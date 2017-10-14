Heather Unruh is accusing Kevin Spacey of assaulting someone

oh shit. we've known he was a creep and I'm glad people are exposing him now Reply

Thread

Link

EXPOSE ALL OF THEM Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit I wonder if this will get picked up majorly



I want all the abusers exposed and shunned (ik it won’t happen but it should) Reply

Thread

Link

...these sources Reply

Thread

Link

honestly. where, where are they Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i don't doubt that spacey is a sexual predator but why use an article from a nutcase rightwing conspiracy site? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, and the second tweet is also a proud "deplorable." yikes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lord have mercy. ontd needs to change its background from purple to yellow.



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:58 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I changed it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can’t brlieve he hasn’t been exposed until now. Reply

Thread

Link

Whoo boy the last week-10 days has been so crazy. Something notable going down every six hours or so, it seems.





Anyhow, Spacey’s a creep and I hope he’s canceled after this. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't doubt that Kevin Spacey is a creep, but that first twitter source is shady as hell and not reliable.... Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I'll go back and look but I'm having difficulty looking for tweets that aren't from rather.....unsavory people.

Apparently he's blocking people left and right who question him about Singer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg please let this be the beginnig of the end of him. everyone knows what him and bryan singer do but nobody talks about it. Reply

Thread

Link

although i don't like how a lot of this stuff is coming out via alt-right twitter accounts/russian trolls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op you should just directly embed her tweet. truthfeednews is a fake news site



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:20 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

russian trolls are outing harassers now? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm confused about why she needs to be identified as a "female" journalist here. She's saying he assaulted a "loved one", not her. I'm not sure why her gender is relevant? Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay fine ill change it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

miiiight be because spacey's been rumored to be closeted for years but yea, still not cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If your point is that he's gay, that doesn't answer the question of why she needs to be identified by her gender when she's not claiming he assaulted her. Identifying women that way subtly suggests that a female is not quite an equal member of a profession, since men are never identified as "male doctors" or "male journalists". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disappointed but i hope there's a huge cleanse and everyone gets exposed Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit Reply

Thread

Link

Oh it's happening! Reply

Thread

Link

IT'S HAPPENING Reply

Thread

Link

this icon/comment <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg is this elmo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect icon+comment, bb! lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no doubt Spacey is a creep and all sexual predators need to be called out/stopped/held accountable but that source.... Reply

Thread

Link

OP can't you just embed HER tweets instead of these ones? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm about to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thx! seeing rush anywhere gives me hives Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't see how this article has to do with how Kevin Spacey is a creep??????????????????? Reply

Thread

Link

My intent was to encourage a badly needed investigation and conversation. Plenty of information to be uncovered. #Investigate #It'sNotOk https://t.co/MWvCb8DkqU — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 14, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

He has been known to frequent director Bryan Singer's parties (including pics of him spanking a male stripper splayed across his lap)



WHAT PICS?! Reply

Thread

Link

You have got to be fucking kidding me.....don't stoop this low. And I'm not being sarcastic.



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't act all high and mighty girl, does not suit you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't be like this... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

stay messy ho! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're not hard to find but whet. that's news to me, i thought it was some party in the netherlands? not a stripper? idk



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

expose his ass! Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao omg @ this pic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

knock it down, d.w.! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gawker wasn’t perfect but they exposed a lot of terrible shit too



Even if you hated some of the shit they pulled, they didn’t deserve to go down for the hulk sex tape. Fuck Thiel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it took me a second, ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course Kevin Spacey is shady, but all the "sources" in this post are shitty.



eta, I see OP got rid of all the crazy tweets....



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I changed it..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he gets taken the fuck down Reply

Thread

Link

Idt he will especially cause hes bringing in Netflix money. (Unless its final season of Cards?)

I just hope Robin Wright doesn't pull a Philicia Rashad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Robin Wright Penn? I doubt it... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is 100% true... this person is considering all options about speaking out-- not an easy decision. — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017



i hope they do it i hope they do it Reply

Thread

Link

Well, I hope her loved one said it was okay to share their story on twitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

destroy all the predatory men in Hollywood! Reply

Thread

Link

And revoke his awards! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spacey is allegedly gay. He's not in a serious relationship. He hangs out with other gay men. Is this about publicly outing him? Because unless there is someone underage....



(those sources, nagl)



I can say while he's in London (a resident when not filming House of Card) and a respected thespian having revived the Old Victoria, there's never any scandal or salacious gossip about him. People let him live his private life without scrutiny or ridicule. Reply

Thread

Link

I fucked up so I changed the source directly to her tweet. I'm sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are tons of rumors of him going to Bryan Singer parties that are full of underage dudes.



idk, maybe the twinks in London aren't hot enough for him so he just lays low. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk if you saw the original tweet (op edited the post to add it) but she's alleging that he sexually assaulted a loved one of hers. if the victim heather unruh is referring to comes forward then spacey being outed is of secondary concern Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even if the victim is a grown man, that doesn't change the fact that the allegation is assault. like the other poster said, him being outed is not the priority if he's a rapist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His being gay probably won't affect him. Its assault that will. You can't be doing that to ppl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is this about him being gay? It's about him assaulting someone... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link