In WTF News: Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 Is Up To Some Nonsense

Does he have Elon Musk money from being in blink? Reply

I just let out the ugliest laugh at this comment lol Reply

Look, we all have our hobbies. Reply

Lmao Reply

Dead Reply

He's trying to get people to give him money to build a time machine and "research" things like space travel, telepathy and extra terrestrial life. He keeps using the word "invest" but that's not what's happening. In the outlines of the company on the website it clearly says anyone "investing" in this shouldn't expect any profit. He put hundreds and thousands of dollars of his own money into starting up the company and he's going to get that back through the "investments" no matter what. Basically he's taking peoples money to try and fuck around with sciences that take hundreds of millions of dollars to research with no reward. Reply

I highly suggest going to his instagram and reading the captions - it's a fucking trip and a half. Reply

Woah, ppl are actually investing in this:



723

Investors



$348,239

Amount Raised Reply

I'm just surprised it's not another person trying to "prove" that the earth is flat. Reply

& how does this semi-nobody have declassified UFO videos? If it's declassified shouldn't it be on youtube or something? Reply

He got the videos from Tupac while vacationing in Cuba. Reply

Tom is gonna find proof of aliens in our lifetime Reply

I mean if anybody is going to do it - it's going to be Tom DeLonge of Blink-182! Reply

we just have to give him our money! Reply

lol this commercial kills me every time Reply

WHEARE ARR YEW, AND IM SOW SOARRY

I CANAWT SLEEP I CANAWT DREAM TONAWIGHT Reply

Never not funny Reply

LOL Reply

All I think of when someone brings up that song is this video lol



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:40 am (UTC) Reply

i wonder if matt skiba commits to singing it like that too Reply

YOU'RE ALREADY THE VOICE INSIDE MY ED Reply

Edited at 2017-10-15 12:15 am (UTC) Reply

That's cool

He's harmless

Since Fyre Fest didn't work out I guess this is the next step huh. Reply

Drugs, not even once Reply

Lmao Reply

well i guess this is growing up Reply

so is this like...scientology...or?



i thought he was gonna focus on new angels & airwaves music. Reply

Returning to Music after I set up Public Benefit Corp https://t.co/anp0O1SaQQ to work with “places” to bring Space-Time technology to world pic.twitter.com/ByZdHew8kp — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) October 12, 2017

I don't know. Maybe? You should be able to find your answer if you can decode this: Reply

also damn he looks rough now also damn he looks rough now Reply

Sorry dude, any donation money I've got is going to Puerto Rico, wildfire relief and politics Reply

HEY MOM, THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BACK ROOM HEY MOM, THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BACK ROOM Reply

lmao omg! Reply

is that a Scooby Doo icon? Reply

LMAO Reply

lmaooo top Reply

idk i find his alien shit entertaining Reply

Seems kinda random, but I don't guess it's any more random than Rob Lowe looking for Bigfoot, lmao.



If the show ever picks up I might tune in for the lulz. Though sorry, I won't be donating. XD Reply

Good on him for working towards his goals. I admire his enthusiasm and dedication. Reply

I live by the local Air Force Base (they're a few miles away, anyway) and we're used to hearing and seeing planes fly over us all the time. Well one night earlier this year, my mom and I were sitting on the front porch, when this HUGE aircraft flew over the house a lot more slowly than planes usually go, also the lights were nothing like the planes we've seen. We joke about how it was a UFO (~I want to believe~) since my dad's hooked on Ancient Aliens, lol.



Also thanks for a wholesome WTF post, OP! Reply

