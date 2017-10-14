Celebrity Pet Roundup!
After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017
(Kaley Cuoco) normancook: I've never see my dogs so excited 😂THANK YOU @barkshop for sending my kids a box full of toys! They each got to pick one, and the rest will be donated to an animal shelter! ❤️ #adoptdontshop #rescueandrepeat 🐶🐶🐶
itswilwheaton: Are you having barbecue? We like barbecue.
leeepfrog: Best dog. #pete
wellhayley: It's a very serious business, climbing into a mate's bed when he isn't even in the house. Goldilocks must have been savage.
liamhemsworth: #thuglife
lil_henstridge: I immediately grabbed my small dog and my faux leopard print. A very #LA #earthquake
melissabenoist
chy_leigh: #fbf 🐾 Yup, you'd make this face too if you got to hold a sweet, fluffy, squishy, ridiculously adorable baby otter. What can I say, he's a ladies man.... uh I mean... otter?? #supergirl #superbabyotter
katebosworth: Our handsome boy 💙
.
#birthdaylove 🎈🐕🎉
katebeckinsale: ❤️
johnboyega:Pet people know this scenario all too well! 🤣🤣 #catperson
hamillhimself: Only 20 minutes until hoards of Hamsters enter the Hammerstein! #Hamillstein
stephenking: Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, prepares to go on an evening rampage with her faithful sidekick, Dipshit the Moose.
shaymitchell: This is the "I'm sad you left me therefore you don't get my attention look" -Angel on FaceTime 🙈
jessicachastain: 💞 Sunday 💞
(jk bless you bb <3)
All of these furbabies are just too cute for words. :3
Yes let's do a pet post, I need this distraction! Above is my troublemaker.
anyway, this feels timely. my dad just offered me a puppy from work (an employee found them in her neighborhood or something) and i'm between wanting to go for it since i was already planning to get another dog by summer and wishing i had more time to get my ducks in a row. the pups are cute as hell tho and need homes. the pressure 🐶😭
DO IT NOW.
RIGHT.
NOW.
Yas Daddy, feel the love!
Thank you for this OP~
and here he is with his friends the other day when I was dog sitting haha
I WANT THEM
eta: well not a full rainbow. missing a black and tan!
Your little baby is precious. ♥
i scrolled past and thought all of those dogs were yours. i love cavies<33
what the fuck.
i could never get another but my aussie is my heart
They’re all so precious. Bless you for this post, OP. <3
except for kaley's dog, that one looks super fug.
(Kaley Cuoco's mini pony:
Re: (Kaley Cuoco's mini pony: