Valentina Continues to Inspire Music, and Alaska's New Song is Out!
Self proclaimed RPDR superfan and AS2 Winner Alaska finally gave us an
somewhat acceptable reason to hum the ''Despacito'' tune.
Alaska goes over the
only one of the memorable moments of the previous season of RPDR in her new song, Valentina.
Don't forget, this friday we'll find out the official list of AS3!
Source
ONTD, thoughts on Alaska's new song? Any guesses on AS3? Yes, this is just an excuse to have a RPDR AS3 speculation post (please mods accept it! thank you x )
if valentina comes back for as3 i hope she leans into being her true self and doesn't try to keep up appearances
I'm missing a lot of the fierce black queens too I'm sorry but I'm blanking rn
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Aja
Bebe Zehara
Milk
Thory Thor
Ben DeLa Creme
Trixie Mattel
Morgan McMichaels
Shangela
ChiChi DeVayne
Kennedy Danvenport
[Spoiler (click to open)]Yasss DeLa
i can't believe AS3 is happening so soon, i thought we'd have to wait til after season 10!
it's a no from me
stun, this is my hair and your makeup is terrible were bops tho!
love herrrr <3
i love how Valentina is so fucking iconic that people still talk about her after all this time, good or bad.