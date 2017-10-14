Taylucifer

Luca Guadagnino Planning Call Me By Your Name Sequel




-Director Luca Guadagnino revealed he is planning a sequel to "Call Me By Your Name" for 2020. “I want to do a sequel because Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel – they are all gems,” said Guadagnino during a sit-down at the BFI London Film Festival.

-Would take place 7 years after this movie, not 15 years later in the US where Oliver is now married with a wife and children.
-Won't follow the book necessarily but said that Elio would not be a homosexual in the film.



saw it today! Loved it.
