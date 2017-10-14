Dragula Season 2 Official Trailer

yas i'm excited



i hope the racist goes home first

okay can someone spill the t, i heard mention of it but i think my source was biased so i wanna hear the other side

I mean the short version is monikie or however you spell her name called Soju (popular Chicago queen) racial slurs from her boy account, got called out and started denying it and calling people fat

here's a reddit thread that goes into some detail: https://www.reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace/comments/72jv1j/cast_reveal_the_boulet_brothers_dragula_season/dnj0mo4/

I can't wait *c*

Season one was a bit rough on the lightning/sound side, looks like they have improved that a lot.

Everyone who hasn't watch it, you are missing on good stuff, the finale was fucking amazing.

this looks good. how was s1?

a little rough because it was made on a tiny budget, but the remastered episodes are supposed to be a lot better. still worth it in any case because a lot of the queens are fucking amazing

ive never heard of it



how much crossover is there between it and rpdr Reply

very little, at least as far as season 1. the only real crossover was that Ru got a thank you in the end credits of the final episode. Alaska's cameo is the only actual crossover i know of but i think she's just very passionate about the show, she donated to the prize money for season 1.

Monikkie Shame is racist trash and I hope she goes home first



Can’t wait to see this season tho! Reply

Is that a bit-gag made of like...keyring holders or something?

omg yessssss

omg how have i never heard of this?

the other half of that pedo band BOTD floor is a drag queen now, huh. i wonder what dahvie's doing. hope he's dead tbh.

Dahli. She is one of the Queens I am most looking forward to. Love her looks and the fact that she belly dances. So sexy.



And JFC he is SO hot out of drag! (Jay Von Monroe, if I am not mistaken) 😍



Also, just in case you didn't know, one of the Queens this season (James Majesty) is into incest and fucks/fucked his brother (whom happens to be a hot gay porn star)... Apparently it was an 'open secret' and I read that James even brazenly admits to it in one or more of his songs. As if it's a badge of honor or some sick shit...



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:19 am (UTC)

I read that they’re step brothers, if that makes a difference lol



Edited at 2017-10-15 04:42 am (UTC)

didn't valentina (ur smile is beautiful™) win one of these competitions???

no idea, it's possible. there is Dragula the event hosted by the Boulet's, and then there's the tv show, which she has not been a part of.

yes she did, one of the club versions

On her very first attempt at competing, too. 🌷👑

no thank you

This looks fun

Edited at 2017-10-15 03:59 am (UTC) That looks fucking terrifying. y'all need jesus.

Soooo excited for the premiere! We've got the RPDR All-Stars 3 Casting Special to look forward to in a week or two, then Dragula S2 premieees on Halloween, then early next year we have AS3 premiering, only to shortly be followed by the premiere of Season 10!



Ahhh I can't wait!!! 💘 Reply

So is the first season as low budget as RPDR season 1 or even lower than that?

it looks like it's filmed with a DSLR but i still prefer it to rpdr s1 because at least it doesn't have that godawful glowy filter

lower, it didn't get picked up by a network they basically just decided to put it together on their own dime. which i respect. i wouldn't go into it trying to compare it to RPDR.

I CAN'T WAIT!!! RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE IS DEAD IN DITCH

Except for the fluffy white kitten, that kitten is as g-dly as you get

