Kate Upton Shares 10 Reasons Why Dogs Are Better Than People | Cosmopolitan
Kate Upton loves her dog Harley more than anything. Here are 10 reasons why she thinks Harley is better than any human.
Five out of 10 reason why dogs are better then humans (according to Kate)
1. Dogs give unconditional love.
2. Dogs are always happy to see you.
3. Dogs make the best hiking buddies.
4. They don't talk back (to you).
5. Dogs are loyal.
source
What's your favorite animal??
Also this thicc lady
Edited at 2017-10-14 08:59 pm (UTC)
But dogs are the best pet :)
/also not to be a buzzkill but I've followed Smiley for a while and he's being put down today :( for months he's had his ups and downs, briefly got better but then downhill again. People have been leaving a lot of kind messages on Joanne's IG
here's some quality cat content
Edited at 2017-10-14 08:04 pm (UTC)
LOOK HOW CUUUUUTE IT IS!! ❤️🐶
I googled it and was like "her???" because I've always found him so bland
May be
I feel you though, I was at a friend's house and they have the biggest sweetest dog but it requires constant attention or it whines sadly and after living with my chill dog I don't think I could handle that lol.
Oh and my favorite animal is cats :P
[♥️ 🐱 Tiger and Måns 🐱♥️]
Re: Oh and my favorite animal is cats :P
Re: Oh and my favorite animal is cats :P
That grey and white cat is asking for some tummy scratches <3.<3
she is such a sassy diva, but also very loving and sweet
And since this is a dog post here is my pup!