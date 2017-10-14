Taylor Swift spotted filming a new music video in London + New song coming soon? + Cats!

Her cats are cute. Makes me wish I wasn't allergic to cats. Reply

Cautiously excited.



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:04 am (UTC) Reply

MEREDITH ISN'T DEAD!!!!!! Reply

why is her hair always so terrible? Reply

Idk. She needs to get it straightened again, like really bad. Reply

She needs to go back to the Red era in every facet of her life basically. I want the red era hair, the red era sound, the red era outfits, all of it. Reply

it looks cute straight. i wish she'd kill the bangs and straighten it Reply

Her curly bangs are tragic. Reply

it looks nice in the ponytail but like a mess in the other shot Reply

i really like it reminds me of 80s and 70s when it was ok to have curly bangs and shaggy big hair Reply

Is she getting a Gucci endorsement or what Reply

how did tf did she pick the fans to go to this listening party thing at her house? via tumblr? Reply

She's been stalking fans all year from Tumblr , ig and Twitter , sent their profiles to her ppl and they contacted them Reply

lmao sis invest in some bobby pins for those bangs



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

I've never had a big issue with her bangs...until these pictures. Damn. Reply

I see her with those serpent boots...





Edited at 2017-10-15 12:31 am (UTC) cyst looks likes Cathy AnneI see her with those serpent boots... Reply

Her hair. That. Hair.

I cannot. It looks like a bad Halloween wig! Reply

That hair......... Reply

her hair proves she's a Republican Reply

oi that hair. She allowed herself to be seen with that? Reply

she looks kind of half dead in these photos Reply

THAT HAIR



it's a fucking crime against humanity Reply

Of all the goddamn things to bring back......permed bangs???!!! Reply

you cant claim the snake narrative if ur still gonna paint urself a victim, its not funny or clever then tay tay Reply

This hair......... Reply

That hair looks like she just walked into the studio straight out of the shower Reply

yes king grow that hair Reply

My hair never looks so atrocious and I'm broke af, if I had her money I would look so hot you'd all go blind. And yet she chooses to look this way. It bothers me. Reply

I'd be so hot if I could afford to have a personal trainer/buy good food/good makeup and skincare.



If only :P Reply

you forgot perfect teeth haha!! Reply

how dare she not spend her money being a slave to beauty :((



let me guess you SLAY ur enemies with ur WEAPON LIPSTICK!!! Reply

Her hair looks good in the ponytail. Reply

ia Reply

Those earrings are certainly something... Reply

Gaudy costume jewelry realness. Reply

thats the only thing she has going for her here Reply

as a cat owner, i'm a fan of them Reply

She looks dirty and like she would smell of sewers. Reply

i rebuke, in keysus name Reply

hail hydra Reply

well, her cats are real cute Reply

she's finally got something going for her Reply

Istg if Ready for it is the new single....................



I'm excited about the album but at the same time idk what to expect, I'm scared. I wish she would go back to her SN/Red sound. I just want sad songs, bish. Reply

that would be soooo dumb cause the song has been out for a month already hasn't it? Reply

nah, ready for it is just like how she released welcome to ny, it's an album filler teaser track that's already died.



The album will just be 13 songs of faux struggle trap beats. she should've just stuck to what she's good at rather than competing w/ girls who do those trap bops better Reply

who does them better bcoz im not seeing them on the charts Reply

Well it's been compared to both SN/RED so maybe you'll get your wish Reply

ha bad gal taytay era is here!!! Reply

why does she never want to show her forehead lmao Reply

I wonder if each video from the era will be based off a persona from the LWYMMD video. This looks like the car accident scene. Reply

I've been trying to rock the oddly curly/wavy bang thing too but after the first 30 comments of this post I'm rethinking everything Reply

i'm sure you look great!! Reply

Link

tbh i love curly bangs, i say keep rockin 'em. google pictures of 70s stevie nicks for inspo Reply

i luv my frizzy wavy bangs but my aesthetic is very 80s thot so Reply

Girl it looks good, do you! I love face-framing curls and 70s-80s big curly bang situation: Reply

Carly Simon ♥



My hair's too limp to pull this look off but I think it's great. Reply

Honestly my dream hair Reply

Carly's hair looks cute. The rest look dated AF. Go ahead and throw on a windbreaker pant suit while you're at it. Reply

I'm sure they can be pulled off, she's just not succeeding like at all. It doesn't look intentional lol it looks like she was caught in the rain. Reply

People are so weird on here. Haha. There's nothing wrong with curly bangs! Reply

Go for it bb, the comments in her posts are usually sour af Reply

Dear Gawd, please have a British accent, PUH-LEAZE!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Excuse you, the only fake British accent that matters is Madonna's. Reply

Dear Gawd, please let ha open a pub with Joe, too! Reply

Parent

Prayer circle for her British Madonna era. Reply

Parent

Lmaaaao Reply

why is taylor embracing being a “snake” when kim and kanye called her out on her being a liar? does she enjoy being a liar? Reply

Because she took the power~ out of that insult by pretending that she's embracing it. But I don't know if she truly is because I feel like she's still going to rock the American innocent princess thing when the album comes out. But we'll see. Reply

It's meant to appear likw she's clever and isn't bothered, hence embracing the primary insult used against her on social media. Somehow she has managed to do it to fucking death and the album isn't even out yet.

Reply

it’s werid

why embrace this im a”liar” and etc? Reply

Parent

looks like it will be another very white video. she has that rich white woman aesthetic on lock Reply

Fucking love the blue muppet coat. It's very Mary in Party Girl. Reply

I hope she gets her boyfriend a job as her love interest in a video. waiting here.



Reply

I need the album now Reply

lmao we're all thinking it, even the h8rs Reply

i want it now because i have no idea how this album is gonna sound like and i'm getting nervous!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

