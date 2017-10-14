swamp monster

Netflix’s Mindhunter puts a genuinely new spin on the cop drama




- Produced by Charlize Theron and David Fincher (who also directed episodes 1, 2, 9 and 10)

- The series doesn't show the most gruesome moments except for some crime scene photos, and leaves it to the audience's imagination. No case-of-the-week format, like usual crime shows

- The show is built around conversation, trying to understand the criminals and getting under their skin, and instead of showing the crime we see the killers describing their heinous acts

- It's not a perfect show but it succeeds at everything it sets out to accomplish

- The first episode is messy and slow but the rest of the season is better

source

Who's watching this?

Tagged: , , ,