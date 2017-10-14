An ONTD Original: 12 Completely Normal Fan Things Taylor Swift Has Liked on Tumblr





Edited at 2017-10-14 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this gif is me all the time at work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tragic Reply

Thread

Link

radical self love. nothing but respect for MY confident fan appreciating fave. Reply

Thread

Link





I saw this poster for what looks to be a terrible movie today and thought of her. That's all I got. Reply

Thread

Link

these people are losers. and so is she for enabling them. Reply

Thread

Link

haha, I prepared a similar post a couple of weeks ago. One of the posts she had liked began with, "you're not a feminist if you don't support Taylor Swift..."



do you mind if I post the screenshots here? I never came around to making that post. Reply

Thread

Link

post them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that post in relation to her sexual harassment case or not? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Everything about this is the definition of "too much". Reply

Thread

Link

"amazing choreography and dancing" from taylor swift? bish where Reply

Thread

Link

Snakelor and her team are so embarassing Reply

Thread

Link

so taylor or her team seem to only choose fans who are really really exited over eveything taylor does and ends with caps and !!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i mean they're called fans? lmao of course theyre going to like the things she does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will your favs invite their cult members fans to their homes to bask in their adoration? If only we all loved ourselves so much <3 Reply

Thread

Link

We can only aspire to achieve such Chanel-O-Ween realness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow good for her for finding 100 fans lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bless this sacred moment for introducing Christine Sydelko in my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She took them to church! Taylor should hold satanic meetings if she wants to commit to her new image. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These people, Taylor included, are all really embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link



"the amazing choreography and dancing Taylor pulled off" Reply

Thread

Link

Open your heart to Qween Taylor and you will see! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are so pathetic and cringey. Reply

Thread

Link

i stan a self-loving angel



😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

pathetic Reply

Thread

Link

Classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obligatory Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will never skip over this when its posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ryan Muprhy's Magnum Opus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are the whitest comments I’ve ever read. I’ve seen too many try to use AAVE while trying to boast her up and her team liking it. I need them to stop. Her tumblr was a mistake. Reply

Thread

Link

taylor thikk af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lemme screenshot some of ONTD’s Carly Rae comments and do an expose tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

lol how is that even comparable? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because ontd makes the same embarrassing comments about her that are highlighted in this post.



Edited at 2017-10-14 07:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao ikr. or Gaga when btw (first) dropped or Beyoncé literally anytime she breathes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol in fairness carly never came on here and gave us thumbs up emoji for it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you have a point but I feel like some if not most of the people on ontd commenting about Carly in that way are exaggerating as a joke, the Taylor ones are so awful because they read to me as genuine Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Carlegend deserved all the praise she gets! Screenshot me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Carly is a perfect angel so she deserves it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN OF GETTING US SCREENSHOT AND SERVED Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These people are cancer of the gene pool. Reply

Thread

Link

sometimes i'm like "there's no way she's liking all those posts by herself", but then people meet her and say she remembers their name and the name of their siblings they brought with them and i'm like "hmm.." Reply

Thread

Link

Her team vets the people who come to all these events (which makes sense for basic security) so there is noooo way she is not prepped on who is showing up and able to learn a few details beforehand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it’s like that scene in The Devil Wears Prada. Her people take notes of them and tells Taylor who is who like the day of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know she has her own devil wears prada assistant feeding her info Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I remember that book/movie correctly, didn't Miranda have two assistants? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao you beat me to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she doesn't like them all. some of the posts were liked during the grammys/when she was at a friend's wedding.



it's mostly "taylornation", but they obviously tell her about who these people are before she meets them. I think her team likes some of the posts/finds fans for her to look at later. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's probably a Devil Wears Prada situation where her team does all that work for her and tells her who's who. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly believe she's control freaky enough that she really does do a ton of research on her fans and shit before they come to those things. She probably doesn't like all of them by herself but I also doubt she's NOT scrolling through Tumblr reading posts of people who worship her lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Hm sure sure she has a gary in her life Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The writer who wrote about Taylor/her team uninviting her to a party after she wrote a tour review that wasnt completely positive said that she was told a tweet of hers had been screenshotted and sent to Taylor and that she'd then been handpicked to review her show.



Her team is probably doing most of the liking but sending stuff to Taylor for approval Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is more embarrassing for those girls than tswift tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Hell no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link