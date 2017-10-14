Luca Guadagnino Planning Call Me By Your Name Sequel

just gimme full frontal Armie. Reply

saddened by the lack of frontal :(



at least we get to see some 🍑 Reply

Do you mean butt or cum filled peaches Reply

apparently james ivory's original script was full of it and kept all the sex from the book, but when Luca came on he rewrote and cut it all down. Then both armie and tim signed on w strict nudity clauses, including specifically no frontals.



idk. I love Luca but given how liberal he's been w both sex+nudity in ALL of his former films, it's off-putting to me that he'd get prudish here cuz it smacks of wanting to make it more palatable for the straights. Reply

nvm..



I didn't like some of the editing in the film tbh. also did not like how many scenes they cut- especially after they first had sex. give me the full 3 hours imo! my bf liked it but said parts of it didn't flow together well and was confused at some things.



anyway, why can't we post pics on mobile? it just shows up blank!



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:27 am (UTC) Reply

Can’t wait to watch Reply

looks amazing! Reply

don't change a winning team, sis Reply

I don't know if I'd want a sequel tbh. I know there's more in the book, but I thought the ending of the movie was perfect. Reply

How about you post about a film where the gay characters are played by gay actors?



K. Thx.



20 posts of barely anything new on this film by you. You owe it to the ONTD LGBT community TBH



Your gay card is hanging on by a THREAD. Reply

thank u fan Reply

lol Reply

loooooool Reply

lmao Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

I get what you're saying and I also want more films with gay actors playing gay characters but you can't fault OP for this. Also this film is getting a lot of hype so it kinda deserves this post. Basically don't be rude sis. Reply

Calm the fuck down. Reply

This is a dumb idea. There's a reason the epilogue in the book is so short. Because it's all about the intensity of their connection over ONE summer.



just adapt enigma variations or smthg, no need to make elio "not homosexual" whatever the fuck he means by that. Reply

Lol I think that's just his way of saying bi. Reply

Elio is bisexual in the book Reply

yes but that still doesn't clear up what Luca means by making him "not homosexual" in the sequel lol? Cus the film still depicted him as bi Reply

The film is brilliant but it does NOT need a sequel Reply

with only 13 comments? embarrassing lj Reply

Bless her but her hand(s) look like Tiffanys from the Chucky movies. The doll. Not Jennifer Tilly. Reply

I think a sequel could easily go wrong but I tentatively trust him after what he did with the first. Most of the changes from the book made sense to me. The book to me seemed impossible to adapt and yet somehow the film is a masterpiece. And I love what he says about doing a series of films surrounding Elio, Chalamet as Guadagnino's muse could be everything. But he should be careful.



Edited at 2017-10-15 07:37 am (UTC) Reply

WAS the sex hot on the film? Reply

I liked God's Own Country so much more than CMBYN, I think my expectations were too high lol



Reply

I was the opposite, I liked God's Own Country and admired what new things it did but ultimately...meh. Haven't thought about it since. Reply

Still waiting for this to come over here ffs Reply

I haven't stopped thinking about this film since I saw it, it was perfect imo Reply

I loved this. Haven't seen CMBYN yet tho. Reply

just read the full summary on wiki and it looks cute Reply

still have to see this. Reply

It opens in February here, so I haven't seen it yet.

Can't remember the last time a gay movie that's not Not Another Gay Movie got a sequel, CMBYN did #that. Reply

https://www.facebook.com/freierfall2/ Freier Fall sis! Reply

I keep thinking the movie is called Call me by MY name. The actual title makes no sense to me, but then i haven't read the book Reply

I saw the film. It still doesn't make sense to me. It's narcissism packaged as intensity. Reply

Yeah it makes sense when you read the book/watch the movie lol Reply

Idk why but this story doesn't interst me in the least, I heard the movie was good but eh.. Reply

Same here but I don't watch a lot of gay themed movies. The ratio from absolutely awful to good is way off, so I rarely bother. Reply

There's a 90% chance it won't be a happy ending so I never bother. Reply

if it were an oscar-talked-about lesbian coming of age movie i might care Reply

I have to wonder how this would go lol. There’s no definition of either boys sexualities but I guess I read them both as bi/pan.



I wonder if they’d kind of adapt Aciman’s books, Enigma Variations, for this.



I like the end of CMBYN and while it’s super bittersweet, it works. The reason it was enjoyable to read and watch was the simplicity of it all. Reply

Is Enigma Variations worth a read? Reply

i liked it a lot! it's 5 short stories in one novel following the same person. aciman's best work is when he's writing sensuality and there's a lot of that in this.



i liked CMBYN better but i also really enjoyed this one. it's worth a read. Reply

Parent

haven't seen it yet but I need the soundtrack to get released already. I really wanna hear the full version of the Sufjan Stevens song Reply

It comes out on the 27th! Reply

ooh ty, didn't know that! Reply

why do people stan this timothee fucko? teenybopper straight up stans woody allen and looks 14 lol Reply

i really wanted to root for him but the woody allen stanning threw me off completely Reply

Amira Casar is underrated in this film, she had two of my fav scenes. Esther Garrel was pretty boring though. Reply

Yes! And she is so beautiful, I just loved his parents. Reply

Same, I was as engaged with his relationship with his parents as I was his relationship with Oliver Reply

She’s sooo pretty, I tried to see if she has an Instagram but I couldn’t find anything ☹️ Reply

What does it mean that Elio wouldn't be gay? I mean, I know he is not gay but he's bi... but I don't know what Luca means by that :-(. Reply

I think he just means that just because he falls in love with a man in the first film doesn't mean that he suddenly won't be interested in women anymore, which is something that a lot of people assume about bisexual men Reply

I think he just meant that Elio is bi. And he would continue to have relationships with women after Oliver. Reply

I think with the source material it would be odd to see a different take that's completely different from the book.



We know Elio doesn't have the same path as Oliver does after they seperated but idk how that would work Reply

I spent the entire movie thinking Marzia looked like a female Louis Garrel, I googled afterwards and it's apparently his sister! She looks just like him, is uncanny. Reply

what's the point of this sequel if they're not going to end together? Reply

right? and implying that one of them will have a rs with a woman? i don't think that's what fans of it would want. Reply

