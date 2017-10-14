Luca Guadagnino Planning Call Me By Your Name Sequel
Luca Guadagnino plots 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel (exclusive) https://t.co/G796ZhKAVN pic.twitter.com/KJvY2Yspix— Screen International (@Screendaily) October 13, 2017
-Director Luca Guadagnino revealed he is planning a sequel to "Call Me By Your Name" for 2020. “I want to do a sequel because Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel – they are all gems,” said Guadagnino during a sit-down at the BFI London Film Festival.
-Would take place 7 years after this movie, not 15 years later in the US where Oliver is now married with a wife and children.
-Won't follow the book necessarily but said that Elio would not be a homosexual in the film.
Source
saw it today! Loved it.
at least we get to see some 🍑
idk. I love Luca but given how liberal he's been w both sex+nudity in ALL of his former films, it's off-putting to me that he'd get prudish here cuz it smacks of wanting to make it more palatable for the straights.
I didn't like some of the editing in the film tbh. also did not like how many scenes they cut- especially after they first had sex. give me the full 3 hours imo! my bf liked it but said parts of it didn't flow together well and was confused at some things.
just adapt enigma variations or smthg, no need to make elio "not homosexual" whatever the fuck he means by that.
It opens in February here, so I haven't seen it yet.
Can't remember the last time a gay movie that's not Not Another Gay Movie got a sequel, CMBYN did #that.
https://www.facebook.com/freierfall2/
I wonder if they’d kind of adapt Aciman’s books, Enigma Variations, for this.
I like the end of CMBYN and while it’s super bittersweet, it works. The reason it was enjoyable to read and watch was the simplicity of it all.
i liked CMBYN better but i also really enjoyed this one. it's worth a read.
We know Elio doesn't have the same path as Oliver does after they seperated but idk how that would work