Griffin Newman reveals regret about working on Woody Allen project and donates salary to RAINN
I need to get this off my chest:— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.
- I believe he is guilty.
- I donated my entire salary to RAINN.
The actor Griffin Newman posted a series of tweets today revealing that he went against his morals to work on Woody Allen's next project. He says he chose to look the other way in favor of furthering his career and that he's been feeling guilty ever since, but that the Weinstein situation has prompted him to admit it. He gave the money he earned from the project to RAINN.
- It’s a one scene role.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.
- I deeply regret my final decision.
Why didn’t I quit?— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- My parents were incredibly proud.
- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.
- I was a coward.
It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I had been feeling this way for the last month, but the awful continuance revelations of the last week compounded my guilt ten fold.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I’ve spent the last decade struggling as an actor, and learned to sideline my views because the thought of closing any doors was terrifying.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I’ve been steadfast in what I stand for in my personal life and on Twitter, but would largely take the check and bite my tongue on set.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I can’t keep professionally operating from a place of fear. It’s time to show a courage in my actions mirroring my words without concession.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
To anyone who thinks I took the easy way out by taking the job THEN denouncing it, I assure you that is the worst combination of choices.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I have unequivocally believed that he is guilty since reading Dylan Farrow’s NY Times piece. https://t.co/7RDzgq3Bir— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
At the point in the response cycle where I’m getting equal amounts of (separate) criticism for taking the job as believing that he’s guilty.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
I think that’s my cue to log off for the night. This has spread further and faster than I expected, so I need to just let my words live now.— Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
anything Woody clingers say like this now will just be performative, way more so than before. they used a guy like this as a shield to test the waters and if they make any statements on Allen at all, they're exploiting the risk he took IMO. I know it's all hypothetical but im pissed just thinking about it.
EDIT: to add wow okay I guess a lot of people took his tweets as performative which is their own prerogative and they're welcome to that - my comment is more so about the *excessive* cowardice of more protected and powerful stars here.
No it's not. If you believe victims and what they go through it's not soul crushing. It's all too predictable.
But you knew and didn't. You still took the role.
And here he is trying to look for an out. "It would be a good experience." btw your parents were proud to work with this trash?
But you did.
It was a difficult decision not to work with a known sexual predator?
You should have tweeted "I'm a coward" and saved the rest.
It's actually kind of darkly funny in comparison to all the "let's call out and shame every woman who has ever posed in a photo with Harvey" that's been happening all week
Obviously not working with him in the first place is the best choice. But donating your salary to charity, and speaking up about how you were wrong to do it when speaking up has the potential to torpedo your career has to be pretty terrifying.
im not saying we should applaud all apologies or statements...there is a playing field of power, manipulation, risk, etc and someone like Meryl or George being like "oh I didnt know" is not the same thing as a basically unknown actor with hardly any clout coming out and saying this so blatantly and accepting all the culpability that comes with it. to me, him doing that is showing how MUCH of a gap there is between powerful Woody clingers saying *nothing* and this type of statement. and I think that is good. this guy isn't a fucking hero for having enough morality to feel guilty, but im not gonna act like what he did here didn't help either.
my general intention of my comment stands though. he's been a known predator for a long long time so again this is just a hollow platitude a lot a late in the game imo.
You wrong for this 😂😂😂😂
Ew kate linking arms.
It's telling he's only bringing this up now.
Do u want a pat on the back?
Like glad to see you speaking up but u waited til now plus never thought once that it wasn't ok
He could've just said "I'm a coward, I fucked up, now I realize that and donated the money I earned from this" rather than wax poetic about his guilt and self-flagellation for several tweets
i guess its more understandable for unknown actors who aren't in a position to be turning down parts, and at least his response is better that the "we don't know what happened" and "you have to separate all of that" bullshit that comes from A-listers. they're the ones i remain completely disgusted with.
If you ever told me that in the year of our Lord ignoring us while an orange troll fucks things up...that id ever be siding with the flesh colored beard on something....i wouldn't have believed you lol