ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 10 Classic Urban Legends as Told by 'Freaky Stories'

I don't have a freaky story but I'll never forget that user who stopped to pick a lady up and then had to take her to a creepy motel that was a set up Reply

Thread

Link

Going to look for it in an old creepy post if I can find it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Set up for what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I need the full story. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i remember that comment!!!! omg that honestly sounded terrifying thank GOD that user made it out completely unharmed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was it the pregnant one!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y’all I am drunk af because my period just came TMI but it was our last try before we move on to fertility treatments and ANYWAY not to be a party pooper. OP is flawless as always. Reply

Thread

Link

*Hugs* Bottoms up, bb, celebrate you and everything that makes you perfectly fabulous! 😘 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK if this counts as an urban legend but the story of the ghost girl inside the toilet from Japan. Hanako-san. Very creepy. Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't want to haunt a toilet. That's not very sanitary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I was in elementary school we were told there were alligators in the toilet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i’m always low key afraid of a snake biting me on the ass whenever i go to the bathroom, idk what i’d do if i had to worry abt a ghost too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://instantrimshot.com/ That would be a shitty way to spend your afterlife Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh my goddddd i used to love this show. it was on just after bump in the night, right? Reply

Thread

Link

Possibly. I never saw that other show (but have heard of it). I only first saw Freaky Stories this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the last story is disturbing Reply

Thread

Link

i remember this series and have been meaning to rewatch it but couldn't remember the name! thanks OP! Reply

Thread

Link

semi related since this is a creepy post but rn I am watching that doc on the Eriksson twins and so fucking creeped out and shook. I can't even be like "this isn't real don't be scared" bc it's so fucking real Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I could find the user/post where someone said they were driving when they stumbled upon a pile of dead bodies one night. I can't remember if they were referencing a story or something that happened to them. Reply

Thread

Link

The bat in the shoe! Wasn't there a bat in a shoe? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I think that was in one of those restaurant posts where everyone was trying to one-up each other with the grossest things they had found in their food while dining out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh yeah.. Its about a guy that is driving at night on a deserted road and he sees two bodies laying in the road ahead next to a car that appears wrecked. Anyway he ends up passing them bc of a bad feeling or something and when he looks in the rearview mirror after speeding past he sees the bodies stand up and a group of people come out from the bushes on the sides of the road so it was a set up. Freaky af. Unless you mean something else then nm lol



Edited at 2017-10-15 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That last story is one of my favorites I remember telling it at sleepovers. Reply

Thread

Link

any other canadian kids remember the episode about the woman with the beehive hairstyle that was actually a nest of spiders? that one really fucked me up Reply

Thread

Link

NAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH



also the one where the male college student breaks into a woman's house and hides under her bed all night for a bet (because that's not gross as hell) and he gets really thirsty and drinks her contact solution. that one never left me either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone on here said their lush bath bomb was full of ants once and while idk how true it was it still gives me the creeps Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YES! lmao ugh. This show was so good. Canada used to produce such excellent kid's content - Freaky Stories, Are You Afraid of the Dark? and honestly so much more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just about to mention that one. It's my favourite haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSSS I WILL NEVER FORGET THAT EPISODE IT SCARRED ME AS A CHILD....:///// Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would be so scared if someone w a foot fetish stole my dog and broke into my house Reply

Thread

Link

Quentin Tarantino is under your bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew something smelt weird! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ewww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's under there working on his ~response to being "forced" to cut ties with his best friend of 25 years.... oh and the women said friend allegedly raped. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The next question is more difficult: "Which tire was flat?"



lmao love it Reply

Thread

Link

This show used to be my fave. The last story always freaked me out Reply

Thread

Link

omg freaky stories! I used to LOVE that show as a kid



Reply

Thread

Link

you forgot the best one



Reply

Thread

Link

omg is this one of the Kardashians Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this show terrified me as a kid but i rewatched it the other day and it wasn't too bad Reply

Thread

Link

Most of the stories are very cute. And then some are just weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow....Fox Family......



That was the best channel back in the day. lol. SClub7, So Little Time, Angela Anaconda, etc. I remember some other kind of spooky show on Fox Family as well. I think it was about hauntings? And narrated by Linda Blair? Reply

Thread

Link

I recall an anthology called Ghost Stories, but you might be referring to Scariest Places on Earth? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Scariest Places on Earth that was it!!



I only watched it during the daytime, it scared my 11 year old self so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god I hated Angelina anaconda so much, it was such an annoying show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

crazy how fox family morphed into freeform w the passage of time. i loved all of those shows, you got me feeling nostalgic af... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nanette was a bitch on angela annaconda but she was amazing



remember that one where they used actual yearbook portraits? it was about a teacher and her class and eventually they got threatened with lawsuits for using the actual ppl's pictures without their consent? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss scariest places on earth!! That was my favorite show as a kid, traumatized me in the best way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Angela Anaconda! Wow I forgot about that show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Freaky Stories is ICONIC. The intro song is ICONIC. Larry and Maurice are ICONIC.





Reply

Thread

Link

the only scary personal story i have is once while watching the exorcist with my friend on her computer, right near the end of the film her computer just got a blue screen of death and died. Reply

Thread

Link

these gifs are great, op Reply

Thread

Link

OMG, OP. Safe At Home is the only episode that scared me as a kid! It gave me such bad anxiety for a few weeks after I saw it! Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoooo iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember being grossed out by the 'Free Gas' episode story lol Reply

Thread

Link

I thought this comment was funny when I thought your username was shi nei tonme at first.



Edited at 2017-10-15 03:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did anyone else watch 'grizzly tales for gruesome kids' as a kid? it always used to freak me out.

also there was a new zealand show called 'freaky' which was down right horrifying to me as a child, there was one ep where this boy bought a ventriloquist dummy and eventually he became the dummy which gave me so many nightmares.

Reply

Thread

Link

Grizzly Tales was awesome! I totally forgot all about that show until now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched that Freaky show recently, too. It was... odd.



I must watch this Grizzly Tales now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Spaghetti Man of Grizzly Tales episode fucked me up as a kid:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link