Netflix’s Mindhunter puts a genuinely new spin on the cop drama
- Produced by Charlize Theron and David Fincher (who also directed episodes 1, 2, 9 and 10)
- The series doesn't show the most gruesome moments except for some crime scene photos, and leaves it to the audience's imagination. No case-of-the-week format, like usual crime shows
- The show is built around conversation, trying to understand the criminals and getting under their skin, and instead of showing the crime we see the killers describing their heinous acts
- It's not a perfect show but it succeeds at everything it sets out to accomplish
- The first episode is messy and slow but the rest of the season is better
Who's watching this?
and meh on Groff, really..
[spoilers]i am super frustrated about the cat food situation?? the way the scenes played out i thought it will culminate in some big reveal/something bad happening because obviously there's a window open but then nothing?
why was there so much focus on the cat food by the window moment? i need answers!
I kept thinking someone was gonna climb in and grab her god
Right?! I take care of a feral colony. If you put wet food on the ground, ants will find it and stick around that area. I think that was supposed to be ominous or symbolic, but that's just how ants work.
Only say the first episode and was intrigued, maybe I'll give it a full watch later on, not sure if I want to get into the mind of killers right now.
Agree with allllll of this. I though there would be way more of Anna
Hes awful lol
As an off and on Criminal Minds fan for like... a decade and as someone who also loved Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal, it's a really really great take on Douglas' work. Groff and Ana Torv are excellent, but Holt McCallany is my MVP
Of all the people that have played versions of Douglas over the years, Groff's has been the most interesting to me, not necessarily the best, but definitely gave me the most to chew on... idk... I guess I like the ambiguity
Bill is so patient w holden omg
The guy playing Ed Kemper was a standout. I also like that the show wasn't gory and the only violence shown was in crime scene photos.
Don't know what's the point of showing snippets of the BTK killer. He wouldn't be caught until a couple of decades later.
probably a nod to true crime fans + the fact that John Douglas was sorta active in the hunt for the BTK/wrote a whole book about it. season 2 was already confirmed so they might explore it there.
And mark me down as someone who liked the BTK nods, if only because that's probably the most high profile case Douglas was a part of and I hope future seasons get into that investigation
OMF it didnt hit me that it was the btk killer until after. I was just like is that.... I thought the guy who played richard speck was good too
what else is new
Discovery channels MANHUNT Unabomber was much much better show .
In This Show ppl talking like iphones SIRI ..
They are acting like after a lot of rehearsals and clearly reading lines .
I hope Anna Torv actually gets something to do next time around, 'cause she barely had anything to work with in 10 whole episodes.
We hardly know anything about her character and while the show did a good job establishing the basics of the other two leads, she totally got sidelined. I don't know if those scenes were shot and later edited out or what, but she was criminally underused. The girlfriend had more lines than her, wtf Fincher?
Also, they should've spent more time on the relationship between the three leads before their big disagreement, 'cause I couldn't care less, oop.
Omg i knoooow the gf felt more like lead which annoyed me
not rly a spoiler, just my guess about Groff's character, but to be on the safe side [Spoiler (click to open)]I am pretty sure he is a sociopath right? I wonder if it's supposed to be like Robert Kessler where he studied sociopaths, basically defined psychopathy then found out he's a descendent of Lizzy Bordon and is higher on the sociopath scale than most people
Omg it feels like w his acting, and hes so quick to say the most disturbing shit when inteviewing the criminals in order to get into their rhythm