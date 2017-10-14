Kumail Nanjiani is hosting SNL tonight!!

ugh nbc supposedly has live streaming on their site but it doesn't work >:( Reply

Thread

Link

Lame! Idk of any streams, sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got it to work, adobe flash was being a dick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite part about SNL these days is hanging around to see who is hosting next. Reply

Thread

Link

Well that was disappointing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these trump cold opens aren't even enjoyable at this point Reply

Thread

Link

yeah they were fun at first but they've gone downhill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're just reenacting real happenings from the past week and the writers are terrible, all it does is depress me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Baldwin's impression is pretty bad and the cold opens are so long that at this point I usually watch episodes on Hulu the next day so I can skip past them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA, they can't keep up with him anymore and barely anything they say about him is a joke now.



BUT...it pisses Trump off, so that's good?



Edited at 2017-10-15 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this should hopefully be good. Gal Gadot's ep was painful Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? I turned it off right as weekend update was starting. I fell asleep during Gosling's episode, too. I'm hoping tonight will be better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only watched the highlights of gosling's ep but i thought it had its moments, which is more than I can say about Gal's lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia had so many hopes for her but it just sucked in every way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm only here for kumail Reply

Thread

Link

lol planting mcnuggets Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ acrobatic star Reply

Thread

Link

The bits with Pence lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Is there a joke I'm missing as to why his name is spelled all kinds of wrong in the title? Reply

Thread

Link

That's def' my bad. I'm fixing it right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's called a typo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was both the first and the last name and I'm not watching the show right now so I legit thought I missed something. Not dragging OP. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The whole mother thing is so creepy. How could americans look at pence and think "yup that serial killer/cannibal looking creep is perfect to be second in command"? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao you know Trump does say BET like that Reply

Thread

Link

I want that dog Cecily smooches in the credits. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh just seeing melissa's name and face in the credits makes me cringe

seriously, does anybody like her? why is she still here? Reply

Thread

Link

i like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you would. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm honestly amazed. Yet Noel Wells and Michaela Watkins were let go after one season and they're likeable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she drives me nuts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could watch but I don't have TV :( Reply

Thread

Link

is the big sick any good? it looked too melodrama-y from the commercials Reply

Thread

Link

Not really, tbh. There are some bright spots, but from my perspective (brown girl), I didn't like it. You might, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a family drama with some comedic elements. its OK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm just so proud of kumail. i've been a fan of his and emily's for years Reply

Thread

Link

I'm already laughing. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh let's not Reply

Thread

Link





hi op <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Heeeeeeeeey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww he seems nervous Reply

Thread

Link

I love all of the dipshits who go on about Islam and women while using Christianity to stop women from doing literally anything. Reply

Thread

Link

He cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg sikh shout out ❤️❤️❤️ He's right though. No right answer when they get your race wrong Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Thread

Link

Mel Gibson? Mark Walberg WOULD Reply

Thread

Link

mte, what kind of inspired asshole father/son casting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the same views on race too TBQH



And did Daddy's home really warrent a sequel?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link