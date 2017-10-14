Taylor Swift spotted filming a new music video in London + New song coming soon? + Cats!
taylorswift_updates: Taylor filming a music video in London last night!!
Hey #Swifties... @OnAirRomeo has something very NEW from @taylorswift13 EXCLUSIVELY for #MostRequestedLive tonight! What could it be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hxW6IA5M2L— Most Requested Live (@MostRequestLive) October 14, 2017
Bonus:
taylorswift.updates: New pictures of Meredith and Olivia on the Swift Life app
I see her with those serpent boots...
I cannot. It looks like a bad Halloween wig!
it's a fucking crime against humanity
let me guess you SLAY ur enemies with ur WEAPON LIPSTICK!!!
I'm excited about the album but at the same time idk what to expect, I'm scared. I wish she would go back to her SN/Red sound. I just want sad songs, bish.
The album will just be 13 songs of faux struggle trap beats. she should've just stuck to what she's good at rather than competing w/ girls who do those trap bops better
My hair's too limp to pull this look off but I think it's great.
why embrace this im a”liar” and etc?