October 15th, 2017, 03:03 am fibu Halt and Catch Fire series finale promo #2 and sneak peeks Plus another sneak peek at Yahoo, can't embed.Mods, none of these vids were posted previously.Live watching post, anyone?Sources: 1, 2, 3.
it really is. i can't believe it lasted as long as it did with how people have slept on it though. AMC is by all accounts run by assholes, yet they treated hacf so fucking well. i don't get it.
But he bought her Centipede!!!!! The game she always played in the beginning of the series with her trick quarter!!! STOP IT SHOW, STOP IT.