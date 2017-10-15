Pics from Taylor Swift's Secret Sessions
Fans were recently allowed to post photos from their time with Taylor.
Source:
https://twitter.com/Up_In_Lights13/status/919449172285251584
https://twitter.com/taylorslegs13/status/919527041233555457
https://twitter.com/imcalledvanessa/status/919527716008931333
LOOK AT THIS ANGEL! TAYLOR SWIFT YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN MY BEST FRIEND, THANK YOU FOR FRIDAY ❤ #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/3mSbkkjk6V— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 15, 2017
I can never thank you enough for last night @taylorswift13. It was truly a dream come true. The best night of my entire. I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/jhyyPPBC1P— Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 15, 2017
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you... @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 A THOUSAND TIMES THANK YOU I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/UB5mVWKtys— nezzie • reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 15, 2017
Source:
https://twitter.com/Up_In_Lights13/status/919449172285251584
https://twitter.com/taylorslegs13/status/919527041233555457
https://twitter.com/imcalledvanessa/status/919527716008931333
I thought this one was really sweet. The girl posted about how she has a rare form of cerebral palsy and Taylor's music helped her remain positive despite being so ill.
PS That's a dig at the crazies, not at Taylor, don't @ me with hatemail haha I think this is sweet.
Edited at 2017-10-15 03:48 pm (UTC)
plz find more excuses to post pics of ur fluff bbs
Edited at 2017-10-15 03:39 pm (UTC)
Re: #SelfiesForTaylor
Re: #SelfiesForTaylor
Yet, hat haircut????!!! NO TY!!