Amazon cancels Wonder Wheel red carpet
The red carpet for Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel tonight has been canceled.
Woody Allen's #WonderWheel will have its world premiere today at #NYFF, but the red carpet has been canceled: https://t.co/qJVyeOT2Vb pic.twitter.com/tKgZeH1i2j— IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 14, 2017
No reason was given, but stars of the film no longer have to worry about denouncing Harvey Weinstein while also being called out on working with another known sexual abuser. At least for now.
Source
ontd do you cancel on events when you know youre gonna get called out on your bad life choices?
Basically, she says the media continues to handle Woody with kid gloves even while they condemn Weinstein.
Edited at 2017-10-14 08:23 pm (UTC)
that theyre full of shit ofc
"amazon cancels 'wonder wheel' red carpet"
how many other pieces of shits in your midst, ampas? k.
the reasons Harvey Weinstein got voted out are
1) He's an awful person outside of this behavior and made enemies who have spent years wanting to get back at him and finally saw their chance and 2) he's not viewed as an 'artist,' ie a "visionary director" or an actor or w/e. the academy doesn't care about the shit you've done if you look good on screen or know how to make people look good on screen.
cowards
As a fringe benefit it's nice that that the legit acting career Justin Timberlake so desperately craves will elude him once more.
ugh Kate
Here’s the catalyst — probably wasn’t going to get another go-round with Woody Allen, so it’s now or never. And it was an extraordinary part, that I could not believe he was asking me to play, so just the flattery of being offered the role was enough. The only reason I wouldn’t have done it would have been fear, and that is no way to live a life, man. Plus I knew my parents would be incredibly proud of me working with Woody Allen.
My mother passed away in May. Every day I would call her on the way home [from the set] and she wanted to know absolutely everything about the day. It was a really big part of the last few months of her life. I feel grateful that I did it.
Re: ugh Kate
I'd like her to say this to Ronan or Dylan Farrow's face.
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
Re: ugh Kate
i want them all to be taken down by the chakram of justice
Edited at 2017-10-14 08:53 pm (UTC)