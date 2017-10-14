James Corden jokes about Weinstein

He. Raped. And. Assaulted. Dozens. Of. Women. And we’re laughing about it?????????????? Reply

this is absurdly inappropriate but ESPECIALLY for the venue?????? like how many women in the audience have probably been harassed or assaulted? Reply

yeah mte :(( Reply

Seriously, and the jokes weren't even at Harvey's expense really. Reply

yeah. i just don't understand. Reply

i'm so done w men who think it's Brave and Appropriate to ~stand w victims~ by turning their assaults into fucking jokes



fuck you james corden Reply

a lot of late night hosts couldn't stop themselves from making fun of the assaults



they're assholes Reply

Yikes, too soon Reply

i think never is the time. Reply

I heard about Weinstein from ontd years ago, so if we knew about it I refuse to believe anyone in the industry didn't. Reply

YES..THIS. I fucking love meryl Streep and seeing her say that she knew nothing infuriates me. Like, if I heard about the rumors, you DEFINITELY did as well. Reply

yeah, i feel like if you follow movies/ celebrity culture at all it's common knowledge. ppl in the industry playing dumb is almost insulting imo Reply

its the same shit with bill cosby. Reply

They clearly did, but in an industry where there's billions of dollars involved and careers that are literally won one in a million like the lottery, they're going to keep that shit buried as long as they can. They only reason the tide turned against Harvey is because of string of flops and the fact that the rest of the board thinks he's a liability.

Reply

Exactly this. It’s been discussed on ontd numerous occasions. If celeb gossips sites could mention it then every single person in their world knew. Not buying one single” I didn’t know” Reply

James Cordon is an asshole Reply

This is the guy that was posing with and giving kisses to Sean Spicer, no? Reply

Yes. Also here's a scathing review



But it’s not that easy. If ever there was a louder, needier, more obnoxiously pathetic host in the American late-night genre, then I’m glad to have missed it. And I could have gone on ignoring Corden except for the slow invasion of his “carpool karaoke” segments, seen and shared by tens of millions online, which on Tuesday night will get a prime-time replay on CBS (with fresh material).



“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” can be viewed as a doubling-down by a network that keeps shoving Corden our way, like parents who summon their most irritating child downstairs to once more sing for the grown-ups (or torture them, as the case may be). It’s made a little worse by the child’s unfailing eagerness to show off. Reply

ha ha ha link a sis Reply

Omg. Lol Reply

accurate Reply

I remember all the Brit ONTDers saying, when it was announced Corden would be replacing Ferguson: You can have him. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Etc.



He seemed harmless if not a little obsequious. But now I know better.... Reply

LOL. I wondered who the fuck decided that he should be Ferguson's successor.

Reply

Yes and I very much want him canceled. Reply

he jizzed into a potted plant???? Reply

god I hate James Corden. at least he is America's problem now. Reply

ughhh please take him back Reply

haven't we been punished enough? Reply

you sent back Piers Morgan, we had to balance it out somehow ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

ikr, despised him since he first turned up on Gavin & Stacey, and honestly he's PERFECT for American TV, obnoxious and aggravating af whilst simpering at every guest, so he better never return. Reply

lol awww Anko. I guess when you eat sanshoku dango non-stop, it eventually catches up to you. Reply

Lol Reply

very upsetting. that first line alone made me feel sick.



the basis of this joke was a real life assault: "This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A, it’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”



the basis of this joke was a real life assault: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,”



the basis of this joke was a real life assault: “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.” [in reference to TV host Lauren Sivan who said Weinstein sexually harrassed her by cornering her, exposing himself and then proceeding to masturbate, ejaculating into a potted plant]



Edited at 2017-10-14 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, it especially pisses me off that a man told those "jokes" too.



Survivors are having a really hard time from all of this & he didn't give a damn about that. Reply

he's not making fun of the assaulter, he's making fun of the assault! Reply

is he out of his damn mind????? Reply

hate this unfunny pig Reply

shut the fuck up corden Reply

Men are trash. If they are not terrorizing women they are making 'jokes' of the ones who do Reply

Why and how did he manage to make it to America?



Go back home theater kid. Reply

idk, he must have great connections. the only hosting i think he'd done before was the brit awards. Reply

He should return to stage-work in the UK and basically disappear. Reply

he hosts a popular sports panel show in the uk as well Reply

I'm always surprised how the actor from Lesbian Vampire Killers has a popular talk show in America. Reply

Parent

lol right? i remember him from fucking renford rejects...



i used to like well enough but i just don't get how he made such a splash in america tbh Reply

How did Dr. Who's fat friend get an American late night show anyway, though?

Reply

FFS James...know the seriousness of the situation...or at least read the bloody room Reply

James corden is such trash Reply

Does he understand that these jokes aren’t at Harvey’s expense?



Prick, career should’ve ended with Horne & Corden. Reply

trash, his annoying unfunny ass can go back to the uk now Reply

Does anyone actually watch this ugly fat fuck's show Reply

This is indicative of one of the biggest problems. Men joking about this and not taking it seriously. Shame on James for this. Reply

Yup. This is disgusting.. not something to laugh at. Reply

IA. I always bring up that certain things aren't for joking about and need to be taken seriously, this kind of behavior just makes gross men think those actions are funny and acceptable. It's making predators feel validation. But people 99% of the time dudes just say I need to get a sense of humor. Rme how about they learn empathy. Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ikd0ZYQoDko&list=FLBC4ajjilzhs_eJN9rB9ytQ&index=142 It makes me think of this (I can't figure out how to link on here for shit lol) Reply

I think truly talented standups can discuss just about anything and make it funny because they're making fun of the right people. I saw Michael Legge do a great bit on Operation Yewtree where he pointed out everybody's complicity - including everybody in the audience - and it really made you think about how society works while still getting (uncomfortable) laughs.



Corden however fucking sucks and these jokes are basically just HA HA! WHAT A DIRTY OLD MAN LOL! which casts Weinstein as a clown and the "dinosaur" Lisa Bloom tried to sell him as, rather than a dangerous, vindictive predator. Reply

MTE, it's not a joking matter Reply

YUP Reply

James Corden is a paigon Reply

kinda torn over this...



i think actually addressing it was the way to go. he shouldn't have pretended it didn't happen.



but i don't think the butt of the joke in each of these examples was correct...it should've been more directly attacking harvey and/or the system. there's a way to make jokes that make people think about how fucked up masculinity and hollywood is and i don't think he did that. Reply

agreed Reply

like, there is a way to make biting jokes that force the hollywood (and other) types in the audience to think.



instead he made it a lighthearted thing



idk what he was thinking, it's just so gross Reply

yeah i think it wouldn't have been as inappropriate if it weren't for the way he did it. the plant pot joke made me especially uncomfortable because its using someone's actual experience with him for a laugh. Reply

he's legit not smart, empathetic or witty enough to go on a weinstein spiel



I agree he should've addressed it, but he should know his own limitations and had someone write a single zinger for him rather than try to ~go awf~ Reply

