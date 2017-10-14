snake

Valentina Continues to Inspire Music, and Alaska's New Song is Out!

Self proclaimed RPDR superfan and AS2 Winner Alaska finally gave us an somewhat acceptable reason to hum the ''Despacito'' tune.

Alaska goes over the only one of the memorable moments of the previous season of RPDR in her new song, Valentina.



Don't forget, this friday we'll find out the official list of AS3!

Source

ONTD, thoughts on Alaska's new song? Any guesses on AS3? Yes, this is just an excuse to have a RPDR AS3 speculation post (please mods accept it! thank you x )
