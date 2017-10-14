Dragula Season 2 Official Trailer
Dragula is a drag competition-reality show for alternative queens who are competing for the title of Drag Supermonster. It'll air on OutTV in Canada and on WOWPresents (youtube) for the rest of us, starting on Halloween.
If you didn't catch season 1, you can find it here on Hey Qween, or remastered on Amazon Prime.
i can't wait tbh!!! pls tell me in the comments how much more interesting this looks than another season of RPDR (jk Ru don't sue me)
i hope the racist goes home first
Season one was a bit rough on the lightning/sound side, looks like they have improved that a lot.
Everyone who hasn't watch it, you are missing on good stuff, the finale was fucking amazing.
how much crossover is there between it and rpdr
Can’t wait to see this season tho!
And JFC he is SO hot out of drag! (Jay Von Monroe, if I am not mistaken) 😍
Also, just in case you didn't know, one of the Queens this season (James Majesty) is into incest and fucks/fucked his brother (whom happens to be a hot gay porn star)... Apparently it was an 'open secret' and I read that James even brazenly admits to it in one or more of his songs. As if it's a badge of honor or some sick shit...
Ahhh I can't wait!!! 💘