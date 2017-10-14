Kosovan embassy promotes Dua Lipa and ambassador Rita + Rita Ora announces new single 'Anywhere'
@DUALIPA shares the story of her love and passion for music and #Kosovo with @TIME Magazine! #proudhttps://t.co/iPpMRNIXpk— Embassy of Kosovo US (@KosovoinUS) October 12, 2017
Hope you had the chance to watch @RitaOra on @TheEllenShow last night! Her great music & positive vibes will help you get through the day. https://t.co/0U3SqSXMFz— Embassy of Kosovo US (@KosovoinUS) October 4, 2017
The Republic of Kosovo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy of Kosovo in the US have been using their diplomatic platforms to promote some of the country's most important exports.
Rita Ora takes fourth place in iTunes https://t.co/uf4uGFxeaW— MFAKosovo🇽🇰 (@MFAKOSOVO) September 28, 2017
Rita Ora and Dua Lipa nominated for the same category in MTV EMA https://t.co/c6wSOy0Bj3— MFAKosovo🇽🇰 (@MFAKOSOVO) October 5, 2017
In other important news, Rita announced her new single 'Anywhere' from her upcoming second album which was pushed back until sometime in 2018. 'Anywhere' will be released October 20th.
SOOO EXCITED!!! My new single 'ANYWHERE' out 20.10.17! Pre order: https://t.co/nmg9sX3TEQ ⚡️💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/mU63e5nBOI— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 13, 2017
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
I need to listen to Dua Lipa's album.
Cute!
Flop
Edited at 2017-10-15 12:14 am (UTC)
tyfyt
Edited at 2017-10-15 12:43 am (UTC)
I knew I could count on st Rita for new music, Ritabots everywhere have been dying for this.
She is the face of Google Pixel now, she doesn't need good music
The bandwagon should end soon after people realize that her material is... not good.
idk im drunk and tired and so happy! yey a kosovo post! yaaay!!!!
anyway begging for the next single
no comment on rita ora lol
How ungrateful, when even his holiness the Pope would pay to see her