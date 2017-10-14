Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" projected to sell 300-375k first week



wtf? the 'i wanna speak to the manager' demo really supportin their queen st!nk Reply

Thread

Link

Couldn't have happened to a less deserving person.. Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the title of her album? What is a "beautiful trauma" Reply

Thread

Link

I have no idea. Some folks need to rethink aesthetic, especially when said aesthetic perpetuates potentially harmful ideals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some edgy 14-year-old shit I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's gonna be about her marriage. shot in the dark. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds very emo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know that record will be broken when Reputation comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah but that doesn’t show taylor is good, it just shows pink is forgettable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who buys her albums Reply

Thread

Link

30s-40s white soccer moms who think they're edgy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





little trumpies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what is this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think she just has held on to a huge chunk of her fanbase she built after misunderstood came out. taylor's fanbase is similar in that they have stuck with her for years and will buy any album she shits out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

abusive step-mothers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whoever came up with the concert ticket + album bundle idea is a genius lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i suspect a lot of her fans she's retained since misunderstood grew up to be trump voting suburban moms. pink even said to give trump a chance which trump voters love to whine that the public hasn't given poor trumpy a chance.



i might listen to he album on spotify but i haven't been that interested in her in awhile. Reply

Thread

Link

ya her career/persona is parallel to white girls who are 'down' when they're young, maybe even had a poc boyfriend, to go on & shed it all as they get older but the people around them still think they have some cred, 'most girls' is a bop but shes trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Couldn't have said it better myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her random success is so weird Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like it's a combination of her lack of scandals, her vocal talent, her safe but catchy music, and her ~not like the other girls/average woman/one of the guys~ shtick



and I say this as someone who used to LOVE her, especially when her Try This album came out. it was so raw and badass, and then she kind of...became bland. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in the minority too but I loved Try This. I thought it was better than any of her recent stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's been releasing the same album since I'm Not Dead and nobody has caught on yet, it's strange Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I previewed the tracks and was extremely underwhelmed.



oh @ her pro-Trump tweets. oh. Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve never met a Pink fan Reply

Thread

Link

I went on a date with one. The whole date was not a good experience, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really appreciate these new icons, idk where they're from but i've had a crush on him since he was in that ugly duckling ashley tisdale tv movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte, do they exist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've met some casual fans but like i can't even imagine what type of person would stan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a young 20s person I can't imagine any of my peers talking about Pinks music or wanting to go to one of her concerts



Edited at 2017-10-14 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she might be someone with a bunch of casual fans but very few stans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ONTD hates her so much for no reason. I don't care about her current music, but she has some bops and her grammy performance that time was good Reply

Thread

Link

the one where she did acrobatics and stuff? that was a great one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah! I remember that year of the grammys really sucking performance wise, and then Pink came out and I was like "well, this will do I guess" haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did like 15 awards performances w acrobatics Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's an emotional abuser and thinks it's okay to hit her kids.



there are so many reasons to dislike her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And that performance lost its luster when she decided to do acrobatics for many of her later performances. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd hates her cos she's ugly inside and out and boring af. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have plenty of reasons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i liked her/was indifferent until those trump comments. it was such obvious pandering to her main fanbase. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ontd hates most people.

Depending on the day, they love pink. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moms love buying music. Just ask Adele. Reply

Thread

Link

She seemed so fucking messy in yesterday’s post about her husband. I’ve never liked her OR cared enough to hate her, but she seems insufferable now Reply

Thread

Link

It’s an ontd shits on a woman’s success episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope people are just being petty and don't really believe she's a Trump supporter lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The OP is buying into the false narrative apparently Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dunno I think we can all celebrate women here



But there are a ton of pop stars - both female and male who shouldn’t have had more than 1 year in the spotlight. But they keep releasing mediocre shit and staying on top.



So we shit on them.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you mean white mediocrity success? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm happy a woman in her late 30's can still be this successful in an era where women are flopping so hard on the charts! Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn. good for her. Reply

Thread

Link

outselling your faves 17 years into her career. Only a QUEEN Reply

Thread

Link

These are great numbers for her, this would be her biggest debut week I believe. She's doing great worldwide (as expected), but these US numbers are really surprising.



Anyway, I love the album. A huge step up from TTAL! Reply

Thread

Link

What an awful, 2003 title. Reply

Thread

Link

she never left 2003 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's like the title of a Draco/Hermione nc-17 fanfiction i wrote in 7th grade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda wish she’d go back to her “Can’t Take Me Home” sound. That could just be me being nostalgic for jr. high though! Reply

Thread

Link

my mom bought tickets to see her in April and I'm going with her. I haven't listened to her music in a decade but ok. Reply

Thread

Link

not much has changed since then, have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like she's really great live? i hope. have fun! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have fun! She puts on a great show, even if you're not really into her music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who wouldve thought she would sell more than Xtina today?



I never understood Pink's appeal. Her songs are basic af. And she's so cheesy. It must really pay off to have soccer moms as solid fans. I mean look at Taylor Swift. Reply

Thread

Link

she's been selling more than Xtina for over a decade now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m not a fan of Pink and I’ve never bought an album that I can remember. But she’s consistent. Maybe that translates to basic for others but that’s one of things that must keep her fans coming back. While Xtina is a talent for sure but not consistent. The last album I bought from Xtina was Back to Basics not sure what happened after that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, that's huge. Congrats to her!

I wish I still was into her music, the last Pink album I really enjoyed was I'm Not Dead but Try This is my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link