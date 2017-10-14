Kosovan embassy promotes Dua Lipa and ambassador Rita + Rita Ora announces new single 'Anywhere'



The Republic of Kosovo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy of Kosovo in the US have been using their diplomatic platforms to promote some of the country's most important exports.



In other important news, Rita announced her new single 'Anywhere' from her upcoming second album which was pushed back until sometime in 2018. 'Anywhere' will be released October 20th.



