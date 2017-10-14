halloween

An ONTD Original: 12 Completely Normal Fan Things Taylor Swift Has Liked on Tumblr

Taylor Swift is the queen of online fan interaction.....but sometimes things can get a little weird. Like these 12 recent posts Taylor liked from her Tumblr account.

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic



SOURCE for all these - Taylor's Tumblr Liked page.

ontd, do u post manifestos for ur fave to like on Tumblr?
Tagged: , ,