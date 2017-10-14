Watch the pilot of SyFy's new show, Superstition
While the show doesn't premiere until Friday, SyFy has made the first episode available on YouTube, their website, and OnDemand.
La Rochelle is a town in the Deep South where superstitions, ancient myths, and legends are true. For generations, The Mosley Family have owned the only funeral home in town and use their knowledge to quell the evil within it.
And hours later, still dying at the unexpected Supernatural shout-out.
Actually been viewing quite a few horror movies this month since getting hulu and forgetting to cancel netflix. Rewatching Teeth rn. When the rapist got his dick bit off I shouted SNIP SNIP BITCH! This movie is amazing.
Myths etc etc are true
Quell the evil
Midnight, Texas but syfy scary.
mosley?
like supernatural's missouri mosley?
like the new spn spin-off show with missouri mosley's niece or daughter or grandbb or?