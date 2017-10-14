Watch the pilot of SyFy's new show, Superstition

Sounds cool, will probably be corny. Reply

I love this show so much already and desperately can't wait for the rest of the season! I hope it's successful.



And hours later, still dying at the unexpected Supernatural shout-out. Reply

I don't recall hearing about this show being in the works before. I saw that some other Syfy show Ghost Wars came out. I didn't realize it was scripted, but gah, what a terrible title. Reply

I want a good engrossing horror/thriller show, so I might watch this. Ideally an anthology show would be better so women directors could get a chance to shine. I'm still wondering if I should bother with the Exorcist.



Actually been viewing quite a few horror movies this month since getting hulu and forgetting to cancel netflix. Rewatching Teeth rn. When the rapist got his dick bit off I shouted SNIP SNIP BITCH! This movie is amazing. Reply

I watched the first episode of SyFy's "Channel Zero: No End House" and it legit creeped me out, and I never get creeped out Reply

will watch later. i need new shows. Reply

Looks interesting! Will watch it later. Reply

ugh, i hate terrible-ass lighting in darker scenes. Reply

So a town..

Myths etc etc are true

Quell the evil

Midnight, Texas but syfy scary. Reply

wait

mosley?

like supernatural's missouri mosley?

like the new spn spin-off show with missouri mosley's niece or daughter or grandbb or? Reply

