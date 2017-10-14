Dragula Season 2 Official Trailer



Dragula is a drag competition-reality show for alternative queens who are competing for the title of Drag Supermonster. It'll air on OutTV in Canada and on WOWPresents (youtube) for the rest of us, starting on Halloween.

If you didn't catch season 1, you can find it here on Hey Qween, or remastered on Amazon Prime.

source 1 2



i can't wait tbh!!! pls tell me in the comments how much more interesting this looks than another season of RPDR (jk Ru don't sue me)
Tagged: , , ,