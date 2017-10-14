audrey2

Griffin Newman reveals regret about working on Woody Allen project and donates salary to RAINN



The actor Griffin Newman posted a series of tweets today revealing that he went against his morals to work on Woody Allen's next project. He says he chose to look the other way in favor of furthering his career and that he's been feeling guilty ever since, but that the Weinstein situation has prompted him to admit it. He gave the money he earned from the project to RAINN.























