Valentina Continues to Inspire Music, and Alaska's New Song is Out!







Alaska as usual releasing the best Drag music after Adore, Pablo Vittar and Sharon Needles. Reply

Thread

Link















Her latest album was a masterpiece, her version of supernature is even better than the original. deal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ppl still use Sharon? didn't she get exposed for some super racist shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love some of alaska's music, but she can keep this weird al basura



if valentina comes back for as3 i hope she leans into being her true self and doesn't try to keep up appearances



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

so is AS3 happening soon or are they announcing and then we have to wait forever? Reply

Thread

Link

its already filmed, the cast is being announced friday. it'll most likely air in jan or feb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so there will be a third all stars before another new season? hmm Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It airs in January. s10 airs in the early spring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alaska is such a fan of the show and I love how she can make literally every catch phrase and meme her own Reply

Thread

Link

Yes bitch take me back to 7th grade, Spanish class Reply

Thread

Link

basura, como Alaska Reply

Thread

Link

Aw I was just watching a Best of Season 5 video. I love this bop, its such an ear worm... I'm having a really shit couple of days, and climbing into a RPDR ice-cream-and-blankets-hole usually makes things better. Reply

Thread

Link

willam, valentina, kim chi, acid betty, pearl, adore delano, trixie mattel, trinity, naomi smalls, shangela, ongina



I'm missing a lot of the fierce black queens too I'm sorry but I'm blanking rn Reply

Thread

Link

willam's never gonna happen, y'all gotta learn to let go.mp3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I don't mind Willam either way, like, she's not my fave (I've never even seen ha season actually). I just mentioned ha cause she's popular but yeah I know she wouldn't accept



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You have only one to remember, the grand dame Bebe Zahara Benet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if the leaked cast list is true, i’m pissed! tbh Reply

Thread

Link



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Aja

Bebe Zehara

Milk

Thory Thor

Ben DeLa Creme

Trixie Mattel

Morgan McMichaels

Shangela

ChiChi DeVayne

Kennedy Danvenport





Edited at 2017-10-14 11:28 pm (UTC) We know who's going to be on AS3, it's going to nice for confirmation though! Reply

Thread

Link

Look I like her any everything but how many chances is that one queen gonna get. Ru needs to let it go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish she hadn't returned, especially with Ru saying he's on board for a winners all stars season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd DIE if Bebe came back. I'm the Shit is one of my anthem songs, she needs to come back and give us Cameroonian greatness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and the alleged winner isnt the real winner? reddit is confusing atm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk how I feel about a winner of a normal season coming back. Yes, she was on a season that newer drag race fans probably never seen, so she can get a whole new set of fans. But if she was kicked off early I'd feel bad :( lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bebe being on as3 is so stupid if they intend to do an all stars winners edition at some point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uh, what an incredibly boring cast omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my kitty's name is Alaska Reply

Thread

Link

my ideal AS3: Ongina, Trixie, Chi Chi DeVayne, Acid Betty, Milk, Laila McQueen (but we're getting Aja instead, ugh), i also think we'll probably get Shea and/or Trinity. i also really want Kim Chi, i don't think she'll be on but it would be so interesting to see her and Trixie compete together. especially since i am sure Trixie is gonna take it.



i can't believe AS3 is happening so soon, i thought we'd have to wait til after season 10! Reply

Thread

Link

yas justice for laila Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo she should've been given a second shot a la Shangela, but that might've caused fans to be bitter about her, idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? apparently s10 is airing in the summer, they could have easily swapped them! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





it's a no from me



stun, this is my hair and your makeup is terrible were bops tho! it's a no from mestun, this is my hair and your makeup is terrible were bops tho! Reply

Thread

Link

yas! those are my bops to get ready for a night out :D



Edited at 2017-10-15 12:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Por que blac chyna no es nina bonina?? Reply

Thread

Link

leaving sh*ron and getting sober was the best thing she's ever done. it sucks she won just bc it means she won't be on any more seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so excited for AS3 the cast from what I remember sounds great really hope Trixie wins. Reply

Thread

Link

Alaska is so fucking clever I can’t stand it Reply

Thread

Link

i love it, but i'm a stan and im biased soooo



love herrrr <3 Reply

Thread

Link

lol this was cute!



i love how Valentina is so fucking iconic that people still talk about her after all this time, good or bad. Reply

Thread

Link