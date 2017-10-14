Kumail Nanjiani is hosting SNL tonight!!
Can someone point @kumailn in the right direction? #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZtX1JnWMfp— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2017
- Acrobatic star Pink is the musical guest
- Starts at 11:30est, 10:30c, and so on.
Source
Sorry for the late submission.
BUT...it pisses Trump off, so that's good?
Edited at 2017-10-15 03:56 am (UTC)
seriously, does anybody like her? why is she still here?
I'm honestly amazed. Yet Noel Wells and Michaela Watkins were let go after one season and they're likeable.
And did Daddy's home really warrent a sequel?!?!
Like I can't think of a worse trailer to play to children, let alone exist.