to 8 this morning. I had to forgo sleep cause the 1st season was bonkers. The second season is okay so far. John Cho looks good. I can't take pillowhead girl though. Really boring scenes with her.

I loved Happy Death Day. It was like Scream meets Groundhog Day meets Mean Girls. Reply

Ohh I’m hft. I’ll prob watch it tonite Reply

Mte but less Scream because there wasn't gore lol Reply

Same, it was a great popcorn movie. Bless these successful micro-budget horror movies. I hope the lead gets more work because she was charming. Reply

I feel like we're watching the death of the theatrical film experience because wow, almost everything has absurdly shitty numbers.



That is terrible for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women. I wasn't impressed with what Annapurna did for Detroit, but I after seeing it I thought that it made sense that it kind of collapsed at the box office regardless of marketing. But wow, this just proves Annapurna needs help. Reply

that's so disappointing! i'm hoping to see Prof Marston early next week if I have the time to but idk. might have to wait another week. there's so much out right now. I was hoping it'd do decent. :( Reply

I don't get the decision to do Professor Marston as that sort of relatively wide release. Just because Wonder Woman was a huge hit doesn't mean people will go to see a biopic of her creator in large numbers immediately. This sort of movie needs to be platformed. Reply

mte Reply

LOL, I so agree with you about watching the death of the theatrical film experience. You can literally watch it slipping away. Reply

Saw Christine a couple of days ago and it was fine.

I might go see Blade Runner 2049 or Claire Denis' Beau Travail tonight, not sure Reply

Beau Travail is amaaaaaazing. Peak Denis. Reply

Beau Travail is one of the greatest movies ever made u better go Reply

I saw Blade Runner 2049… One of those movies so perfectly done I forgot I was watching a movie. The acting is superb from every quarter. The story is a particularly resonant one about the search for identity, purpose and honor in a fallen world. Also, despite the bleak and haunting themes, the movie has a surprisingly persistent note of hope throughout the whole thing. Reply

I watched that movie on Tuesday and I’m still thinking about it. It was that good. Reply

hope for whom? Not the women that were abused, used as sexual objects, and made to participate in male fulfilled fantasies and act on them. that movie was beautiful but it was misogynist as fuck Reply

Mte Reply

I want to see Happy Death Day but can't get anyone to go with me, and I'm not seeing a scary movie alone Reply

Its not scary lol .. Like at all. Its like a comedy slasher and even then. Theres like no gore or anything just a lot of chasing around. Its more a funny whodunit type film. Reply

It's rated PG-13. You'll be fine. Reply

I hate scary and gory movies too and I loved it.

I actually laughed out loud more than I was scared at any given point. Reply

It’s really not scary there’s a few pop out moments that make you jump but that’s it Reply

It's more funny than scary. Plus it's PG-13. Reply

Happy Death Day was a cute lil movie lol. The actors definitely made the movie because they were really good. I got free tickets to see it so yah. I def wouldnt have paid to see it in theatres but if i was 13/14 i would have gone with my friends and loved it.

Also the male lead was a major cutie. He looks like a bb Mark Ronson a lil. Reply

I thought he was bland at first but he really won me over as the movie went on. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm going to be really disappointed if he turns out to be the real killer He was I was like Reply

The love interest was adorable. And he had a They Live poster? Ugh, only in the movies... Reply

Legend of the Seeker, lol. S2 is just not as easy as S1. It's...a lot.



And honestly, something that's hitting me again, is how messy the show could be about Confession.



Let me put this under a cut...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Like, they had no problems acknowledging the times it was wrong to basically enslave someone against their will, but it wasn't really applied equally when, like Kahlan, would talk about Confessors taking on mates.



They didn't want to Confess someone they loved but there was never any consent expressed about the mates they took. It was weird. In fact, more often than not, their mates were Confessed against their will.



Like Kahlan dismissing at first her father's anger at being Confessed by her mother. Though, most of that was colored by his abuse but she outright said "you weren't a good person before" before conceding it was not okay.





Idk, ~thoughts about a long-dead show, lol.



Edited at 2017-10-15 03:40 pm (UTC) I'm still working on, lol. S2 is just not as easy as S1. It's...a lot.And honestly, something that's hitting me again, is how messy the show could be about Confession.Let me put this under a cut...Idk, ~thoughts about a long-dead show, lol. Reply

Im in thr middle of a rewatch too and wow, I was shocked it's been 8 years since the premiere! It's still endearing to me.



S2 has some hard parts...for me, all of Rahl and the Underworld, the whole Sisters of the Light sub plots. But it gave us Cara...and Kahlan and Cara! No lie, Richard lost star status second season cause Cara stole every scene. Reply

Richard became straight up annoying in a lot of S2 episodes, lol. But Cara and Kahlan and Cara, it makes up for a lot <3



It's still fun and I still kinda miss it, though. Reply

I saw Loving Vincent on Friday and omg it was stunning and really moving. it's been out here for a week now but I've been antsy to see it for aaaaaaaages. it was unbelievable seeing those oil paintings come to life. my god.



I saw Loving Vincent on Friday and omg it was stunning and really moving. it's been out here for a week now but I've been antsy to see it for aaaaaaaages. it was unbelievable seeing those oil paintings come to life. my god.

didn't see anything else BUT this coming week is gonna be a ton of films for me bc the imagineNATIVE film fest (a fest celebrating films by Indigenous filmmakers) is happening here - my 2nd time going now and I am seeing like, 5 movies and 2 shorts programmes. so excited! all the 5 films I picked are directed by women too - I gotta catch up w my #52filmsbywomen challenge. it's super affordable too so I'm trying to every yr and park myself at the theatre all weekend, haha.

Blade Runner 2049 was fucking amazing. It flopped, but who fucking cares. I wish people would stop talk about box office. First Blade Runner also flopped. Reply

the studio cares. Reply

Fuck them. So many brilliant movies flopped. Reply

I wish people would stop talk about box office.



Why? Reply

I feel like the box office convo is salient mainly bc the movie had the gall to be 3hours long and still end on a note that screams SEQUEL Reply

watched Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales last night with my mom, i cried at the end. it was a great ending.. the post credits were pretty cool too. Reply

I watched Better Watch Out. Don't know what to think of it yet Reply

lmao same. it was interesting and different, but it got to the point where it wasn't scary, just disturbing. Reply

Totally! That pretty much sums it up well. Disturbing and not scary with hints of comedy Reply

man, that is brutal for blade runner.



I saw it last night and actually really enjoyed it. For a 3 hour movie, there wasn't any point where I was bored. Beautifully paced and beautifully shot. I hated how the female characters were treated, though. Reply

the scene between Leto and the "baby robot" was one of the most uncomfortably male gazey things I've seen in years! Reply

Link

same. the movie had WAY too many of those, all the lingering, slow roaming shots of women's bodies was.....yikes. that Leto scene in particular was so unnecessary. I'm legitimately not sure what it did for the plot except show his frustrations but he literally could've just said it....like we get it, you're pissed and your replicants are disposable.



It's a bummer because the misogyny ruins the film and is knee-capping it in the box office imo. Reply

yeah that was gross Reply

I saw Battle of the Sexes. It was really good! A bit idealized but really enjoyable. I wish it has a better showing this weekend Reply

i saw blade runner: 2049 a few days ago, it was a good watch. beautiful to look at but probably 20-30 too long? tbh i'm not surprised it's underperforming.



just finished binging AHS: hotel and i loved it! like all of the AHS seasons there was messiness and filler that could have been cut out, but lady gaga owned this season. the soundtrack was great too.



i had no interest in happy death day from the previews alone but there's literally no other good scary movies out. might go with my sister tonight to see it. Reply

snowman was the biggest pos ever glorifying misogyny with a piss poor plot and paint by numbers twist everyone guessed 5 mins in Reply

I wish there were more scary movies out this october, I'd love to go see a horror movie that's not super gory Reply

amityville the awakening comes out in the last week of this month but that's about it I believe. Reply

also, what were the projections for Happy Death Day? Reply

BOM predicted it would make $18 mil so it overperformed by quite a bit. Reply

Initially productions at the start on Friday were around 15-20 million but they were increased a couple times. It really did exceed expectations. Reply

I wholly admit I will probably see Geostorm in two weeks' time when we go on vacation.



For now, it's all boring. Reply

I watched The 33 yesterday. It was pretty good. Reply

This week I saw: The Party (I liked it but the ending almost ruined it for me), Ex Libris (omg I'm so sorry but I was bored to tears and at 3 and 1/2 hours it's unbearably long), The Killing of a Sacred Deer (liked it but couldn't handle the gore, had my head down for the last 45 minutes istg), The Florida Project (eh), A Mother Brings Her Son to Be Shot (def not the movie it was billed as, imo? everyone else in the theater seemed to love it but I was not impressed), and The Breadwinner (cute and sad).



I'm seeing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in a couple hours!



Edited at 2017-10-15 03:58 pm (UTC) Reply

omg you prob saw ex libris at the theater i work for lol Reply

omgg at Southbank? I was literally dying because my phone stopped working just as I was getting off the tube so it took me forever to find the theater, then when I finally got there the guy at the ticket booth literally ignored me until the manager came out and forced him to wait on me.



It was so beautiful inside the theater, tho! Reply

somebody spoil me who killing her Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] They set it up to make it look like it’s an escaped convict, but her roommate is the real killer. Reply

