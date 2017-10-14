Harvey Weinstein Kicked Out of Academy (But What About Polanski, Cosby, et. al.)?

Stephen Collins is? Why??? Reply

Thread

Link

child pornography Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GAG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. He was caught on tape admitting to molesting three 10-and-11-year old girls.



But I am guessing they were actually asking why he is in the Academy in the first place? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

like this will actually make a difference lol Reply

Thread

Link

It’s ok to just celebrate when something good happens



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course, but in the grand schemes of things it won't do much. like the OP said, cosby, collins, polanski.. they're all still academy members. this was done out of peer pressure and nothing more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not if the academy is using HW as a stalking goat to distance other members of accusations of abuse. It smacks of "Look, we're doing something positive" while ignoring the systemic power structures that allow abuses to happen :(



But I'm a glass-half-empty kinda person Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA but I'll take each small victory I can get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally have been trying to submit this since it happened lol but I suck at making ONTD posts and it kept getting rejected. finally fixed everything and submitted only to see your post LOL ... oh well...



Good Riddance Harvey WeinSTAIN!





Edited at 2017-10-14 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol every once in a while I try to submit a post but I always fuck it up. I’m sure there’s a bunch of us 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been trying to make posts but for the life of me I can't even embed an ig. Mess. Like, how can I even do that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't do it either. I've tried twelve different ways to embed IGs and none of them work, including the way they tell you to do it in the LJ instructions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To embed an IG post you copy the url, not the embed code, and paste it into the box that pops up for the little video camera icon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mess Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



https://babs.livejournal.com/4703.html



❤❤ Here you go bb❤❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww, I'm sorry, bb. I know how frustrating it is: I've been trying to get a post of Dylan Farrow's comments on this whole thing (re: the way Hollywood treats Weinstein vs. how they treat her father, Woody Allen) approved for almost 24 hours and even though she has granted me express permission to post her words here on ONTD, I still can't get a post through. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is huge because no one ever gets kicked out.



He went from beyond one of the most powerful people in the business to the most hated, with zero power.



I’m glad Hollywood finally ended him. The women who came forward are heroes. Reply

Thread

Link

Bill Cosby, Stephen Collins and Roman Polanski should be easy to get rid of since they were charged with a crime. I can't remember if Nate was or not. Casey hasn't been charged with anything so he may not be easy to get rid of. Reply

Thread

Link

Nate was acquitted. Casey affleck settled a civil suit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Parker Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry to reply to my own post, but Dylan Farrow, the daughter of Woody Allen who has written in the past about being molested by her father when she was only seven years old, shared a new essay on her private Facebook page today about the treatment Woody receives from Hollywood and the media vs. how Harvey Weinstein is treated.



Dylan gave me permission to share her post on ONTD, but I have been unable to get a post of it approved, most likely because in order to preserve her privacy and protect the name she now goes under, she asked me not to link directly to her Facebook as a source. So I am going to post her essay here and I hope that’s okay



(Note: She posted this with a link to the ‘Variety’ article about tonight’s red carpet premiere of Woody’s new film)



Care for a little afternoon word vomit? You've come to the right place, friend. (Trigger warning? Yeah... Trigger Warning.)



I still have thoughts on this Weinstein aftermath.



First and foremost: I am glad Harvey Weinstein got his. His disgrace was a long time coming and well-earned. I'm glad that his victims were granted this modicum of justice, even if he isn't being punished under the full force of the law, which he so rightly deserves.



This played out to a similar scenario I had naively imagined when I first put pen to paper a few years ago and wrote about my experience. People listened, were horrified, believed me, and the perpetrator was promptly proven guilty in the court of public opinion. For me, reality proved quite different.



(Continued Below)



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

(Part 2 of 3) In the wake of public accusations leveled against celebrities since my essay was published, I do believe that people have become more open to listening to the stories of survivors. I hope, in some small measure, that I helped move the needle alongside these brave women. I genuinely think the conversation is changing, and will continue to change. That small assurance is what allows me 2-3 hours of sleep a night. Well, that, and a great deal of medical marijuana.



However, like so many other survivors, I tend to turn inward in the wee small hours of the night when things are dark and a little too quiet.



I wonder why when it comes to MY particular story, MY particular abuser, there are those who continue to drag their heels. Why rumors and misinformation still abound, why fanboys continue to perpetuate the narrative that my mother brainwashed me, why there are those who still defend him both to themselves and others. There are the simple answers, and there are the not-so-simple answers. But of course, in my head, this is all somehow still MY fault. I didn't write persuasively enough, I went dark after the piece came out and didn't defend it, I didn't look "trustworthy" enough in photographs, I don't have enough clout, there aren't forty-nine more of me all making the same accusations. I could add to this list forever.



Of course I know intellectually that none of that is true. Nothing can diminish the truth, even if others refuse to acknowledge it. But that's not a lot of comfort at 3:45am.

Sometime around 5:00, my introspection turns to indignation. I'm angry. I'm really, really, REALLY FUCKING ANGRY. I want to pound on the door of every asshole in every comment section of every mention of this whole thing and scream at them until I'm blue in the face. I shouldn't need to look or behave a certain way to be believed. I shouldn't have to be flanked by a small army of other women to deserve a scrap of credibility. I have fought and clawed and suffered and bled for over two decades. When is it my turn to see justice?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

(Part 3 of 3) If Woody Allen was handled the way Harvey Weinstein was, this article would be very different. Maybe along the lines of "Amazon cancels deal with Woody Allen, severs all ties, issues statement condemning bad behavior"... just a guess. Instead they quietly shuffle him off, same shit different day, and we will all take our places to repeat this dumpster fire again in a couple of years after your regularly scheduled programming. A few new famous faces will show up, all bright eyes and bushy tails, eagerly expecting their Oscar in exchange for a few rushed comments about "not knowing anything about that". See? I've gotten pretty good at this!



I would love nothing more than to challenge this rotten industry to prove me wrong, but I've gotten used to disappointment. What Hollywood should really do to mitigate the hypocrisy that's going on is admit that there are only CERTAIN accusations that will be taken seriously and effect actual change. And only if MULTIPLE women are willing to come forward.



I'll be over here in the meantime with my scraps.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also, I just wanna say thank you for posting what she's said on here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thank you so so much for posting this, dylan is so so strong and i admire her a lot for a variety of reasons esp since i'm also a csa survivor. i wish i had an ounce of the strength that she has. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was really amazing to see, thank you so much for posting and pls tell her that we have her back <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really frustrated ONTD mods can't rule out an exception for you. She even gave you permission? Can we petition or something to get it posted? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you write a summary of her posts and link to screencaps (including her granting you permission via pm) as source? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

💗💗💗 brave and amazing woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's brave as fuck and I hope she gets justice soon. I'm so reluctant to hope that Weinsteins downfall with bring these other criminals down, but I really want it to happen. So many people are speaking up, the bravery is astounding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 her.



the mental gymnastics for years at how people excuse him, blows my mind. I can see someone not knowing, or not knowing the full story, since every couple years we have people who post they never knew. but when you do? smdh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My love to Dylan. It's so gross how people have dismissed her and continued to cape for Woody after her letter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's an amazing woman.



i hope woody allen rots and he gets what he deserves. these fucking men get away with this way too often and i hope to god he doesn't fucking die before justice gets him because that would be way too easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i really wish we could get this out there somehow, she deserves sooooooooo much more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm also a csa survivor and it's horrible enough to deal with while people believe me and my abuser is alone and miserable. so i can't imagine how much worse it would feel being ignored and seeing my abuser deified. she's so incredibly strong.



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for sharing this. i really hope woody is next. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not even the point of the post, but i was stuck on "dylan gave me permission to share her post on ONTD"



who from here knows her? i'm confused Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thanks for sharing this, I really wish it'd get its own post. Dylan deserves soooo much better than this. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dylan is so brave and deserves to finally get justice. I hope Woody finally dies and rots in hell. It's ridiculous how many actors who have spoken out against Harvey have also worked with Woody. Do they justify it with Dylan just being one person, which would make it a "he/she said situation", while Harvey is undeniable because of the sheer amount of accusers? And so many Woody Allen fans say that Mia "brainwashed" Dylan in revenge for him getting with Soon Yi... but don't they see that since he got with Soon Yi, Mia's daughter and Dylan's sister that he was a father figure to for a decade, he would rape Dylan? Do those creeps somehow think that Woody and Soon Yi's relationship is completely normal since he technically never adopted her and didn't get with her until she was 20, which is technically legal? Well he knew her since she was 8, was in a long term relationship with her mom, and had nude photos of her from when she was underage... so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad I got to read this. Dylan is my hero. I'm also a csa survivor who was abused by my father and brother when I was 7/8 so obviously I identify a lot with her.



She is so brave and strong and I wish I could be like her. But I see that even if you are brave and strong and fight for yourself, nothing changes. Nobody cares. Not when your father is a religious fundamentalist or when your father is a celebrated film director. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get people liking woody or his movies/writing/whatever. that's their thing. but, to act like nothing happened when it's something so serious, i can't understand. if they think dylan is misremembering then they need to spend like two minutes figuring out why they think that. look at soon-yi (and the way he speaks about her), his filmography, read what dylan wrote again. read what he wrote as a response.



ronan farrow broke the weinstein piece. do they think there's no context to that?



and the oscars they got. it'll always be from a woody allen film. that's worth it to you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Time to riot Reply

Thread

Link

i'll get the flaming torches Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Watch the Academy lie to you



“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the Academy board said in a statement.



And speaking of Woody Allen--this was interesting



I need to get this off my chest:

- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

- I believe he is guilty.

- I donated my entire salary to RAINN. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017





Why didn’t I quit?

- My parents were incredibly proud.

- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.

- I was a coward. — Griffin Halloweenman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-14 11:38 pm (UTC) Sure, Jan. They'll nominate and award another known sexual predator come March.Watch the Academy lie to youAnd speaking of Woody Allen--this was interesting Reply

Thread

Link

glad they spoke up. more should. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love griffin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope the people who are working on his current movie speak up too, and I hope they're ashamed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, good on Griffin for admitting it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

boy bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand how one accidentally ends up on a Woody Allen set... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too little too late. It doesn't take a month to figure out if you want to work with a child molester not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been known for decades. Coward is correct. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that his mentions are full of praise speaks a lot to how low the standards are for men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Griffin's parents were proud he was working with a rapist? Fucked up morals right there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"i was a coward" is all you need to say but better than nothing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

better than most. that's how low the bar is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The replies to this are too fucking much. I just poured a drink. The praise WM get is wild. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool that he spoke out but it's like he knew what woody allen did yet decided to work with him when he could have not worked with him at all??? plus him saying it's "hard to speak out about this" like ok but u still took the role so fuck off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"I believe he is guilty." okay?????



I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set. WAT.



"I was a coward." NO SHIT! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its good that he donated his salary but why work with him in the first place if you knew it was wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he knew Allen was guilty already then maybe don't take the role in the first place, dude. SMH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you think its because famous women come out saying he did it do them? women that are also part of the Academy. idk, seems to be the diference between him and the others, to provoke such a thing.



now this will hurt him. not being able to vote on or go to the Oscars is something that will get to him. s Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure that's a major reason why the accusations are taken seriously. Victims in the industry are harder to ignore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there's so many reasons that come into play about that - racism, classism, etc. Like somebody isn't believed until a ~believable woman~ comes forward. I often think about how Daniel Holtzclaw specifically targeted black women bc he said nobody would care about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daniel Holtzclaw falling apart when he was found guilty and having his verdict read to him was something else. Sick piece of shit deserves to rot, and I doubt he even realises the pain in the moment he realised his life was over is nothing compared to what he did to those poor women.



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the fact that there was audio is a huge factor bc no one who listened to that could believe anything other than Harvey is a disgusting predator. I do think that Gwyneth and Angelina coming forward had a huge hand in empowered other ppl to tell their stories as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. if it had stopped at the new yorker piece, even with argento's testimony (they'll say she was complicit), mira sorvino (nothing happened) and the audio (just a squabble with a foreign sexpot gold-digger—this was in the news in 2015. yet "nobody knew" till 2017.) it would be a scandal and, then, nothing.



but, gwyneth paltrow? oh no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting did know that about, allen. But whatever kick the rest out. Reply

Thread

Link

The only other person they kicked out was some dude who put screeners online.....reinstate that man tbh he's a hero to us thieves everywhere. Reply

Thread

Link

They'll never kick all the predators out because they'd have to admit they're predators to begin with Reply

Thread

Link

whoomp there it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact he is dressed as a priest makes them super fucking creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It also makes it accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc it is terrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, it's almost like he's rubbing it in people's faces (or is that just me getting that vibe?). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is Channing dressed as a priest? Why? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God, I can't wait for his downfall.





Destroy All Predators 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that his bullshit is swept under the rug is so infuriating. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he better be next Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Destroy this fucker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they all look 14 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Courtney Love Warned Actresses in 2005 to Stay Clear of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/5gZhy8MBMa — TMZ (@TMZ) October 14, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Courtney is perfect proof that when you do or say awful things, it’ll overshadow the good things.



She’s said some really good things through the years and no one takes her seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's also super racist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lemme screencap it for y'all.











jfc. ty.lemme screencap it for y'all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"i'll probably get sued for libel"



lmao nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

courtney is my complicated fave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the Pam Anderson roast, she was a high as a kite during that, so nobody listened to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KICK EM ALL DAMN OUT Reply

Thread

Link

is stephen collins still a member of the academy? i haven't heard anything from him since the news came out. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why he was a member in the first place. I wonder if he's gone back to writing books since most people never connected that the actor and author were one in the same? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. It's a lifetime membership, and they've only ever kicked out two people: Harvey Weinstein today and some guy who shared screener copies of movies they sent out for judging. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn in a matter of days he's lost everything



its glorious Reply

Thread

Link

This is the shit that will drive him in-fucking-sane. Name NAMES Harvey, out your fellow scum! Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, it's the only good he could give to the world right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he was so beyond delusional when the story broke. He thought his fellow producers would help him keep his job. He thought A-list celebs would defend him.



He’s allllllllllll alone. Even his wife who only married him for her business, and didn’t give a fuck about what he did as long as he helped her business, ended up leaving.



He’s all alone and can’t believe it. It’s glorious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dude, I saw the pap video of him (AKA the TMZ video he agreed to in advance and promised to speak ONLY to them) and he ended it by telling the TMZ guys that he's ALWAYS been nice to them and treated them well, "not like those f**king pricks who treat you like s**t." You KNOW he's talking about the STAHS. AS IF he and some of those trash bags haven't done some truly disgusting shit together. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He thought his fellow producers would help him keep his job.



His fellow producers are voting to probably oust him from the Producers Guild on Monday. They were supposed to vote today but pushed it to Monday--probably to see what the Academy would do so they can do the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it. His suffering brings me so much joy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want him pushed to the point where he starts outing fellow abusers as "revenge" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya know, I could see that. Considering he thinks he did nothing wrong, and can't believe that people didn't turn on him. I could see him thinking if I'm going down, so is everyone else.



I'm sure there are more than a few people who are legit afraid of him and what he knows. 30 years of secrets he has to have on some. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real, he should take the whole ship down with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saving face but yay Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure there are far more members with skeletons in their closets. Reply

Thread

Link

Time for the Academy to clean house tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

wow, the name nate parker hasn't made me see red in a hot minute Reply

Thread

Link

So according to other places online general consensus is that it was Charlie Sheen who abused Corey Haim.



These fuckers need weeding out from every corner. Reply

Thread

Link

Nice to know that Charlie Sheen is consistent in being awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it was mostly that he was an enabler in Corey's abuse.

But either way he is an awful human who deserves to be dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The main thing which seems to be cited is this from Corey Feldmans memoirs:



", I'm not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen. I don't make it my goal to ever talk badly in the press, we're all in it together, that's the way I look at it, but Charlie in particular, especially the way that he's affected other people that I know — point blank, Charlie and Corey started their careers pretty much together, and Corey fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together"



You may be right. He was definitely involved in some way but maybe not as the perpetrator. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some of the details make me think it wasn't him tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Denise divorced him, she claimed she found child porn on his computer. But she seems to have backtracked now and is friends with him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no, the other Corey said that it was "big shots" behind the scenes who abused both of them, producers & directors



The actress from Little House on the Prairie said that they two Coreys were "passed around" in Hollywood



This has been going on for a very long time,” concurs former “Little House on the Prairie” star Alison Arngrim. “It was the gossip back in the ‘80s. People said, ‘Oh yeah, the Coreys, everyone’s had them.’ People talked about it like it was not a big deal.”

“I literally heard that they were ‘passed around,’” Arngrim said. “The word was that they were given drugs and being used for sex. It was awful – these were kids, they weren’t 18 yet. There were all sorts of stories about everyone from their, quote, ‘set guardians’ on down that these two had been sexually abused and were totally being corrupted in every possible way.







Edited at 2017-10-15 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Being cynical as fuck, now I could see Patty Jenkins being nominated for Wonder Woman. I could see hollywood putting forth a handful of small, women directed films, and building the next oscars around WOMEN!! like they've done when they've been called out on the oscars being pasty. Reply

Thread

Link

and then they'll go right back to the same old shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hell, I see a return to Oscars So White this year with Moonlight's Best Picture win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well if the CMBYN stans get their way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An empty gesture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

patty will win at this point. it's like the handmaiden sweeping the emmys.



i'm sure someone will come for that meryl moment, when she called out trump, in the coming awards season.



ampas already trying it with the statement they put out in regards to voting out weinstein.



(p.s. the pr responses you predicted for damon et al. were great!)

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link