Griffin Newman reveals regret about working on Woody Allen project and donates salary to RAINN

good for him Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really glad he spoke up about this and donated the money. if someone fairly unknown/up-and-coming like him can do this, these A-list men with tons of power and money have no excuse. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. Timberlake, Winslet, and the rest of them haven't said SHIT. nobody in former Allen movies that came out post-Dylan's article or the ones in his new movie. this guy had a lot to lose and still admitted his culpability. this doesn't strike me as performative, but genuine which I really can't say about many of the statements concerning Weinstein so far.



anything Woody clingers say like this now will just be performative, way more so than before. they used a guy like this as a shield to test the waters and if they make any statements on Allen at all, they're exploiting the risk he took IMO. I know it's all hypothetical but im pissed just thinking about it.



EDIT: to add wow okay I guess a lot of people took his tweets as performative which is their own prerogative and they're welcome to that - my comment is more so about the *excessive* cowardice of more protected and powerful stars here.



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:43 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your comment was fine imo. honestly this is such an emotionally charged topic and the whole thing is so deeply fucked that it seems normal to be conflicted about these kinds of responses. I certainly feel conflicted myself about Griffin's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

" if someone fairly unknown/up-and-coming like him can do this, these A-list men with tons of power and money have no excuse."



M T E

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

make it about you. Reply

Thread

Link









No it's not. If you believe victims and what they go through it's not soul crushing. It's all too predictable.



It’s hard to believe awful things. It’s fucking soul crushing. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017





But you knew and didn't. You still took the role.



- It’s a one scene role.

- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.

- I deeply regret my final decision. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017





Oh



I have unequivocally believed that he is guilty since reading Dylan Farrow’s NY Times piece. https://t.co/7RDzgq3Bir — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017





And here he is trying to look for an out. "It would be a good experience." btw your parents were proud to work with this trash?



Why didn’t I quit?

- My parents were incredibly proud.

- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.

- I was a coward. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017





But you did.

It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017





It was a difficult decision not to work with a known sexual predator?





It’s hard to believe awful things. It’s fucking soul crushing. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017





You should have tweeted "I'm a coward" and saved the rest.



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:22 am (UTC) This entire thread was so pathetic. The amount of praise this dipshit got was just ridiculous. Wow so brave. Such courage. When I called him out his friend tweeted like "he's a nice guy!" like that absolves him from working with a pedophile. Griffin is clearly looking for some pat on the back. Sure it's better than nothing but the standards for men are so low.No it's not. If you believe victims and what they go through it's not soul crushing. It's all too predictable.But you knew and didn't. You still took the role.OhAnd here he is trying to look for an out. "It would be a good experience." btw your parents were proud to work with this trash?But you did.It was a difficult decision not to work with a known sexual predator?You should have tweeted "I'm a coward" and saved the rest. Reply

Thread

Link

ia he doesn't deserve all of the OTT praise for this. this is some bare minimum shit. like I'm glad at least one man is speaking up, but it sucks when all we get is breadcrumbs and they only speak up once they've been cornered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it just all seems so transparent and convenient to do it after Weinstein got brought down. Nothing about it feels genuine to me. Ok good you're denouncing and donating but you still did what you did. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it's good that he put it out there because it's at least an example of something concrete these supposed male allies can do other than release statements saying they "stand with the victims." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO, thank you! Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't expect very much from men before heaping praise on them, do we?



It's actually kind of darkly funny in comparison to all the "let's call out and shame every woman who has ever posed in a photo with Harvey" that's been happening all week



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. Was the one-scene role really even worth it? And the timing is too convenient, like you said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, he actually looks like Woody did in his youth Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah So funny . lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this is the best you can ask for from someone who has already worked with him.



Obviously not working with him in the first place is the best choice. But donating your salary to charity, and speaking up about how you were wrong to do it when speaking up has the potential to torpedo your career has to be pretty terrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

ia. the bar is so low, but any sort of rebellion after the fact is better than nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. he didn't make good choices. he can't exactly go back in time and change what he did. this is the best he can do. I dont really understand people still going in at him or giving him a shit ton of crap. what he did here was important, but I guess if people want to go at him even after this or even specifically for this, then that's one way to handle it.



im not saying we should applaud all apologies or statements...there is a playing field of power, manipulation, risk, etc and someone like Meryl or George being like "oh I didnt know" is not the same thing as a basically unknown actor with hardly any clout coming out and saying this so blatantly and accepting all the culpability that comes with it. to me, him doing that is showing how MUCH of a gap there is between powerful Woody clingers saying *nothing* and this type of statement. and I think that is good. this guy isn't a fucking hero for having enough morality to feel guilty, but im not gonna act like what he did here didn't help either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The self-flagellation is a bit much...but at least he's owning up to it and has learned from it. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm all for giving money to RAINN and other such organizations. that being said Woody Allen has been a known sexual predator for 4 decades so this late in the game platitude and oops i goofed mentality seems not just a tad disingenuous Reply

Thread

Link

I think you mean 2 decades, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well yeah i mean i guess i was thinking he's been popular since the 70's and i know his relationship with his now wife has been going on since the 90's (so about almost 3 decades) though i have no doubt once a predator always a predator



my general intention of my comment stands though. he's been a known predator for a long long time so again this is just a hollow platitude a lot a late in the game imo.



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah lol. esp after the weinstein thing. hopefully it motivates people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean ok bud Reply

Thread

Link

i've waited 84 years for woody allen to get his comeuppance, please dear god let him be next Reply

Thread

Link

No daughter no curr. Try again. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember him playing that annoying (well, one of many) filmmaker dude in that killer fish movie Beneath. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy he realized his mistake, very few men do, but he's still complicit in normalizing a pedophile. It would be nice if actual A list stars with power like say Kate Winslet or Hugh Jackman started denouncing him Reply

Thread

Link

Juno's hair always looks like shit on the red carpet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You wrong for this 😂😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew kate linking arms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that photo is disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is revolting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn I know ONTD is cynical as fuck, but I feel like this is a good thing. I mean, obviously if he works with another known abuser, drag him, but this seems like he's trying to be transparent and own up to his mistakes. Especially since he's still relatively unknown/could be blacklisted for this Reply

Thread

Link

this. he admits he chose wrong, and is owning up to it. he wasn't like kate, who didn't need the money, or has had tons of exposure. i had no idea who this guy is. i think most don't. yeah he fucked up. he worked with an abuser. and he's owning that.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking up isn't working with a rapist. Fucking up is saying something wrong. People have every right to be pissed, tbh. I think it's shitty to dismiss people's anger over this.

It's telling he's only bringing this up now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. im kinda taken a back by users basically upset this guy did exactly what we are asking all woody allen enablers to do...? and he basically did all he could. made no excuses, donating his salary, admitting he believed Dylan but did the job anyway and he's ashamed...that's a lot. I wish people would stop acting like saying "its good he did this, good for him" is akin to rushing to hand him to nobel prize or something. idk, I can't speak for all victims quite obviously, but I had someone come out to me and say they were sorry for not supporting me when it became known in my circle and it would have meant a lot more if they said it and also admitted "I did believe you, but I didn't want to rock the boat, so acted like I didn't"...it would have meant A LOT more if they admitted just how shitty what they did was instead of trying to pass it off like ~omg I had no idea?!~ which is what they did do. and what a lot of people in Hollywood are doing now with this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do u want a pat on the back? Reply

Thread

Link

Like glad to see you speaking up but u waited til now plus never thought once that it wasn't ok Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He admitted he was wrong and why he did it, and I mean its not something we didnt already know (ppl work with him cause it allows them other opportunities). At least he is trying to do the right thing and called himself out while other celebs including ur faves stay silent or worse, praise woody. I know ONTD is never satisfied and never forgives anything someone does but damn, and he shouldnt be praised for this like the greatest thing ever, but at least hes owning up to his mistakes, it's a good start. Reply

Thread

Link



oh. wow. well tsssk Reply

Thread

Link

It’s time to show a courage in my actions mirroring my words without concession."

Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he's going to take it upon himself to deliver a public mea culpa, maybe just apologize to Dylan Farrow? She's the one suffering when people support her abuser.



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:09 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I agree that would be good of him. I saw someone on here say that she had changed her name (understandable) so I don't know how easy she is to get a hold of but it's not like he can't @ her brother or her mom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I just meant a straightforward apology through his twitter, in the same way that he explained himself in these tweets. There's a great deal about his personal guilt and how he plans to approach his career from now on, but none of this is actually about him. Even when someone seems to express remorse, her experience is still marginalized.



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good on you for backtracking after the outcry about this stuff is finally starting to become relentless I guess? Reply

Thread

Link

How pathetic Reply

Thread

Link

Well, I'm glad he's had a change of heart and donated the money, but these tweets come off kind of self indulgent



He could've just said "I'm a coward, I fucked up, now I realize that and donated the money I earned from this" rather than wax poetic about his guilt and self-flagellation for several tweets Reply

Thread

Link

Ia, i feel like he's trying to give himself a heroic arc in all this and it would have been better to keep it short and concise, a simple "i regret working with him and have donated my money from this project to charity". meh then again i guess he's free to explain himself further if he wants to, it just comes off as a bit attention-grabby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, say you fucked up & donated the money and move on. no pats on the back for finally feeling guilt for working with a known pos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do you believe Dylan Farrow AND work with her abuser? i wouldn't even want to be in the same room as the person who did that, let alone have any kind of working relationship



i guess its more understandable for unknown actors who aren't in a position to be turning down parts, and at least his response is better that the "we don't know what happened" and "you have to separate all of that" bullshit that comes from A-listers. they're the ones i remain completely disgusted with.



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





all these men should keep their lil bs statements on Harvey like y’all way late — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 12, 2017

ive been meaning to post this in one of the earlier harvey threads but spencer pratts hot take is mte Reply

Thread

Link

If you ever told me that in the year of our Lord ignoring us while an orange troll fucks things up...that id ever be siding with the flesh colored beard on something....i wouldn't have believed you lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"flesh colored beard" will never get old, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it truly is wild times we live in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

talk about interesting times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

says the asshole he tried to shame a woman and ruin her career by peddling a fake sex tape story about her and calling her "beef curtains" as a crass and misogynistic slur? thanks dont need his hot take tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link