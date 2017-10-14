Bob Weinstein Gets Emotional on "Depraved" Harvey, Saving the Company and His "Waking Nightmare"
- Bob agreed to a 45 minute phone interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He refused to talk about to talk about the claims that he and his board members had knowledge of Harvey’s settlements with women or the outcomes of films such as The Current War
- Apparently has a terrible relationship with his brother.
- Says Harvey should be kicked out of the Academy.
- The company will not be sold - but instead start afresh with a new name. Name hasn't been decided.
- Jay Z is not buying a stake in the company.
- One question that is on everybody’s mind: He is your brother, how in the world did you not know this was going on?
First of all, let me tell you something that people don't know. For the last five years, I've probably talked to my brother ten times on any personal level. That's the fracture that's gone on. Since Dimension started, we ran two separate companies. So many of the people that he does business with — actors, actresses — I've never even met and they know it. I wanted to lead a separate existence. So we were leading two separate divisions. For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn't like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.
I'll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes. People that came in crying to my office: “Your brother said this, that and the other.” And I'd feel sick about it.
“As a father” stfu
Also the AMPAS board is holding an emergency meeting right now
He knows everything
I'm also confused how everyone thinks he's an enabler. Are there reports of it or is it just because they're brothers and ran the same company?
you're not articulating it well. the weinstein company was aware of payouts in 2015. rose mcgowan said that was a "slush fund" for his settlements. it was reported that his contract allowed for sexual harassment
However, I don't think anything Harvey did was was particularly hidden. I think it was just convenient for the people around him to either enable it or choose not to see it i.e. look the other way for some other benefit.
Stop being Naive
lol at him trying to distance himself from his brother like they haven't been partners, co-founders running the same company, since day one.
anyone trying to hear bob out—the nypd investigated harvey in 2015. that case made the papers. women who worked for them have been complaining and writing memos. but, bob "harvey never even had a mistress" had nothing to do with it. oh, and harvey's contract allowed for sexual harrassment.
they've only spoken 10 times, doe.
Yes
Uhmmm how though given the enormous power imbalance?! Like even if he thought his brother wasn't forcing himself physically on women, he at least knew that his brother leveraged his influence to get women to sleep with him because why else would they, especially "one after another"?!
Also, how does that even gel with "Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes." ???
If this Bob dude was blind to the abuse, it was because he wanted to be. Because he knew of the abuse, even if he might not have known about the worst cases.
i could believe they were on bad terms and barely interacted (that happens often with family members who are also business partners), but this is a blatantly transparent attempt to salvage the company itself from ruin. so i ain't buying it.