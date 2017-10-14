Harvey Weinstein Kicked Out of Academy (But What About Polanski, Cosby, et. al.)?
Harvey Weinstein is out, but @TheAcademy must now decide how to deal with other members who behave badly https://t.co/hXrcyJHEZ1 pic.twitter.com/lDcdK7rdtQ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2017
Article points out that accused sexual offenders Bill Cosby, Stephen Collins, Roman Polanski, Casey Affleck and Nate Parker are all still members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which expelled Harvey Weinstein today (Woody Allen has never accepted the invitation to join).
source
But I'm a glass-half-empty kinda person
Good Riddance Harvey WeinSTAIN!
To embed an IG post you copy the url, not the embed code, and paste it into the box that pops up for the little video camera icon.
He went from beyond one of the most powerful people in the business to the most hated, with zero power.
I’m glad Hollywood finally ended him. The women who came forward are heroes.
Dylan gave me permission to share her post on ONTD, but I have been unable to get a post of it approved, most likely because in order to preserve her privacy and protect the name she now goes under, she asked me not to link directly to her Facebook as a source. So I am going to post her essay here and I hope that’s okay
(Note: She posted this with a link to the ‘Variety’ article about tonight’s red carpet premiere of Woody’s new film)
Care for a little afternoon word vomit? You've come to the right place, friend. (Trigger warning? Yeah... Trigger Warning.)
I still have thoughts on this Weinstein aftermath.
First and foremost: I am glad Harvey Weinstein got his. His disgrace was a long time coming and well-earned. I'm glad that his victims were granted this modicum of justice, even if he isn't being punished under the full force of the law, which he so rightly deserves.
This played out to a similar scenario I had naively imagined when I first put pen to paper a few years ago and wrote about my experience. People listened, were horrified, believed me, and the perpetrator was promptly proven guilty in the court of public opinion. For me, reality proved quite different.
(Continued Below)
However, like so many other survivors, I tend to turn inward in the wee small hours of the night when things are dark and a little too quiet.
I wonder why when it comes to MY particular story, MY particular abuser, there are those who continue to drag their heels. Why rumors and misinformation still abound, why fanboys continue to perpetuate the narrative that my mother brainwashed me, why there are those who still defend him both to themselves and others. There are the simple answers, and there are the not-so-simple answers. But of course, in my head, this is all somehow still MY fault. I didn't write persuasively enough, I went dark after the piece came out and didn't defend it, I didn't look "trustworthy" enough in photographs, I don't have enough clout, there aren't forty-nine more of me all making the same accusations. I could add to this list forever.
Of course I know intellectually that none of that is true. Nothing can diminish the truth, even if others refuse to acknowledge it. But that's not a lot of comfort at 3:45am.
Sometime around 5:00, my introspection turns to indignation. I'm angry. I'm really, really, REALLY FUCKING ANGRY. I want to pound on the door of every asshole in every comment section of every mention of this whole thing and scream at them until I'm blue in the face. I shouldn't need to look or behave a certain way to be believed. I shouldn't have to be flanked by a small army of other women to deserve a scrap of credibility. I have fought and clawed and suffered and bled for over two decades. When is it my turn to see justice?
I would love nothing more than to challenge this rotten industry to prove me wrong, but I've gotten used to disappointment. What Hollywood should really do to mitigate the hypocrisy that's going on is admit that there are only CERTAIN accusations that will be taken seriously and effect actual change. And only if MULTIPLE women are willing to come forward.
I'll be over here in the meantime with my scraps.
the mental gymnastics for years at how people excuse him, blows my mind. I can see someone not knowing, or not knowing the full story, since every couple years we have people who post they never knew. but when you do? smdh.
i hope woody allen rots and he gets what he deserves. these fucking men get away with this way too often and i hope to god he doesn't fucking die before justice gets him because that would be way too easy.
who from here knows her? i'm confused
She is so brave and strong and I wish I could be like her. But I see that even if you are brave and strong and fight for yourself, nothing changes. Nobody cares. Not when your father is a religious fundamentalist or when your father is a celebrated film director.
ronan farrow broke the weinstein piece. do they think there's no context to that?
and the oscars they got. it'll always be from a woody allen film. that's worth it to you?
Watch the Academy lie to you
“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the Academy board said in a statement.
And speaking of Woody Allen--this was interesting
I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set. WAT.
"I was a coward." NO SHIT!
now this will hurt him. not being able to vote on or go to the Oscars is something that will get to him. s
but, gwyneth paltrow? oh no.
Destroy All Predators 2017
She’s said some really good things through the years and no one takes her seriously.
lemme screencap it for y'all.
He’s allllllllllll alone. Even his wife who only married him for her business, and didn’t give a fuck about what he did as long as he helped her business, ended up leaving.
He’s all alone and can’t believe it. It’s glorious.
His fellow producers are voting to probably oust him from the Producers Guild on Monday. They were supposed to vote today but pushed it to Monday--probably to see what the Academy would do so they can do the same.
I'm sure there are more than a few people who are legit afraid of him and what he knows. 30 years of secrets he has to have on some.
Corey Haim
These fuckers need weeding out from every corner.
Re: Corey Haim
Re: Corey Haim
But either way he is an awful human who deserves to be dead.
Re: Corey Haim
", I'm not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen. I don't make it my goal to ever talk badly in the press, we're all in it together, that's the way I look at it, but Charlie in particular, especially the way that he's affected other people that I know — point blank, Charlie and Corey started their careers pretty much together, and Corey fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together"
You may be right. He was definitely involved in some way but maybe not as the perpetrator.
Re: Corey Haim
Re: Corey Haim
Re: Corey Haim
The actress from Little House on the Prairie said that they two Coreys were "passed around" in Hollywood
This has been going on for a very long time,” concurs former “Little House on the Prairie” star Alison Arngrim. “It was the gossip back in the ‘80s. People said, ‘Oh yeah, the Coreys, everyone’s had them.’ People talked about it like it was not a big deal.”
“I literally heard that they were ‘passed around,’” Arngrim said. “The word was that they were given drugs and being used for sex. It was awful – these were kids, they weren’t 18 yet. There were all sorts of stories about everyone from their, quote, ‘set guardians’ on down that these two had been sexually abused and were totally being corrupted in every possible way.
i'm sure someone will come for that meryl moment, when she called out trump, in the coming awards season.
ampas already trying it with the statement they put out in regards to voting out weinstein.
(p.s. the pr responses you predicted for damon et al. were great!)