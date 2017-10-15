Fedal 38 : Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6/4, 6/3 to win Shanghai Masters

goat looks Reply

Congrats but Nadal has #DATASS so who's REALLY winning?? Reply

shame about the face tho Reply

i was about to comment about thiem's ass but saw this comment and i was like oh yeah he's ugly too Reply

SCREAMING Reply

omg my eyes, dude really isn't all that good looking. nice smile i'll admit though,

but what happened to those hair implants or w.e Reply

So does Roger. His haircut hides it better, but it's gone,t oo. Reply

I quite dislike RF. *shrug* Reply

i really wish rafa had pulled it together and won. hopefully he can beat fed at the next one Reply

win some, lose some. these 2 are GOAT anyway <3 Reply

that was some vintage indoor federer, played really well. I love how early he took the ball and he never gave nadal the timing he needed. Bless these courts<33. Nadal obviously not his best and I hope his knee is okay, but I rme at some people insinuating that is the only reason he lost



wonder if the fedal fans are still enjoying this rivalry considering i always felt like many of them are pro nadal than anything else. Reply

Many Fedal stans I follow on twitter are primarily Roger fans but I don't follow them all so I don't really know the exact Rafa/Fed fans ratio. Reply

Yeah I guess there is a fair share of both. It certainly seems to lean more one way on here though

Nice icon Reply

It's hard to let go of those moments. Reply

LEGENDS ONLY



fed is only one slam and six titles away from 20/100, and we still have basel, paris and WTF this year to play. we’ll see about that last slam but 100 titles is totally achievable. Reply

can I just say how much I love your icon. I know that this is not a popular opinion, certainly not on here, but imo djokerer still remains my top big 4 match up and that match is a prime example.



idk if he will play all those tournaments, kind of hope he paces himself. if he can get no.7 at wtf that would be great and 100 titles overall would be amazing. iirc he surpassed lendl's record and now only as connor's of 109



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

i remember when someone on mtf made that "20 slams, 100 titles" thread and everyone laughed and thought it was impossible......and now he's really about to do it smh Reply

omg i think that was the annoying claydeath lmao. would be quite amazing if it were to come true Reply

Fucking greatest! Reply

There was a tweet from Rafa's presser that said he was "clearly limping" when entering the pressroom but he himself said he was not "super worried" about it and I was like, "that sound like a contradiction to me". But that's Rafa lmao. I just hope it's nothing serious. When I saw the tape my heart skipped a beat.



Congrats to Roger, though. I'm still in my Laver Cup mood and probably will be for a very long time. :) Reply

Aw I'm happy for Rog, idc if people say it's boring to have them dominating again, I hope this rivalry never ends lmao



Also thrilled for the bae Delpo for his run to the semis, hopefully his ranking will keep rising Reply

they look so old lol Reply

