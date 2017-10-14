Fifth Harmony Post: Normani goes viral, Bruno Mars is shook, Lauren defends black Halsey, Ally News

That Normani moment solidified her as the next queen of pop. Reply

YAAAAAASSSSSS! She's our ticket to redeeming ourselves for failing Tinashe.

we been knew. she's literally our last hope for a great performer in this generation

get ready!!

I mean that troll would get along just fine with some of the commenters that have said the same thing about halsey

just that she's not black enough? i mean, she's not white. or something.

I mean, the OP is a troll here, so that makes sense...

"genetic code" tho. nah lauren lol

damn, that was the best recovery imaginable! I'm stanning a bit haha

I wish normani could sing, she could really go solo then tbh

She always sounds so off key but serves at the same time.

she just needs some guiding IMO

I mean Rihanna kind of sort of learned how to sing for ANTI and Normani isn't even that bad. It's possible.



It's just unfortunate she's not white otherwise people would completely overlook it.

ikr. she literally has everything but the voice. and yes, i know that vocals aren't really important today, but she doesn't even have a unique tone.

Yeah completely agree! Not everyone is a vocal powerhouse & that's fine, but she really does not have a distinct or unique voice

she could definitely develop her voice and tone if she had the right coaching

Although Normani really can sing, whats wrong with having another Janet (or Madonna) ? I'm tired of the Beyonces when Beyonce aint all THAT vocally and dance-wise.

When Taylor Swift is the top pop star, singing abilities are obviously not an important factor to success. If she was a white girl, her vocals would be praised.

Nobody says Rihanna, Aaliyah, Sabrina Claudio, Ryan Destiny, Madison Beer, etc. are bad singers when they all have similar voices/tones as Normani. geez, she effortlessly slayed a Solange mashup cover and reach those Mariah Carey whistle notes





Normani is vocally the most versatile singer in 5h next to Ally and has the largest vocal range out of them all





y'all keep underestimating and putting her under higher standards when she grew so much as a performer and vocalist in the last years, always working with her vocal and dance coaches during their breaks.

she just needs to go the Ciara/Tinashe route

The thing with normani is this. She can sing just fine and has great range. But most pop songs (the songs that they do ) are in written outside of her natural singing voice . I have the same situation being a male baritone in a tenor's world. Her voice is great for studio with their material , but throw her in a group with other voices and songs not suited around her and you get her sounding off. Lower tones in a group generally don't sound great solo unless you're able to really project, throw in dancing and it's a whole other situation. Her performing though .....girl serves EVERYTHING!!!!!

LMAOOOOOOOO AT NORMANI



SHE PLAYED IT OFF SO WELL I THOUGHT THAT WAS APART OF THE ACT

when i saw the video going around i was like, k what's so funny? i didn't even realize she fell.

My fave upload had 'The Floor was working hard but Normani was working harder' LOL

LMAO I saw that one. I wanted to use that but I didnt think the mods would me use it as a source.

i laughed SO hard at the Normani vid, what a queen



what year of school is lauren in now?

omg normani fell so hard you could hear the "thud" but she recovered so well lmao

one thing i learned from being in the 5h fandom for years is that brazilians are as racist as southern white men and don't seem to care about changing at all and i'm not sure why lauren decided to get involved in that at all.

lol at the ally news



lol at the ally news

I hate the South American side of the 5h fandom so much. Not to generalize, but they are the most hardcore camren shippers, always make racist comments, easily believe any conspiracy theories, etc. They can be super intense, in a good and very bad way too

I love iconic fall recoveries.

lmfao YAAASSSS

honestly this belongs in the library of congress for culturally significant moments in history

its always rly embarrassing when celebs fight with randoms and the randoms end up getting the same or more number of rts/likes



glad camila is thriving while these duds are declaring residency in the clearance bin

camila is thriving? where?

the charts

OH sweetie! At least they are booking their own stage. HMU when Kkkarla isnt sleeping on the bus with 15 other openers for other folks stages. Dont you EVER!

camila? you mean that racist solo one?

y’all are getting too excited & brave with that girl when she has one semi hit (tho havananana is cute bop)



this is not that surprising when she has full financial support from her label and they are willing to throw all those coins on her



Edited at 2017-10-15 03:05 am (UTC)

Now I want to hear Normani sing while doing cartwheels

Now hand her mic and make her do some early Mariah runs while she does that

wtf at those outfits. That maxi dress looks so oversized, like someone sewed a sheet into a dress. O_O

I don't see where there's a problem with her defending Halsey. But of course people have a problem with that.

I don't get Genetic code tho.

I don't get Genetic code tho.



Edited at 2017-10-15 01:25 am (UTC)

someone on twitter said right before normani falls, it looks like ally did magic to make it happen when she moved her arm. i'm still fucking cackling.

black halsey bam ba lam

I just listened to Black Betty earlier lol

Genetic code? lmfao



what an idiot.

Omg @ Normani, ya gurl!



Gurl pls tho @ Lauren, quit playin tho

Lmao what a smooth recovery, the hair flip killed me.



Also what's the song they're singing?

make you mad from their new album Reply

thanks you! Reply

LOL. In what world is Halsely not white? *rolls eyes* Reply

Getting real tired of non-blacks trying to decide who's black and who's not. The bitch needs to shut up. Reply

Yea there wasn't even a black person in the conversation so I'm like ummm. I get what Lauren was trying to do but she needs to tread lightly on these sorts of issues. Reply

Is the person who made the comment Black? I can't tell with the profile pic.



Assuming she's White, I'm all for White people calling out other White people on this issue. Reply

Seriously question though, at what point is a white-passing person not considered black? Lots of white people have black ancestry. Reply

Parent

Lauren should stay out of it, but black strangers don't get to decide if you are black enough. Reply

Parent

And why do “blacks” (as in any random black person) get to decide who is/isn’t black? You don’t have any more right to tell someone what their identity/heritage is than a white person. And JFC at the people saying whites get to tell mixed race people how we should identify. Reply

Damn. And you know it hurt her knee like hell. Reply

Honestly, she can't help being passing. All she can really do is SAY she's Black. She's talked about racial issues before, maybe not AS deeply as she should, and maybe not as deeply as she has sexuality and mental health, but reminding a Black person, regardless of her pigment, that she has privileges doesn't help shit.



Like, I missed homegirl saying "I have absolutely no privilege due to passing as White". Which she does that I can get reminding her. But, reminding people that she isn't as White as she appears doesn't hurt anyone.



There's a myriad of reasons to call out Halsey. She's pretty embarrassing (I like her, though, and she's gorgeous) but her commenting about being Black is such a stupid reason. Reply

Every time she speaks out about being half black, black twitter loses their shit. She is damned if she do, damned if she don't. It isn't fun to have people shouting at you that you aren't enough or that you don't belong. Reply

I get what Lauren was trying to do but she needs to tread lightly on these sorts of issues. She needs to also chill out on twitter a bit. Not everything needs a response. She needs to pass some of that twitter finger energy to Normani because girl needs to work on fan interaction more imo. I wish her and the group would go back to focusing on the fans by doing more covers and things like that. Dinah slayed Versace on the Floor. Reply

Normani apparently stays away from twitter because of the racial bullying. I just hope she’ll feel comfortable with social media interactions soon again. If you want a career in the entertainment business nowadays, all those young newcomers need to interact with their fans Reply

