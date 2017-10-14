Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" projected to sell 300-375k first week
How big will @Pink's new one get? Hint: BIG. Early read here: https://t.co/QIqu77CBTe #BeautifulTrauma @RCARecords pic.twitter.com/2ro3a7KYHz— HITS Daily Double (@HITSDD) October 14, 2017
- 300-375k SPS, 290-340k album
- 2017's largest opening week for a female artist.
- The large range is due to the uncertainty of how the ticket bundle will trend.
source
I guess her pro-Trump tweets paid off, little trumpies are buying
i might listen to he album on spotify but i haven't been that interested in her in awhile.
and I say this as someone who used to LOVE her, especially when her Try This album came out. it was so raw and badass, and then she kind of...became bland.
oh @ her pro-Trump tweets. oh.
?
Edited at 2017-10-14 10:02 pm (UTC)
there are so many reasons to dislike her.
Depending on the day, they love pink.
But there are a ton of pop stars - both female and male who shouldn’t have had more than 1 year in the spotlight. But they keep releasing mediocre shit and staying on top.
So we shit on them.
Anyway, I love the album. A huge step up from TTAL!
I never understood Pink's appeal. Her songs are basic af. And she's so cheesy. It must really pay off to have soccer moms as solid fans. I mean look at Taylor Swift.
I wish I still was into her music, the last Pink album I really enjoyed was I'm Not Dead but Try This is my favorite.