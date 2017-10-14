Sexy Chris

Celebrity Pet Roundup!







(Kaley Cuoco) normancook: I've never see my dogs so excited 😂THANK YOU @barkshop for sending my kids a box full of toys! They each got to pick one, and the rest will be donated to an animal shelter! ❤️ #adoptdontshop #rescueandrepeat 🐶🐶🐶




itswilwheaton: Are you having barbecue? We like barbecue.




leeepfrog: Best dog. #pete





wellhayley: It's a very serious business, climbing into a mate's bed when he isn't even in the house. Goldilocks must have been savage.




liamhemsworth: #thuglife




lil_henstridge: I immediately grabbed my small dog and my faux leopard print. A very #LA #earthquake




melissabenoist





chy_leigh: #fbf 🐾 Yup, you'd make this face too if you got to hold a sweet, fluffy, squishy, ridiculously adorable baby otter. What can I say, he's a ladies man.... uh I mean... otter?? #supergirl #superbabyotter




katebosworth: Our handsome boy 💙
.
#birthdaylove 🎈🐕🎉





katebeckinsale: ❤️




johnboyega:Pet people know this scenario all too well! 🤣🤣 #catperson





hamillhimself: Only 20 minutes until hoards of Hamsters enter the Hammerstein! #Hamillstein




stephenking: Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, prepares to go on an evening rampage with her faithful sidekick, Dipshit the Moose.




shaymitchell: This is the "I'm sad you left me therefore you don't get my attention look" -Angel on FaceTime 🙈




jessicachastain: 💞 Sunday 💞


Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,