Watch the pilot of SyFy's new show, Superstition



While the show doesn't premiere until Friday, SyFy has made the first episode available on YouTube, their website, and OnDemand.

La Rochelle is a town in the Deep South where superstitions, ancient myths, and legends are true. For generations, The Mosley Family have owned the only funeral home in town and use their knowledge to quell the evil within it.

