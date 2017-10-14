Netflix’s Mindhunter puts a genuinely new spin on the cop drama

I was about to start watching tonight... good to know to get passed the first episode. Though it sort of seems like Criminal Minds, the movie? Reply

self... you just said episode. its not a movie... ooo lordy Reply

i wouldn't skip the first ep tbh, it's super slow but i think it was a great set up. and if you're into it, there's Groff's butt too lol Reply

I wasn't going to skip it... just a note not to give up on it after the first one.



and meh on Groff, really.. Reply

Pics Reply

Watching right now and I need a gif of "PIZZA! You guys!" Reply

Forgot that Groff was in this. It keeps popping up on my Netflix recommendations. Fincher and Theron producing. Guess I'd better check it out! Reply

i think i'm going to start it tonight, it sounds up my alley Reply

[ spoilers ] i am super frustrated about the cat food situation?? the way the scenes played out i thought it will culminate in some big reveal/something bad happening because obviously there's a window open but then nothing?

why was there so much focus on the cat food by the window moment? i need answers! i binged the whole thing, it was alright. Reply

god i kept waiting for something to pop out and it didn't. i was so sure it would lol Reply

[ Spoilers ] ikr i was 100% sure we'd see a hand taking the cat food tin at some point Reply

I kept thinking someone was gonna climb in and grab her god Reply

Right?! I take care of a feral colony. If you put wet food on the ground, ants will find it and stick around that area. I think that was supposed to be ominous or symbolic, but that's just how ants work. Reply

oh does it get better? bc ep 1 felt like it was five hours long. Reply

episode 2 is miles ahead 1, and 3 is great as well. haven't seen the rest yet. Reply

it gets significantly better once they start their interviews... and once they introduce Anna Torv's character Reply

I didn't know walking in that it was a Fincher show, but imediately in the first min I was like 'Huh this looks a lot like David Fincher' and then credits came and I was like I KNEW IT.

Only say the first episode and was intrigued, maybe I'll give it a full watch later on, not sure if I want to get into the mind of killers right now. Reply

Jonathan Groff or whatever his name is is such a dull fucking lead. My God, the first episode was an absolute chore. I know his character is supposed to elicit mixed feelings but he just doesn't know how to walk the line between being a good guy vs an asshole. I just ended up hating him. Gets better once Anna Torv makes her entry. I hope the focus shifts to her in the next season or she starts accompanying them in the interviews. Reply

Thread

it's crazy that i know he's supposed to be 29 but jonathan groff has such a teenager vibe that it kinda took me out of the moment a few times. it's not that he looks like a teen, it just that there's something about him that makes me think he can't convincingly play an adult lol Reply

[ spoilers ] it progresses as he becomes more and more confident about his work and breakthroughs idk, i never thought we were supposed to like him or see him as only the good guy. i thought he did a great job @ being a conceited asshole and Reply

Link

No, we are not and that's the point. We are supposed to have mixed feeling for him. Reluctantly supporting him. But as the show ended, I just loathed his character and he seemed to have nothing redeeming about him. Reply

Agree with allllll of this. I though there would be way more of Anna Reply

I'm going to finish binging Another Period and then I'll probably start this late tonight or early tomorrow since the weather is supposed to be shit all weekend. Reply

is groff any good here? not really a fan of his Reply

he's alright, his character gives me a lot of mixed feelings. Reply

Hes awful lol Reply

Solely based on the first episode...no. He and the lead actress/his girlfriend have no chemistry. I haven't seen him anything else, so i don't know if its supposed to be played that way or if he's a bad actor. Reply

I am going to watch this for Jonathan Groff alone. Reply

sameee Reply

i've been waiting for this show for months, but now i'm not sure it's the right time for my mental health to watch something so dark and misogynistic... so i'm occupying myself with some fluffy 'weightlifting fairy kim book joo' for now Reply

it probably isn't ideal, they might not show the violence but they describe it with a a lot of details and to me it felt even worse. Reply

yeah, i figured :( i usually can handle all that criminal minds stuff quite well, but the recent weinsteingate sucked all energy out of me, my brain needs a fun and simple distraction. Reply

4 episodes in... I LOVE IT



As an off and on Criminal Minds fan for like... a decade and as someone who also loved Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal, it's a really really great take on Douglas' work. Groff and Ana Torv are excellent, but Holt McCallany is my MVP Reply

i'm really loving it too, not sold on holder yet but i do love bill <3 it's making me want to read the book again. Reply

Yeah Tench is great~



Of all the people that have played versions of Douglas over the years, Groff's has been the most interesting to me, not necessarily the best, but definitely gave me the most to chew on... idk... I guess I like the ambiguity Reply

Bill is so patient w holden omg Reply

Same across the board. I feel like Groff did a great job in embodying Douglas, especially in that I appreciate all the work that he's done but he's such an asshole. Reply

maybe i'll watch this now that chicago P.D. is a flop Reply

Idk if it's the actor or character, but the lead guy annoyed me. I was like team Anna Torv or team the other guy everytime he had a disagreement with anyone. That said, I watched the whole thing. It was engaging enough.



The guy playing Ed Kemper was a standout. I also like that the show wasn't gory and the only violence shown was in crime scene photos.



Don't know what's the point of showing snippets of the BTK killer. He wouldn't be caught until a couple of decades later. Reply

so that's the random kansas dude they've been showing? i was wondering what was the purpose there. Reply

Don't know what's the point of showing snippets of the BTK killer. He wouldn't be caught until a couple of decades later.



probably a nod to true crime fans + the fact that John Douglas was sorta active in the hunt for the BTK/wrote a whole book about it. season 2 was already confirmed so they might explore it there.



Edited at 2017-10-14 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Yep, that actor played the total lack of empathy so well it was almost unsettling...



And mark me down as someone who liked the BTK nods, if only because that's probably the most high profile case Douglas was a part of and I hope future seasons get into that investigation Reply

OMF it didnt hit me that it was the btk killer until after. I was just like is that.... I thought the guy who played richard speck was good too Reply

Also, for people who get triggered by very violent imagery particularly involving women, I'd say be very careful. The show is often somewhat callous in its portrayal of violence against women. Also, the show is rather one-track in its assessment of what drives these serial killers. It's always the mother and to an extent it almost felt like it was trying to justify why women are often targeted by these dipshits. Reply

Hm. I actually thought the opposite, for a True Crime show on Netflix I thought it was surprisingly tame, Criminal Minds on CBS is often much more graphic and that's a network show. I mean, the reason it's one track is because that's the reality, especially if you've read Douglas' early works into serial killers which the show is based on... Reply

Criminal Minds is TERRIBLE, they are awful about needlessly sexualizing female victims and glorifying the killer especially in the later seasons. I don't find seeing violent portrayals triggering but the show got to be too much for me and really disrespectful Reply

yeah ia, though I think that fits with the time that this series is supposed to take place in and their understanding of serial killers at the time. It'd be nice if "it's always the mom" would be presented with a bit more implied critique though Reply

The show is often somewhat callous in its portrayal of violence against women.



what else is new Reply

I'm gonna start today. I was so tired last night. I'm excited. Reply

Terrible Acting and Cringe dialogue .



Discovery channels MANHUNT Unabomber was much much better show .



In This Show ppl talking like iphones SIRI ..



They are acting like after a lot of rehearsals and clearly reading lines .







Edited at 2017-10-14 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

The dialogue was so clunky it took me out of the show. Reply

my mom told me she thinks i'd like this so i'm planning to start this tonight. i have high hopes for it. don't lemme down! Reply

currently binging Reply

It was ok. I'm going to be tuning in next season anyway, tho.

I hope Anna Torv actually gets something to do next time around, 'cause she barely had anything to work with in 10 whole episodes.

We hardly know anything about her character and while the show did a good job establishing the basics of the other two leads, she totally got sidelined. I don't know if those scenes were shot and later edited out or what, but she was criminally underused. The girlfriend had more lines than her, wtf Fincher?

Also, they should've spent more time on the relationship between the three leads before their big disagreement, 'cause I couldn't care less, oop.

Reply

Omg i knoooow the gf felt more like lead which annoyed me Reply

i soooo wanted to binge this show this weekend but i don't know if i can handle anymore violence against women right now (not that it's ever easy) maybe next week idk Reply

Have I missed what year this is supposed to be in? Reply

never mind, just got to the part with the Time cover. 1977



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

1977 Reply

not rly a spoiler, just my guess about Groff's character, but to be on the safe side [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I am pretty sure he is a sociopath right? I wonder if it's supposed to be like Robert Kessler where he studied sociopaths, basically defined psychopathy then found out he's a descendent of Lizzy Bordon and is higher on the sociopath scale than most people I'm on episode 6 and I really like it, it reminds me of Zodiacnot rly a spoiler, just my guess about Groff's character, but to be on the safe side Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I said last night to my roommate during the 1st ep, "he's a sociopath right?!" and he thought I was totally wrong for suggesting that. Reply

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] he is either totally playing it that way or he's...really giving off a different impression than the he intended



Edited at 2017-10-14 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

ITA Reply

Omg it feels like w his acting, and hes so quick to say the most disturbing shit when inteviewing the criminals in order to get into their rhythm Reply

