Fergie on The Black Eyed Peas: "I never left the band and we've never broken up."

• Shot the artwork for "Double Dutchess" and the first music video for "Just Like You" from the visual album in Paris.
• Asked if she would join The Black Eyed Peas again: "Hopefully. Uh...I love the peas. Those are my brothers, they're family and I would love to be in ten places at once it's just that...as you can see with this album it took every hour of every day. But no, I never left the band and we've never broken up. We support each other and one day it'll be so much fun to get back with the guys because I love them so much."
On why it took 2 years for the album roll out for Double Dutchess and if she was scared of this comeback: "I don't live in fear. It's not where I make decisions from. I know a lot of people love that urgency and the...you know...fear and doubt and it makes them excited. I'm happy that I was able to put something out that I'm proud of and that's done."
Now she’s saying she never left and wants to rejoin now that her album flopped?
DoubleDutchess in mind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnXrvSpKoEY
The 1st half of the Monkey Business album was the BEP's peak indeed. That fad william does not deserve her.
you've inspired me sis.
single mother in need by daylight
never running from the bubbling under charts
she is the one named Double Dutchess [iTunes | Spotify]
I guess you can't leave a band you were never really a part of.
I feel like they were so ubiquitous back in their I Gotta Feeling phase everyone has gotten permanently sick of them.
They want to be successful in the digital era after a 10 years hiatus, not gonna happen this isn't 1997 where you could pull off this type of shit.
ugh
Currently hosting dancing with the stars Brazil
I’m young so I never listened to BEP pre-Fergie, but they had some jams, Pump It, Hey Mama, My Humps, don’t lie, meet me half way....... I remember in high school when “don’t stop the party (?) came on, everyone would get hyped lmaooo,
The first song that I'd danced to at a gay club when I was sixteen was My Humps.
I was really into her first album, but I have no desire to listen to her new stuff.
So yeah.....seeing them in The Urbz was funny
The Urbz Sims in the City. A terrible yet fun Sims spinoff starring the BEP with some of their songs in simlish