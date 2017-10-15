PRETTYMUCH Roundup (interviews, performances, covers)

Put some of this under a cut OP pls Reply

Thread

Link

Good job OP! This is an extensive post! Especially for a flop boy band. Reply

Thread

Link

It’s just not realistic. Reply

Thread

Link

This needs a cut. Also, enough with these nobodies.



Edited at 2017-10-15 02:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao sis... Reply

Thread

Link

put in a cut, OP Reply

Thread

Link



would you mind is super catchy but jfc @ this Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I came in here to talk about the cut but jfc wtf is this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone put Doug Jones in a 90's Hillary Clinton wig Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow that's a lot of info and they didn't demand you to put them behind a cut :o Reply

Thread

Link

This post needs cuts - This post needs rationale - This OP needs help



And how dare they touch Into You....its pop perfection and should not be sang by the likes of them Reply

Thread

Link

op giving a new meaning to "scroll if you're not interested" Reply

Thread

Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow ok this post made me stan for their voices and harmonies but omg @ those meth faces Reply

Thread

Link

zion seems like such an idiot but i still would Reply

Thread

Link

Where is the cut for these..............humans fuck Reply

Thread

Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't blame OP.

Blame the MOD that approved this format needing post!



Approving MOD needs to be put on warning. Smh Reply

Thread

Link

It's totally my bad, I completely forgot. I'm sorry! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brandon's a cutie Reply

Thread

Link

Needs a cut, OP Reply

Thread

Link

I support this post OP! I want them to make it lol. I just know how much I would've appreciated them over 1D when I was a teenager.

ETA: Also I've noticed on twitter, IG and Youtube that a lot of their fans are girls of color so I appreciate them being a group even more because diversity is so important.



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OOPS SORRY!

post is behind a cut now! Reply

Thread

Link

Please mock me for falling into this boy band trap again, but while you do so, please listen to that Redbone cover. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like both of their singles . The redbone cover is pretty good too. Though I don't think I'll ever listen to it again



Reply

Thread

Link