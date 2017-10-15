Alleged~~ Child Sexual Predator Woody Allen “Sad” for Harvey Weinstein
Woody Allen 'sad' for Weinstein https://t.co/L8A4H7xrSD— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 15, 2017
Harvey Weinstein is pretty much solely responsible for reviving Woody Allen’s failing career after he was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow. Consequently, the BBC felt compelled to ask Woody’s opinion on the Weinstein scandal, I guess: "No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness. And they wouldn't, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie.” I mean, yeah, I wouldn’t entrust being sexually assaulted or harassed with an alleged pervert, but you’re not interested in it? It’s not of interest to you? Women being systematically abused isn’t of interest to an alleged predator? K! Also important to note: Mira Sorvino told Woody Allen’s son Ronan Farrow that Weinstein sexually harassed her while promoting Allen’s film “Mighty Aphrodite.” But he was only interested in making movies, so I guess he wouldn’t have cared if she confided in him.
He continues: "But you do hear a million fanciful rumours all the time. And some turn out to be true and some - many - are just stories about this actress, or that actor." Is he implying Weinstein is innocent or is he projecting himself into this story?
"The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved. Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up.“ Sad! How will Harvey move on after traumatizing countless women, some of whom seem to report experiencing PTSD and lifelong trauma associated with the sex acts he forced on them.
Woody Allen also wants to warn people to be careful! “You also don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either.” Hey moron, no one is conflating a wink with sexual assault and rape.
Predators gotta stick together!
Source
Same. But by “they” I mean “death’s cold painful grasp”.
I think he means he's sad that Harvey got caught. He see the reaction people are having and knows he could (and should) be next. I highly doubt he will be, but a girl can dream.
It's why I just don't care for some of the statements being released about Weinstein. "Oh I didn't know", no, some of y'all just literally didn't fucking care. They've nearly all stood up and applauded a convicted rapist but Weinstein is a shocker and too much.
Edited at 2017-10-15 03:00 pm (UTC)
liferonan farrow tear you apart
in ronan we trust, tbh
Interesting statement. hope he dies.
I'm literally seeing red reading his comments.
FUCK YOU AND ALL YOUR ENABLERS. And fuck anyone that's worked with him (especially those with the fucking nerve to speak out against Weinstein).