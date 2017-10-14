deepika BM

James Corden jokes about Weinstein




He opened his hosting gig with “This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A, it’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

He also quipped “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,”, along with: “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.” [in reference to TV host Lauren Sivan who said Weinstein sexually harrassed her by cornering her, exposing himself and then proceeding to masturbate, ejaculating into a potted plant]

The jokes were apparently met with a nervous reaction by the audience.

On the red carpet outside the gala many female stars talked about the scandal including Sophia Bush who said she didn't know even "a single woman" who hadn't ever been inappropriately touched or sexually assaulted and that it's a huge problem.

source
Tagged: , , , , , ,