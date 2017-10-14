Bob Weinstein Gets Emotional on "Depraved" Harvey, Saving the Company and His "Waking Nightmare"

Fuck this piece of shit enabler Reply

Yup. I distanced myself from a family member because he was bad news. It was no surprise when he was finally arrested. Reply

Bob's a POS too. Reply

I read this interview this morning and couldn’t stop rolling my eyes. Am i sorry his brother was also abusive toward him? Sure. Do i buy anything else he says? Not really.



“As a father” stfu



Also the AMPAS board is holding an emergency meeting right now



Edited at 2017-10-14 08:05 pm (UTC)

ampas sure is taking their time. Reply

ikr? what is their to debate? suspend him for life, suspend the entire board. Reply

K Reply

Fuck this POS. Can he be prosecuted if he was aware of Harvey's action and enabled him? I really don't want him to get away with this. Reply

spare us the sob story Reply

Having been through a somewhat similar(and much less public) situation in my own family, I can SORT of say that it's very possible that he didn't know or if he knew, he didn't believe or want to believe that about his brother. Reply

If we knew he had to of known Reply

Self-delusion is very powerful when it's someone you care about. You can think of every excuse to deny or ignore it. Been there and done that. Reply

That’s cute - considering Bob was the one who once tried to lure me to one of those infamous hotel meetings with Harvey. When I was a minor. https://t.co/BAmniRC1HB — Alexi Melvin (@aleximelvin) 2017年10月14日

Reply

Nice story, Bob. Nobody is buying it. You knew and you enabled it. Reply

not saying it's his case but it really bothers me that people are so harsh on pretty much everyone who says they didn't know. it's one thing hearing rumours (and for all we know those rumours could be that harvey gave women parts in exchange for consensual sex), it's another knowing for a fact. c'mon there are serial killers who had wife and kids for years and the family never had a clue. there are plenty of women out there whose husbands are perverts and they don't know. idk if i'm articulating it well but it annoys me that people act like everyone for sure knew something was up. Reply

but unlike those examples you gave, Weinstein didn't try to be discreet. He was brazen af. Reply

Link

mfte he propositioned everyone in hollywood! Reply

Link

seriously. I'm sick and tired of people comparing secretive serial killers to weinstein's open and public behaviour that went on for years and that according to multiple people he enjoyed bragging about. Reply

Link

being indiscreet doesn't equal being a rapist. i know plenty of gross dudes who, as far as everyone knows, never actually attacked anyone. Reply

Didn't he intimidate them into staying quiet about if they didn't go for him? And he was usually alone with them by the time he got to that point ?



Reply

Link

i totally agree. And there's a difference between knowing someone's an asshole and knowing that they're a predator.



I'm also confused how everyone thinks he's an enabler. Are there reports of it or is it just because they're brothers and ran the same company? Reply

Link

oh please if we knew then they knew Reply

Link

idk if i'm articulating it well but it annoys me that people act like everyone for sure knew something was up



you're not articulating it well. the weinstein company was aware of payouts in 2015. rose mcgowan said that was a "slush fund" for his settlements. it was reported that his contract allowed for sexual harassment Reply

Link

it's just sometimes hard to believe bc hollywood is one big clique. everyone knows someone who knows someone, etc. rumors spread fast. Reply

Link

I'm not sure I believe this guy's story or the stories of a lot of other "I didn't know" people in this case, but I believe it is possible for people to not know what close family members are doing in secret. You read stories about the families of serial killers/rapists who never knew, and usually parents and wives are frowned upon and/or blamed for not knowing - I think people can really hide that shit if they want to.



However, I don't think anything Harvey did was was particularly hidden. I think it was just convenient for the people around him to either enable it or choose not to see it i.e. look the other way for some other benefit. Reply

Link

That’s cute - considering Bob was the one who once tried to lure me to one of those infamous hotel meetings with Harvey. When I was a minor. https://t.co/BAmniRC1HB — Alexi Melvin (@aleximelvin) 2017年10月14日

Reply

Link

the problem isn't the name of the company, bob.



lol at him trying to distance himself from his brother like they haven't been partners, co-founders running the same company, since day one.



anyone trying to hear bob out—the nypd investigated harvey in 2015. that case made the papers. women who worked for them have been complaining and writing memos. but, bob "harvey never even had a mistress" had nothing to do with it. oh, and harvey's contract allowed for sexual harrassment.



they've only spoken 10 times, doe.



Edited at 2017-10-14 08:15 pm (UTC)

K fam whatever you gotta do to make yourself not look like a POS (pssst you still are a POS, tho~) Reply

So brave! Reply

Link

Yes Reply

Link

You knew motherfucker Reply

Link

he's rly trying to save his ass huh Reply

Link

Lol K. Reply

Link

So we're supposed to believe he knew nothing about his business partner who he has known his ENTIRE LIFE as he is his brother, and A.) He didn't know & B.) He never ever, ever did anything similar at last once? Reply

Link

"I thought they were all consensual situations."



Uhmmm how though given the enormous power imbalance?! Like even if he thought his brother wasn't forcing himself physically on women, he at least knew that his brother leveraged his influence to get women to sleep with him because why else would they, especially "one after another"?!



Also, how does that even gel with "Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes." ???



If this Bob dude was blind to the abuse, it was because he wanted to be. Because he knew of the abuse, even if he might not have known about the worst cases. Reply

Link

"He refused to talk about" *the only thing that matters*



i could believe they were on bad terms and barely interacted (that happens often with family members who are also business partners), but this is a blatantly transparent attempt to salvage the company itself from ruin. so i ain't buying it. Reply

Thread

Link

Not great Bob Reply

Link

good one! Reply

Link

lmao Reply

Link

sometimes when im mad or things are not going great i will exclaim this

Reply

Link

lmao i just rewatched that scene the other day, it gets me every time. Reply

Link

jkdfjslj I just finished binge watching that show and rewinded that scene 1000 times. It's golden Reply

Link

Lmaoooooo Reply

Link

omg Reply

Link

lmao Reply

Link

lmaooo Reply

Link

lol Reply

Link

bitch stop lying! you knew what he was and turned a blind eye for 30+ years and now you wanna front like your hands were clean so you can resuscitate that trash company y'all founded. eat shit Reply

Link

Mte Reply

Link

"consent" is a funny word w these folks. they have no idea what it means or how they can stranglehold a person's autonomy w their money and power Reply

Link

lol Reply

Link

lol Reply

Link

haha Reply

Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Link

are you seriously expecting me to believe you looked at your fat, ugly, bloated brother and bought that women would willingly sleep with him??? Reply

Link

perfect gif Reply

Link

This is easily my favorite gif Reply

