Weekend Box Office: Happy Death Day slays the competition

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$26,500,000
|-
|3,149
|-
|$8,415
|$26,500,000
|$4.8
|1
|2
|1
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$15,100,000
|-53.9%
|4,058
|-
|$3,721
|$60,578,387
|$150
|2
|3
|N
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$12,840,000
|-
|2,515
|-
|$5,105
|$12,840,000
|$35
|1
|4
|3
|It
|WB (NL)
|$6,050,000
|-39.3%
|3,176
|-429
|$1,905
|$314,929,521
|$35
|6
|5
|2
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$5,650,000
|-46.5%
|3,259
|+171
|$1,734
|$20,502,922
|$35
|2
|6
|6
|American Made
|Uni.
|$5,423,000
|-35.8%
|3,098
|+67
|$1,750
|$40,152,865
|$50
|3
|7
|5
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$5,315,000
|-38.7%
|2,982
|-506
|$1,782
|$89,652,040
|$104
|4
|8
|7
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$4,315,000
|-38.4%
|3,053
|-558
|$1,413
|$51,577,689
|-
|4
|9
|4
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$4,000,000
|-55.0%
|2,528
|-
|$1,582
|$15,513,434
|-
|2
|10
|8
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$3,115,000
|-25.3%
|900
|+168
|$3,461
|$11,341,944
|-
|4
|11
|N
|Marshall
|ORF
|$3,025,190
|-
|821
|-
|$3,685
|$3,025,190
|$12
|1
|12
|9
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$1,500,000
|-62.3%
|1,983
|-569
|$756
|$15,627,971
|$19
|3
|13
|10
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$1,375,000
|-46.3%
|1,394
|-428
|$986
|$10,389,198
|-
|4
|14
|N
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|Annapurna
|$737,000
|-
|1,229
|-
|$600
|$737,000
|-
|1
|15
|11
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$525,000
|-62.2%
|820
|-836
|$640
|$35,607,509
|$33
|5
|16
|27
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$401,141
|+154.6%
|33
|+29
|$12,156
|$623,949
|-
|2
|17
|12
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$319,455
|-57.5%
|400
|-150
|$799
|$3,259,423
|-
|3
|18
|13
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$300,000
|-49.7%
|430
|-210
|$698
|$1,204,993
|-
|2
|19
|18
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$243,000
|-16.1%
|266
|-38
|$914
|$263,013,475
|$80
|16
|20
|14
|Home Again
|ORF
|$167,143
|-70.6%
|361
|-642
|$463
|$26,801,169
|$12
|6
|21
|15
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$155,000
|-65.8%
|228
|-380
|$680
|$2,196,294
|-
|3
|22
|N
|American Satan
|Sumerian
|$132,000
|-
|55
|-
|$2,400
|$132,000
|-
|1
|23
|16
|mother!
|Par.
|$125,000
|-67.8%
|159
|-322
|$786
|$17,631,404
|$30
|5
|24
|37
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$123,707
|+106.4%
|89
|+72
|$1,390
|$257,019
|-
|3
|25
|19
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$115,035
|-58.6%
|174
|-161
|$661
|$4,039,392
|-
|4
|26
|17
|Judwaa 2
|FIP
|$110,000
|-64.8%
|106
|-86
|$1,038
|$1,412,701
|-
|3
|27
|24
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$106,806
|-48.2%
|194
|-162
|$551
|$33,454,511
|$11
|11
|28
|23
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$99,287
|-53.2%
|185
|-216
|$537
|$21,425,812
|-
|8
|29
|31
|Cars 3
|BV
|$95,000
|-14.8%
|119
|-12
|$798
|$152,750,524
|-
|18
|30
|25
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$83,000
|-50.7%
|165
|-149
|$503
|$75,186,885
|$30
|9
|31
|N
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$55,800
|-
|9
|-
|$6,200
|$55,800
|-
|1
|32
|N
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$47,000
|-
|3
|-
|$15,667
|$47,000
|-
|1
|33
|47
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$46,159
|+48.9%
|25
|+20
|$1,846
|$96,282
|-
|2
|34
|51
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$27,500
|+31.3%
|64
|+30
|$430
|$42,862,411
|-
|17
|35
|44
|Dolores
|PBS
|$26,460
|-39.0%
|33
|+7
|$802
|$486,152
|-
|7
|36
|N
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$26,254
|-
|4
|-
|$6,564
|$26,254
|-
|1
|37
|48
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$25,370
|-4.0%
|30
|-6
|$846
|$942,500
|-
|11
|38
|30
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$23,300
|-79.2%
|39
|-208
|$597
|$2,112,236
|-
|5
|39
|N
|WASTED! The Story of Food Waste
|Super LTD
|$15,552
|-
|11
|-
|$1,414
|$15,552
|-
|1
|40
|68
|Dina
|Orch.
|$12,775
|+112.4%
|4
|+3
|$3,194
|$19,777
|-
|2
|41
|N
|The Departure
|Mats.
|$5,684
|-
|1
|-
|$5,684
|$5,684
|-
|1
|42
|64
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$2,935
|-65.4%
|8
|-6
|$367
|$468,425
|-
|8
|43
|N
|Man From Earth: Holocene
|PDF
|$2,800
|-
|1
|-
|$2,800
|$2,800
|-
|1
|44
|67
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$2,244
|-67.2%
|6
|-6
|$374
|$2,404,761
|-
|7
|45
|77
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$2,032
|-43.0%
|5
|-5
|$406
|$3,023,025
|-
|10
|46
|85
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$1,925
|-10.6%
|5
|-
|$385
|$32,932
|-
|3
|47
|106
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$646
|-43.5%
|5
|-11
|$129
|$20,892
|-
|6
|TOTAL (47 MOVIES):
|$98,370,200
|-6.8%
|38,182
|-554
|$2,576
|
Call Me By Your Name > Lady Bird > The Shape of Water > The Florida Project
That is terrible for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women. I wasn't impressed with what Annapurna did for Detroit, but I after seeing it I thought that it made sense that it kind of collapsed at the box office regardless of marketing. But wow, this just proves Annapurna needs help.
I might go see Blade Runner 2049 or Claire Denis' Beau Travail tonight, not sure
I watched that movie on Tuesday and I’m still thinking about it. It was that good.
I actually laughed out loud more than I was scared at any given point.
Also the male lead was a major cutie. He looks like a bb Mark Ronson a lil.
And honestly, something that's hitting me again, is how messy the show could be about Confession.
Let me put this under a cut...
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Like, they had no problems acknowledging the times it was wrong to basically enslave someone against their will, but it wasn't really applied equally when, like Kahlan, would talk about Confessors taking on mates.
They didn't want to Confess someone they loved but there was never any consent expressed about the mates they took. It was weird. In fact, more often than not, their mates were Confessed against their will.
Like Kahlan dismissing at first her father's anger at being Confessed by her mother. Though, most of that was colored by his abuse but she outright said "you weren't a good person before" before conceding it was not okay.
Idk, ~thoughts about a long-dead show, lol.
Edited at 2017-10-15 03:40 pm (UTC)
S2 has some hard parts...for me, all of Rahl and the Underworld, the whole Sisters of the Light sub plots. But it gave us Cara...and Kahlan and Cara! No lie, Richard lost star status second season cause Cara stole every scene.
It's still fun and I still kinda miss it, though.
I saw Loving Vincent on Friday and omg it was stunning and really moving. it's been out here for a week now but I've been antsy to see it for aaaaaaaages. it was unbelievable seeing those oil paintings come to life. my god.
didn't see anything else BUT this coming week is gonna be a ton of films for me bc the imagineNATIVE film fest (a fest celebrating films by Indigenous filmmakers) is happening here - my 2nd time going now and I am seeing like, 5 movies and 2 shorts programmes. so excited! all the 5 films I picked are directed by women too - I gotta catch up w my #52filmsbywomen challenge. it's super affordable too so I'm trying to every yr and park myself at the theatre all weekend, haha.
Why?
I saw it last night and actually really enjoyed it. For a 3 hour movie, there wasn't any point where I was bored. Beautifully paced and beautifully shot. I hated how the female characters were treated, though.
It's a bummer because the misogyny ruins the film and is knee-capping it in the box office imo.
just finished binging AHS: hotel and i loved it! like all of the AHS seasons there was messiness and filler that could have been cut out, but lady gaga owned this season. the soundtrack was great too.
i had no interest in happy death day from the previews alone but there's literally no other good scary movies out. might go with my sister tonight to see it.
For now, it's all boring.
I'm seeing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in a couple hours!
Edited at 2017-10-15 03:58 pm (UTC)
It was so beautiful inside the theater, tho!