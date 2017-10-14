Kosovan embassy promotes Dua Lipa and ambassador Rita + Rita Ora announces new single 'Anywhere'

Only recognizing Dua Lipa in this post. Reply

she's just as great a vacuum of charisma as rita

At least Dua has bops.

Same

Mte lol

It's nice that Rita is now an ambassador for Kosovo after she and her family had to leave because of the persecution of ethnic Albanians.

I need to listen to Dua Lipa's album.



I need to listen to Dua Lipa's album. Reply

spare yourself, just download "new rules" and go

Don't trust Joan, the album is fun and has bunch of cute and catchy songs.

Cute!







Flop







So Rita is trying ha Joanna era this time?Cute!Flop

omg who is this? So hot.



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:14 am (UTC) Reply

Link















tyfyt











Edited at 2017-10-15 12:43 am (UTC) Queen XUXA, 54 year old queen used to host a children's tv show around the world currently hosting dancing with the stars Brazil and soon DWTS Latin America, more relevant than Rita Ora tbh.tyfyt

I knew I could count on st Rita for new music, Ritabots everywhere have been dying for this.

i feel like i'm taking crazy pills w all the stanning for dua on tumblr, here, etc. her album put me to sleep... is it bc she looks like a nepotism model w/o the nepotism? it's like the delusion over crj all over again

Her album was good, but she could use some personality.

she has some good songs and she can actually sing, but she is sooooo dead behind the eyes and has no stage presence.

her voice is nice, but idt it's nicer than any of the nobody's whose careers go to the voice to swiftly die

oh god they shouldn't let her perform live

Mte. Girl really has no stage presence

She is the face of Google Pixel now, she doesn't need good music

her album had way too many songs on there and most of it sounded the same

just pretend she has no songs aside from New Rules

carly rae jepsen and dua lipa are both underrated gay icons get taste boo

Her voice is budget Sza



Her voice is budget Sza

The bandwagon should end soon after people realize that her material is... not good.

yaaaasss!



yaaaasss!

idk im drunk and tired and so happy! yey a kosovo post! yaaay!!!!

all these lies about dua’s alleged lack of good music are distressing and unfounded



anyway begging for the next single Reply

dua lipa is unbelievably talented and beautiful 😭 y'all need help



no comment on rita ora lol Reply

i agree with yah

ugh rita is playing at pride tomorrow and i'm...upset

tbf she is actually bi she dated cara delevinge but i wouldn't wanna see her perform either lmao

oh it wasn't a question about her sexuality, she just bores me

How ungrateful, when even his holiness the Pope would pay to see her

I didn't know Dua Lipa was Kosovian. Also i didn't know Dua was her real name.

Rita must be livid having to stand with Dua.

