James Corden jokes about Weinstein
James Corden Doesn’t Hold Back on Weinstein Jokes at AmfAR Gala Los Angeles https://t.co/qT87Yd2Gb6— Variety (@Variety) October 14, 2017
He opened his hosting gig with “This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A, it’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”
He also quipped “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,”, along with: “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.” [in reference to TV host Lauren Sivan who said Weinstein sexually harrassed her by cornering her, exposing himself and then proceeding to masturbate, ejaculating into a potted plant]
The jokes were apparently met with a nervous reaction by the audience.
On the red carpet outside the gala many female stars talked about the scandal including Sophia Bush who said she didn't know even "a single woman" who hadn't ever been inappropriately touched or sexually assaulted and that it's a huge problem.
source
fuck you james corden
they're assholes
But it’s not that easy. If ever there was a louder, needier, more obnoxiously pathetic host in the American late-night genre, then I’m glad to have missed it. And I could have gone on ignoring Corden except for the slow invasion of his “carpool karaoke” segments, seen and shared by tens of millions online, which on Tuesday night will get a prime-time replay on CBS (with fresh material).
“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” can be viewed as a doubling-down by a network that keeps shoving Corden our way, like parents who summon their most irritating child downstairs to once more sing for the grown-ups (or torture them, as the case may be). It’s made a little worse by the child’s unfailing eagerness to show off.
He seemed harmless if not a little obsequious. But now I know better....
Wut
Re: Wut
Re: Wut
the basis of this joke was a real life assault: "This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A, it’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”
the basis of this joke was a real life assault: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,”
the basis of this joke was a real life assault: “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.” [in reference to TV host Lauren Sivan who said Weinstein sexually harrassed her by cornering her, exposing himself and then proceeding to masturbate, ejaculating into a potted plant]
Edited at 2017-10-14 07:39 pm (UTC)
Survivors are having a really hard time from all of this & he didn't give a damn about that.
Go back home theater kid.
i used to like well enough but i just don't get how he made such a splash in america tbh
Prick, career should’ve ended with Horne & Corden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ikd0ZYQoDko&list=FLBC4ajjilzhs_eJN9rB9ytQ&index=142
Corden however fucking sucks and these jokes are basically just HA HA! WHAT A DIRTY OLD MAN LOL! which casts Weinstein as a clown and the "dinosaur" Lisa Bloom tried to sell him as, rather than a dangerous, vindictive predator.
i think actually addressing it was the way to go. he shouldn't have pretended it didn't happen.
but i don't think the butt of the joke in each of these examples was correct...it should've been more directly attacking harvey and/or the system. there's a way to make jokes that make people think about how fucked up masculinity and hollywood is and i don't think he did that.
instead he made it a lighthearted thing
idk what he was thinking, it's just so gross
I agree he should've addressed it, but he should know his own limitations and had someone write a single zinger for him rather than try to ~go awf~