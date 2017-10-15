it's going to be such a great finale Reply

Thread

Link

both episodes directed by women. get on hacf's level @tv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the m/f directors and writers ratio is 1:1 so far this season. i'm sure 4x10 is written by chris & chris so it's all up to 4x9 writer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i enjoy death and dying Reply

Thread

Link

excited to feel horrible Reply

Thread

Link

I'm ready for this show to fuck me up <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna miss this show :( Reply

Thread

Link

Got my tissues ready Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck, im already a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I see a post about this show I think I would love it and want to check it out but i have a list of about 12 shows I need to watch. This is a short series so maybe I'll check it out sooner rather than later... Reply

Thread

Link

definitely bump it to the top imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DONE. But first, is it on a streaming service? I have a DirectTV login so maybe AMC has it streaming through them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do it. I started watching it a few Thursdays ago. Binged through in 2 weeks (would've been quicker if I wasn't so busy with work and all that, hah). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All I want is for Donna and Cameron to be friends again. And to be happy with whatever they choose to do in the end. Donna's my fave and it's been a roller coaster watching her this season. ): Reply

Thread

Link

I don't wanna say goodbye to one of the best tv shows of all time. Reply

Thread

Link

"one of the best tv shows of all time"



it really is. i can't believe it lasted as long as it did with how people have slept on it though. AMC is by all accounts run by assholes, yet they treated hacf so fucking well. i don't get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if once time passes it ends up like The Wire in the sense that when it was on it wasn't really appreciated by the general population - the viewership wasn't strong and didn't win any awards. But now it's regarded was one of the best tv shows ever created.



Edited at 2017-10-15 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gordo 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

So you're like a solid minute ahead of me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, are you crying yet? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can;t wait to watch it and die! Reply

Thread

Link

Episode 1 quote :( Reply

Thread

Link

trying to make me weep in as little time as possible & i hate it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why won't anyone give joe a fucking hug Reply

Thread

Link

I volunterrrrrrr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we need to squeeze him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't livewatch it so im just gonna come back here in a few hours. from black sails to dexter, how do you think the ending will be? Reply

Thread

Link

Two shit endings tho? Hacf is going to be among the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i liked black sails. i guess a better example would be six feet under and dexter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder where they had to film this airport scene considering non-fliers can't go all the way to gates anymore Reply

Thread

Link

Awwwww all my girls =((( Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, Bos Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao what is this scene Reply

Thread

Link

I love Joe and Cameron together so much tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i've been thinking that beeping was my dish washer this whole time lmao Reply

Thread

Link

and now i'm crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and now i'm crying and horny for wet donna Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A little behind...



But he bought her Centipede!!!!! The game she always played in the beginning of the series with her trick quarter!!! STOP IT SHOW, STOP IT. Reply

Thread

Link

god i love in-charge diane Reply

Thread

Link

Old people in love aww Reply

Thread

Link

my prediction: they're the only couple that makes it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link