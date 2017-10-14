Kate Upton Shares 10 Reasons Why Dogs Are Better Than People | Cosmopolitan

i used to be a dog person until we got a cat who i love. he's not technically mine, he's a stray cat that we feed and we let him inside sometimes. i just wish he'd stop bringing us "gifts", today i found a headless pigeon smh Reply

Cats Reply

Two comments in... Reply

OP ASKED! Reply

Post lots of fat cats please. I love tubby tabbies. Reply

Also this thicc lady



Fiona weighs 530 pounds today! Despite their size, they eat just 1–1.5 percent of their body weight every day. pic.twitter.com/MjM5w5DbUQ — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 13, 2017 CatsAlso this thicc lady Reply

Hippos are the gods I want to worship. Reply

I will follow Fiona into battle. Reply

i love when video of her comes across my facebook. she is precious even though i know she could kill me in .5 seconds if she wanted lol doesnt mean i dont wanna cuddle her. Reply

omfg that hippo is such a cutie.



Edited at 2017-10-14 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

With all respect to dogs, elephants are the best animals ever. Reply

i'm sorry, that title belongs to lemurs Reply

yes! Where's my elephant?!! They're so majestic. Reply

IA I love elephants!

But dogs are the best pet :) Reply

Elephants are truly badass. Reply

i hope elephants become the new dominant species in the future Reply

My dog sure as fuck does talk back to me. Reply

/also not to be a buzzkill but I've followed Smiley for a while and he's being put down today :( for months he's had his ups and downs, briefly got better but then downhill again. People have been leaving a lot of kind messages on Joanne's IG



This is Smiley. He dedicated his life to making others smile. Today, his battle with cancer ends. He is our first 15/10. Rest easy Smiley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q7We7y8mb3 — SpookyWeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) October 14, 2017





here's some quality cat content



omg this is everything pic.twitter.com/NxIaZzzzks — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017









Edited at 2017-10-14 08:04 pm (UTC) I really wanna adopt again but I just moved downtown and I'm on the 18th floor - so that's elevators and there's not much greenspace below. I'm bummed. My dog of 17 years died in May and I thought I'd never even wanna adopt again but I love the pups so much./also not to be a buzzkill but I've followed Smiley for a while and he's being put down today :( for months he's had his ups and downs, briefly got better but then downhill again. People have been leaving a lot of kind messages on Joanne's IGhere's some quality cat content Reply

Omg that tweet alone made me tear up. What a good boy. Rip 😭😭😭😭 Reply

omg such a good boy. RIP buddy :( Reply

I’ve probably watched that cat vid like 20 times since yesterday. The pleased look the cat has just kills me. Reply

LOOK HOW CUUUUUTE IT IS!! ❤️🐶 I don't own a dog myself but last weekend I went into a store and the had the cutest dog in there!!LOOK HOW CUUUUUTE IT IS!! ❤️🐶 Reply

So much ear 😍 Reply

Everyone loves capybaras



Dogs don’t judge black people for protesting. Reply

is there even a competition?? Reply

Gimme dat tummy. Reply

omg I just watched the babysitter last night and was DROOLING over that actor



I googled it and was like "her???" because I've always found him so bland Reply

Sloths are my fave. Like whenever I see one I like tear up. Which is a very weird reaction to have but like how can you not. Reply

There was a corgi picnic about 45 minutes form me and i am mad i didn’t know Reply

and cats are better than dogs. Reply

May be Reply

Actually a self-help book I was reading was suggesting to act as a dog in your personal relationships . It's no2 from these reasons "be always happy to see other people" and "give love" Reply

omg that sounds so ridiculously stupid lol Reply

Is that why people have crushes on Mr Peanutbutter? Reply

what kind of furry propaganda Reply

i mean obviously dogs are better than people and i love playing with them but there's literally no way i could ever own a dog. i'm just not needy enough to the point of having a pet that needs my attention so much + plus having to walk them every day would be a bit of a chore. i do love visiting friends with dogs though, they're like kids in the sense that i love being around them but i'm glad to go back home to none. Reply

ita with all of this Reply

tbh at least u admit it! there are too many ppl with dogs who don’t even want to take them for walks, they don’t put in any effort. (lmao actually this goes for a lot of pet owners—they like having pets but not putting in the work) Reply

you might have liked living with my last dog, he was so fucking chill he liked attention when you felt like giving it to him but most of the time he wouldn't even be in the same room as us he was super independent and just liked lazing around the house lol



I feel you though, I was at a friend's house and they have the biggest sweetest dog but it requires constant attention or it whines sadly and after living with my chill dog I don't think I could handle that lol. Reply

Dogs are the best Reply

all animals are precious Reply

incredible cats Reply

OMG I love them

That grey and white cat is asking for some tummy scratches <3.<3 Reply

My pup.. her name is Olivia Reply

So precious Reply

thx she's my baby <3



she is such a sassy diva, but also very loving and sweet Reply

Dogs are my favourite. Reply

I also love manatees and dugongs. Reply

And since this is a dog post here is my pup!



My favorite animals are probably birds even though I’ve never owned one. I really want to adopt one but I already have a cat who would probably eat the bird and a dog who is slightly afraid of birds sooooo lolAnd since this is a dog post here is my pup! Reply

omg must scratch that belly!! Reply

Awww, little darling Reply

