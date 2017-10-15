ONTD'er Beware, You're In For a Scare: 10 of the Best Goosebumps Episodes

Fab post.



I loved the book / episode about the evil sponge when I was younger.



Such a bold move to make the 'twist' an evil potato.



Mine was the one where dad was a botanical scientist of some sort and later...a plant!!!! I dunno why but that one terrified me!



I loved the Choose Your Own Adventure Goosebumps books. I loaned my favorite one out and never saw it back. :(



And this was considered a children’s show ???? Reply

in the 90's it was important to impart a deep sense of fear and dread in children. it prepared us for current times really well.



lol, they knew what they were doing. Reply

They had a rating saying it might be too scary for kids under 7 but idt it was too bad for kids older than that. Reply

The Haunted Mask terrified me so bad. It sticks out in my mind as one of the things that scared me the most as a kid. Reply

i've been watching "goosebumps" episodes for the past couple of weeks and the show is SO bad. first off the kids are all super ugly. second, the product budget is like $10. for "a shocker on shock street" they're supposed to be at this amusement park ride and they just push a golf cart through a black hallway while people in halloween costumes jump out, and "shock street" is just some little square with neon-spray painted garbage cans littered about. "are you afraid of the dark" is a million times better. Reply

I worked at that amusement park.



That was the actual ride minus the actors. :|



Yeah tbh cool kids watched are you afraid of the dark and lame kids watched goosebumps, just like how cool kids watched nickelodean and lame kids watched Disney Reply

Or you know you grew up watching both? Reply

when i was a kid you had to pay extra for disney! i lived for their free weekends though lol Reply

AYAOTD had some genuinely terrifying episodes. The ghost neighbour in the apartment, the stay-in-the-haunted-house-overnight episode with the ghost little girl, the swimming pool monster... TERRIFYING. Reply

I watched Cartoon Network, what that makes me? Reply

I feel like I remember the books so much better than the show. But my brother had the book that was all three of the Slappy the Dummy books in one and when you pushed on his mouth on the cover, his eyes lit up red.



I remember at one point they lock one of the dummys (I think the non-Slappy one who was blond?) in the closet and after I read that I always had to have my closet door closed before I went to sleep and my bedroom door open. I figured if there was a dummy in my closet and he escaped, my door needed to be open so I could escape more easily, lol. Reply

my favorite ep is definitely The Haunted Mask. it was just so dramatic and traumatizing to me as a child 💀



i also always remember "Stay Out of the Basement" where the kid's dad is growing all this weird plant shit in the basement but ends up being a damn plant himself smh Reply

That episode was filmed at a very small amusement park that I use to work at. The episode always makes me laugh because of the editing. Let's just say the actors walk in and out of buildings that lead into closets and deep fryers.



I read a lot of Goosebumps when I was 11/12, but never saw the tv show. Though by the time I was 13, I had moved on to the far superior Fear Street series and books by Christopher Pike. Reply

my fave book was the one where this girl thinks her neighbor is a ghost but in the end she find out SHE'S the ghost. she and her family had died in a fire which explained why at the beginning she had a nightmare about being trapped in a fire. child me was SHOOK and disturbed.

my fave episode was the evil sponge one. the actress who played Ginger in Ginger Snaps was the little girl in that one lol Reply

Yeah that fire one was good Reply

So many baby Canadians that are still working now. I loved Goosebumps as a kid. Reply

Omg I remember this!! Reply

I was more of an are you afraid of the dark kid but I do remember the slappy doll book being genuinely creepy as a child Reply

This is one of those shows that's better left to nostalgia. I tried rewatching it and it's so bad. AYAOTD holds up a lot better.



Looking forward to the new movie! Reply

I remember once I watched the episode and was SO scared and told my mom and in an amazingly hilarious bad parenting moment she told me that she was a vampire too and chased me around the house hahahaha I was like 6 or 7! this book cover used to scare me so much I had to sleep with the light onI remember once I watched the episode and was SO scared and told my mom and in an amazingly hilarious bad parenting moment she told me that she was a vampire too and chased me around the house hahahaha I was like 6 or 7! Reply

A few years ago on a first date I had this impassioned discussion about Goosebumps vs Are You Afraid of the Dark. I liked them both but AYAOTD scared me more iirc. Reply

I never watched goosebumps but fucking loved are you afraid of the dark (actually I stanned for the entire snick lineup but AYAOTD was my fave probably) Reply

I prefer AYAOTD for sure but I watched both too. I enjoyed anything scary. Reply

i watched them both but don't really remember anything substantial about either lol. although ayaotd gives me older kid vibes so i would assume it'd be the scarier of the two. Reply

OP have you seen happy death day yet and if so is it worth seeing Reply

i never saw the show, but loved the books... the cover illustrations were great Reply

So, I remember watching a Goosebumps episode starring Nikki Cox when she was like 12, but it aired at the same time as her other TV show when she was like 19. So we’re these filmed and then shelved for a few years before they aired them? Reply

IMDB says she wasn't in a Goosebumps. Are you thinking of Eerie Indiana? Reply

I was so obsessed with these books when I was 8 and even though I had moved on to Fear Street by the time the show aired I still watched it.



Also has anyone here watched The Haunting Hour series? It's not bad but some of the episodes became a lot more goofy as the show went on. Reply

I kind of miss The Haunting Hour, even if it was made for kids, lol. Reply

I read all the Goosebumps books we had at the library and watched all the episodes I managed to catch, idk why, but I was terrified HAHA Reply

The Oscar academy better accept your rating system 👌 Reply

There are these books out called Spookiez that are touting themselves as "Gossebumps for adults" I'm almost fishined with one and it's kind of fun. Nothing amazing but a fun, spooky read. Reply

a few months ago my sister and i had a makeshift 90s night where we made ecto cooler, watched CNN's The Nineties and a couple of eps of this. We watched the Ryan Gosling one, the Hayden Christensen one, and the Haunted Mask.



It was a good night lol. I still like to drink rum and coke and watch it. It's so relaxingggg Reply

LMAO, I love your posts, OP! Reply

