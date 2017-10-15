Fedal 38 : Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6/4, 6/3 to win Shanghai Masters
Federer wins 64 63 #FedererNadal @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal #shrolexmasters pic.twitter.com/zoWbPGNgb0— SH Rolex Masters (@SH_RolexMasters) 15 octobre 2017
Roger Federer got one over his old rival Rafael Nadal to win the Shanghai Masters 6-4, 6-3.
It was a 94th title for the Swiss legend.
This was Federer’s fifth straight win against Nadal.
The perfect example of good sportsmanship @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal #shrolexmasters pic.twitter.com/tqrXXpIQtE— SH Rolex Masters (@SH_RolexMasters) 15 octobre 2017
These two 😆#SHRolexMasters pic.twitter.com/T1fAzCBwog— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 15 octobre 2017
but what happened to those hair implants or w.e
wonder if the fedal fans are still enjoying this rivalry considering i always felt like many of them are pro nadal than anything else.
Nice icon
fed is only one slam and six titles away from 20/100, and we still have basel, paris and WTF this year to play. we’ll see about that last slam but 100 titles is totally achievable.
idk if he will play all those tournaments, kind of hope he paces himself. if he can get no.7 at wtf that would be great and 100 titles overall would be amazing. iirc he surpassed lendl's record and now only as connor's of 109
Congrats to Roger, though. I'm still in my Laver Cup mood and probably will be for a very long time. :)
11 years later ...
Also thrilled for the bae Delpo for his run to the semis, hopefully his ranking will keep rising
