Amazon cancels Wonder Wheel red carpet

Chicken shits. Reply

Thread

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surprised woody hasn't complained about how plebs and media are culling ~Art Reply

Thread

Link

Woody's daughter Dylan Farrow posted a really great essay on this cancellation and the Variety article to her Facebook a little while ago. She gave me permission to post it here. I made a post about it but don't know if I will be able to get it approved because she asked me not to link directly to her private Facebook in order to protect her current name and privacy.



Basically, she says the media continues to handle Woody with kid gloves even while they condemn Weinstein. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg hope it goes through, I'd love to read it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it doesn't get approved, maybe comment it near the top of a related post, or round up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the mods would be foolish to reject an exclusive like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So true. Anyone who has worked with Woody ain't shit and put themselves and their career above being a decent human being. I don't want to see any of them come out and pretend they are advocates or allies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fantastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao the shade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brilliant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot believe how big of a disappointment Kate Winslet turned out to be :/ Reply

Thread

Link

same. she was a very favorite actress of mine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. its not like she needs the money or recognition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, used to love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



all these new posts. Reply

Thread

Link

Every day has felt like a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no you were not supposed to put beef in the trifle. it did not taste good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this episode. one of my favorites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Phoebe: I think Jacques Cousteau is dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I WANNA GOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Movie Academy Votes To Expel Harvey Weinstein: Complicity “In Our Industry Is Over” https://t.co/gS907o6BZ1 pic.twitter.com/eiPFToOdUw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 14, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-14 08:23 pm (UTC) Hey breaking news--Weinstein just got expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a good statement if it actually came from an organisation that cares but they don't considering the amount of known sexual harrassers and rapists still get applauded Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope it was 100% who voted to kick him out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Academy only kicked him out because they know damn well if they honored his work with a nomination for next year, people would lose their shit...even though they've been doing this for years. I don't really believe they suddenly had a chance of heart and are doing it for victims' sake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ill believe it when i see it. The bare minimum they must do is not nominate/award abusers, which they do every year so we will see that theyre full of shit ofc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering the amount of sexual predators that still exist in the industry this feels like hot air. They just don't want to be associated with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha suffer.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's great, but what I'm afraid of is that they're calling it a day and all the other predators in Hollywood will remain just where they are Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well get the scissors out, because there are a lot more member cards to snip up.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good, now check Bryan Singer and co. for their predatory shit too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Least they can do. Now clean up the rest, because surely he ain't the only one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"complicity in our industry is over"



"amazon cancels 'wonder wheel' red carpet"



how many other pieces of shits in your midst, ampas? k. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Small victor but I'll take anything we can get. Hope he gets mad enough about this to start taking down other predators with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they must really think we are stupid if we are to believe that firing one man is an end to complicity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cackling, delightful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha ha ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are polanski and woody next tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol fuck the Academy, they don't give a shit about the fact that he's a serial sex offender.



the reasons Harvey Weinstein got voted out are



1) He's an awful person outside of this behavior and made enemies who have spent years wanting to get back at him and finally saw their chance and 2) he's not viewed as an 'artist,' ie a "visionary director" or an actor or w/e. the academy doesn't care about the shit you've done if you look good on screen or know how to make people look good on screen. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they give his spot to Rose McGowan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's a start at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now set a precedent and strip him of his Oscars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bloop Reply

Thread

Link

L O L



cowards Reply

Thread

Link

The reviews for this movie is all over the place but it does not look like it's going to get Winslet the Oscahhh she wanted. Also, according to some Timberlake is baaaaad. Reply

Thread

Link

Has Timberlake ever been halfway decent in a movie that wasn't The Social Network tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And yet, he continues to attract one prestigious director after another. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Friends with Benefits tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hahaha, but timberlake has always been a terrible actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JT really needs to give it up and accept he's not one of those music artists who can easily slip into an acting role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't take timberlake seriously as an 'actor' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

look at your life. look at your choices. Reply

Thread

Link

Her dying mom wanted her to work with Woody. Her words, not mine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, dying people's brains don't work right. Also I really doubt she said that anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do us a favor and cancel woody Allen Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, I thought it was cancelled altogether at first. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao suffer!!! Reply

Thread

Link

gdi i want to see these people called out and put on the spot Reply

Thread

Link

it's not worth it they always just give some answer like "I don't know about that but Woody was so nice/great when I worked with him!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe Amazon should stop writing checks to Woody Allen altogether Reply

Thread

Link

im sure if enough noise is made they'll do it, they fired that connected dude ASAP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Amazon for funding Allen in the first place.



As a fringe benefit it's nice that that the legit acting career Justin Timberlake so desperately craves will elude him once more. Reply

Thread

Link

it's disgusting that woody gets such a pass because the media and some film geeks love his 70s and 80s movies. i want to believe he would have faded away after his scandal broke if tptb considered him mediocre. probably not. Reply

Thread

Link

That's the thing, his movies are so mediocre. He's not an auteur like some argue Polanski to be. He's like, Linklater levels. Why work so hard to keep him around, even if you believe ~innocent until proven guilty~? His samey shit is not worth the effort. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because a brotherhood of abusers knows they have to keep each other in power to keep abusing others Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Timberlake thinks he such a good actor. He ain't fooling anyone. Shows how much of a narcissist he is. His acting career is what led to N'Sync breakup, correct? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean...acting or not, going solo was a $mart move for him. He’s been really successful alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, how surprising.



Reply

Thread

Link

What was the catalyst to get you from sheer terror to playing the part?



Here’s the catalyst — probably wasn’t going to get another go-round with Woody Allen, so it’s now or never. And it was an extraordinary part, that I could not believe he was asking me to play, so just the flattery of being offered the role was enough. The only reason I wouldn’t have done it would have been fear, and that is no way to live a life, man. Plus I knew my parents would be incredibly proud of me working with Woody Allen.



My mother passed away in May. Every day I would call her on the way home [from the set] and she wanted to know absolutely everything about the day. It was a really big part of the last few months of her life. I feel grateful that I did it. Reply

Thread

Link

The only reason I wouldn’t have done it would have been fear, and that is no way to live a life, man.



I'd like her to say this to Ronan or Dylan Farrow's face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So she's saying her parents were trash as well? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She takes award campaigning to a whole another level. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC. She was one of my queens. This hurts! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao congrats on all of them being rape apologists, I guess?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a cow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's bringing her late mother into this? you said you wanted to do it and you didn't care. we got it. no need to stoop lower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lmao wow, not even trying. reminds me of this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Even if you don't believe Dylan's accusations, this man still married his girlfriend's daughter, how is that not enough of a red flag for you? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't imagine not saying "mom, he's a rapist" instead of making this goddamn career move. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

keep digging that grave kate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually cancel on events cause I'm sleepy or hungover. Only once was it because I worked with Woody Allen. Reply

Thread

Link





i want them all to be taken down by the chakram of justice



oh my god i hope harvey is just the catalysti want them all to be taken down by the chakram of justice Reply

Thread

Link

yesss xena ❤️ feel like watching some episodes now



Edited at 2017-10-14 08:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link