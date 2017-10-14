Fergie on The Black Eyed Peas: "I never left the band and we've never broken up."

Lmao she said she left right before her album was released.



Now she's saying she never left and wants to rejoin now that her album flopped?

Didn't the BEP guys also say that she was never a permanent fixture to begin with since they've collabo'd with other vocalists? Reply

Yes, when he said she was leaving Reply

yeah, william implied that she was just a heavily featured vocalist on monkey business



Edited at 2017-10-14 10:43 pm (UTC)

Hmph, I knew it. Reply

U knew it? Like were you actively thinking about this shit? Reply

everyone keeps the Double Dutchess in mind Reply

I mentioned in the last post, don't be dumb. Reply

i can't look at photos/gifs of that performance and not hear her vocals lmao Reply

ooohhhOUHHhoooOUHH no no no no no no no. ooohhhOUHHhoooOUHH no no no no no no. Reply

LMAOOOOO omg I hear it. I hear it! Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnXrvSpKoEY lol for people like me who had never heard it until this post, here's a link Reply

She honestly will never live down this and the awkward twerk she did at this show, and the pee pants incident down. Reply

lmao that gif has me cackling! Reply

I'm hungry (not thirsty!) for such quality posts, thank you OP 🖤



The 1st half of the Monkey Business album was the BEP's peak indeed. That fad william does not deserve her. Reply

you've inspired me sis.

now that my promo work with The Killers is done, i'm ready to promote Fergie's project.you've inspired me sis.

sworn protector of the arts by midnight

single mother in need by daylight

never running from the bubbling under charts

she is the one named Double Dutchess [iTunes | Spotify]



The screen cap/grab (lol what is it called) is not a good look. The black eyed really had quite a hand full of great tracks but that magic is gone. Reply

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like Let’s Get it Started, it’s Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like Latin Girls, it’s Debi Nova, and Request Line, it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females."



I guess you can't leave a band you were never really a part of. Reply

Solo Fergie is irrelevant in 2017 but her alongside the Black Eyed Peas will also flop tbh because no one is here for them anymore.



I feel like they were so ubiquitous back in their I Gotta Feeling phase everyone has gotten permanently sick of them. Reply

They want to be successful in the digital era after a 10 years hiatus, not gonna happen this isn't 1997 where you could pull off this type of shit.









It's like when No Doubt announced their comeback a few years ago, 12 years too late, the band flopped and then Gwen tried to make her comeback 10 years too late. Flop.They want to be successful in the digital era after a 10 years hiatus, not gonna happen this isn't 1997 where you could pull off this type of shit.

You could see the No Doubt floppage from a mile away. Gwen didn't seem like she cared at all during those promos. Reply

My local station was promoting them as, "Gwen Stefani, ft. No Doubt." Reply

I honesty feel that with the right song that BEP with Fergie can gain their relevance again Reply

Girl need to pay her debt, so she can't say no to extra money lol Reply

She's gonna need to sell her stuff. lbr. Reply

I use to think that gif was celine dion then i watched the video and lol she was doing the absolute most in that performance. Reply

I had no idea that was her in that gif lmao that vine still leaves me in tears to this day Reply

What is the truth? Reply

Didn't william imply she was never actually a part of the band Reply

That sucks she was a key part of BEP when they were relevant Reply

ugh





I feel so embarrassed for her, this era, the singles, this mess...and she seems so nice...is just.ugh Reply

she can turn it around. maybe. probably won't. idk. Reply

lmao who is this lady Reply

Currently hosting dancing with the stars Brazil











(I hope the links above are working cause I can't see the videos here tbh)



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:38 pm (UTC) Queen XUXACurrently hosting dancing with the stars Brazil(I hope the links above are working cause I can't see the videos here tbh)

A goddess of children's shows from ancient times. Reply

I was a regular on their fansite. I was kinda sad to see it go. They never should have deleted the chat and tried to make us all move to that stupid dipdive thing. Also, I became friends with Jay Imlach from That Sunday Feeling on there, but this was before the band existed. Now that the sites dead tho I don't have any proof lol. Reply

Elephunk was the first album that I ever bought hahaha



I’m young so I never listened to BEP pre-Fergie, but they had some jams, Pump It, Hey Mama, My Humps, don’t lie, meet me half way....... I remember in high school when “don’t stop the party (?) came on, everyone would get hyped lmaooo, Reply

Don't make me feel old sis, is not cute. Reply

Completely showing my age when I state that Black Eyed Peas And Pitbull are my classic school dance material LMAO Reply

Link





a bop. Reply

LMAO NOOOO Reply

Tension is SO good! Reply

Link





The first song that I'd danced to at a gay club when I was sixteen was My Humps.





Edited at 2017-10-14 11:20 pm (UTC) I just can't stand any Black Eyed Peas song now but when they released Monkey Business that was my shit.The first song that I'd danced to at a gay club when I was sixteen was My Humps.

Pump It is still my shiT Reply

her album sales are so depressing Reply

ia but like in a funny way Reply

that gif/video will never fail to make me laugh.



I was really into her first album, but I have no desire to listen to her new stuff. Reply

So yeah.....seeing them in The Urbz was funny Reply

I loved the Urbz but apparently am the only one. Reply

WTF is ~Urbz? Reply

The Urbz Sims in the City. A terrible yet fun Sims spinoff starring the BEP with some of their songs in simlish Reply

These are front walkovers not back handsprings. Reply

Regardless, pedantic person... she forgot the words and that is the result. Reply

