Fedal 38 : Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6/4, 6/3 to win Shanghai Masters




Roger Federer got one over his old rival Rafael Nadal to win the Shanghai Masters 6-4, 6-3.
It was a 94th title for the Swiss legend.
This was Federer’s fifth straight win against Nadal.










sources : 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: ,