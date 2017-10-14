Heather Unruh is accusing Kevin Spacey of assaulting someone
The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO— Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017
- Boston journalist Heather Unruh claims Kevin Spacey assaulted her loved one.
- Spacey appeared via footage in 'An Open Secret' in 2016. The news comes hot on the heels of noted Hollywood exces like Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein getting exposed for various sexual crimes.
- Rumors about Spacey have been going on for years. He has been known to frequent director Bryan Singer's parties (including pics of him spanking a male stripper splayed across his lap) and the two are known to be close friends.
I want all the abusers exposed and shunned (ik it won’t happen but it should)
I changed it.
Anyhow, Spacey’s a creep and I hope he’s canceled after this.
I mean I'll go back and look but I'm having difficulty looking for tweets that aren't from rather.....unsavory people.
Apparently he's blocking people left and right who question him about Singer
Okay fine ill change it
Omg is this elmo
I'm about to
bc OP is a flop
WHAT PICS?!
You have got to be fucking kidding me.....don't stoop this low. And I'm not being sarcastic.
Even if you hated some of the shit they pulled, they didn’t deserve to go down for the hulk sex tape. Fuck Thiel.
eta, I see OP got rid of all the crazy tweets....
I changed it.....
Idt he will especially cause hes bringing in Netflix money. (Unless its final season of Cards?)
I just hope Robin Wright doesn't pull a Philicia Rashad
i hope they do it
And revoke his awards!
(those sources, nagl)
I can say while he's in London (a resident when not filming House of Card) and a respected thespian having revived the Old Victoria, there's never any scandal or salacious gossip about him. People let him live his private life without scrutiny or ridicule.
I fucked up so I changed the source directly to her tweet. I'm sorry.
idk, maybe the twinks in London aren't hot enough for him so he just lays low.
His being gay probably won't affect him. Its assault that will. You can't be doing that to ppl