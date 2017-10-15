Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Happy Death Day slays the competition





TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Happy Death Day Uni. $26,500,000 - 3,149 - $8,415 $26,500,000 $4.8 1
2 1 Blade Runner 2049 WB $15,100,000 -53.9% 4,058 - $3,721 $60,578,387 $150 2
3 N The Foreigner STX $12,840,000 - 2,515 - $5,105 $12,840,000 $35 1
4 3 It WB (NL) $6,050,000 -39.3% 3,176 -429 $1,905 $314,929,521 $35 6
5 2 The Mountain Between Us Fox $5,650,000 -46.5% 3,259 +171 $1,734 $20,502,922 $35 2
6 6 American Made Uni. $5,423,000 -35.8% 3,098 +67 $1,750 $40,152,865 $50 3
7 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $5,315,000 -38.7% 2,982 -506 $1,782 $89,652,040 $104 4
8 7 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $4,315,000 -38.4% 3,053 -558 $1,413 $51,577,689 - 4
9 4 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $4,000,000 -55.0% 2,528 - $1,582 $15,513,434 - 2
10 8 Victoria and Abdul Focus $3,115,000 -25.3% 900 +168 $3,461 $11,341,944 - 4
11 N Marshall ORF $3,025,190 - 821 - $3,685 $3,025,190 $12 1
12 9 Flatliners (2017) Sony $1,500,000 -62.3% 1,983 -569 $756 $15,627,971 $19 3
13 10 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $1,375,000 -46.3% 1,394 -428 $986 $10,389,198 - 4
14 N Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Annapurna $737,000 - 1,229 - $600 $737,000 - 1
15 11 American Assassin LGF $525,000 -62.2% 820 -836 $640 $35,607,509 $33 5
16 27 The Florida Project A24 $401,141 +154.6% 33 +29 $12,156 $623,949 - 2
17 12 Til Death Do Us Part NN $319,455 -57.5% 400 -150 $799 $3,259,423 - 3
18 13 The Stray Purd. $300,000 -49.7% 430 -210 $698 $1,204,993 - 2
19 18 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $243,000 -16.1% 266 -38 $914 $263,013,475 $80 16
20 14 Home Again ORF $167,143 -70.6% 361 -642 $463 $26,801,169 $12 6
21 15 A Question Of Faith PFR $155,000 -65.8% 228 -380 $680 $2,196,294 - 3
22 N American Satan Sumerian $132,000 - 55 - $2,400 $132,000 - 1
23 16 mother! Par. $125,000 -67.8% 159 -322 $786 $17,631,404 $30 5
24 37 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $123,707 +106.4% 89 +72 $1,390 $257,019 - 3
25 19 Stronger RAtt. $115,035 -58.6% 174 -161 $661 $4,039,392 - 4
26 17 Judwaa 2 FIP $110,000 -64.8% 106 -86 $1,038 $1,412,701 - 3
27 24 Wind River Wein. $106,806 -48.2% 194 -162 $551 $33,454,511 $11 11
28 23 Leap! Wein. $99,287 -53.2% 185 -216 $537 $21,425,812 - 8
29 31 Cars 3 BV $95,000 -14.8% 119 -12 $798 $152,750,524 - 18
30 25 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $83,000 -50.7% 165 -149 $503 $75,186,885 $30 9
31 N Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $55,800 - 9 - $6,200 $55,800 - 1
32 N Human Flow Magn. $47,000 - 3 - $15,667 $47,000 - 1
33 47 Faces Places Cohen $46,159 +48.9% 25 +20 $1,846 $96,282 - 2
34 51 The Big Sick LGF $27,500 +31.3% 64 +30 $430 $42,862,411 - 17
35 44 Dolores PBS $26,460 -39.0% 33 +7 $802 $486,152 - 7
36 N Breathe (2017) BST $26,254 - 4 - $6,564 $26,254 - 1
37 48 Columbus INDEP $25,370 -4.0% 30 -6 $846 $942,500 - 11
38 30 Brad's Status Annapurna $23,300 -79.2% 39 -208 $597 $2,112,236 - 5
39 N WASTED! The Story of Food Waste Super LTD $15,552 - 11 - $1,414 $15,552 - 1
40 68 Dina Orch. $12,775 +112.4% 4 +3 $3,194 $19,777 - 2
41 N The Departure Mats. $5,684 - 1 - $5,684 $5,684 - 1
42 64 Beach Rats Neon $2,935 -65.4% 8 -6 $367 $468,425 - 8
43 N Man From Earth: Holocene PDF $2,800 - 1 - $2,800 $2,800 - 1
44 67 Tulip Fever Wein. $2,244 -67.2% 6 -6 $374 $2,404,761 - 7
45 77 Ingrid Goes West Neon $2,032 -43.0% 5 -5 $406 $3,023,025 - 10
46 85 Super Dark Times Orch. $1,925 -10.6% 5 - $385 $32,932 - 3
47 106 Trophy Orch. $646 -43.5% 5 -11 $129 $20,892 - 6
TOTAL (47 MOVIES): $98,370,200 -6.8% 38,182 -554 $2,576
What did you watch this weekend ONTD?
