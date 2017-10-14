Nicole Kidman the Beguiled Halloween

Heather Unruh is accusing Kevin Spacey of assaulting someone





  • Boston journalist Heather Unruh claims Kevin Spacey assaulted her loved one.

  • Spacey appeared via footage in 'An Open Secret' in 2016. The news comes hot on the heels of noted Hollywood exces like Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein getting exposed for various sexual crimes.

  • Rumors about Spacey have been going on for years. He has been known to frequent director Bryan Singer's parties (including pics of him spanking a male stripper splayed across his lap) and the two are known to be close friends.




1 2 3
Tagged: , , ,