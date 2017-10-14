Fifth Harmony Post: Normani goes viral, Bruno Mars is shook, Lauren defends black Halsey, Ally News
Normani
While the girls were performing in Brazil, the girls were singing Make You Mad when Normani took a sudden tumble. Like her fave singer Bey, she made it look like it was part of the act and rose gracefully as if nothing happened.
Normani Kordei fell down while performing with the group in Brazil, but look at that effortless recovery! pic.twitter.com/t5Z9puTwyk— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2017
Dinah
During a little R&R inbetween touring, Dinah Jane decides to give harmonizers a little treat by covering Bruno Mars' Versace On The Floor (0:00-2:45) and Aaradhna’s I love you too (7:00-10:20).
Lauren
Lauren recently got into a heated discussion with an obvious troll about Halsey's black roots that has left some wondering if she should have stayed out of the race discussion. The troll comments that Halsey only uses her black roots when necessary which Lauren fires back by telling the troll that despite being white passing, Halsey is black no matter what. The entire convo is below. Do you guys think Lauren should have excluded herself from the race talk?
Ally
Ally was 22 when she became the savior of Fifth Harmony! That is all. :)
That Normani moment solidified her as the next queen of pop.
It's just unfortunate she's not white otherwise people would completely overlook it.
(or Madonna)? I'm tired of the Beyonces when Beyonce aint all THAT vocally and dance-wise.
Normani is vocally the most versatile singer in 5h next to Ally and has the largest vocal range out of them all
y’all keep underestimating and putting her under higher standards when she grew so much as a performer and vocalist in the last years, always working with her vocal and dance coaches during their breaks.
SHE PLAYED IT OFF SO WELL I THOUGHT THAT WAS APART OF THE ACT
what year of school is lauren in now?
lol at the ally news
glad camila is thriving while these duds are declaring residency in the clearance bin
this is not that surprising when she has full financial support from her label and they are willing to throw all those coins on her
I don't see where there's a problem with her defending Halsey. But of course people have a problem with that.
I don't get Genetic code tho.
what an idiot.
Gurl pls tho @ Lauren, quit playin tho
Also what's the song they're singing?
Assuming she's White, I'm all for White people calling out other White people on this issue.
Like, I missed homegirl saying "I have absolutely no privilege due to passing as White". Which she does that I can get reminding her. But, reminding people that she isn't as White as she appears doesn't hurt anyone.
There's a myriad of reasons to call out Halsey. She's pretty embarrassing (I like her, though, and she's gorgeous) but her commenting about being Black is such a stupid reason.