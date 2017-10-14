martiza ramos oitnb

Bob Weinstein Gets Emotional on "Depraved" Harvey, Saving the Company and His "Waking Nightmare"



- Bob agreed to a 45 minute phone interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He refused to talk about to talk about the claims that he and his board members had knowledge of  Harvey’s settlements with women  or the outcomes of films such as The Current War
- Apparently has a terrible relationship with his brother.
- Says Harvey should be kicked out of the Academy.
- The company will not be sold - but instead start afresh with a new name. Name hasn't been decided.
- Jay Z is not buying a stake in the company.

- One question that is on everybody’s mind: He is your brother, how in the world did you not know this was going on?

First of all, let me tell you something that people don't know. For the last five years, I've probably talked to my brother ten times on any personal level. That's the fracture that's gone on. Since Dimension started, we ran two separate companies. So many of the people that he does business with — actors, actresses — I've never even met and they know it. I wanted to lead a separate existence. So we were leading two separate divisions. For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn't like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.

I'll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes. People that came in crying to my office: “Your brother said this, that and the other.” And I'd feel sick about it.
Read rest here


source
Tagged: , , , , ,