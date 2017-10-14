Amanda Seales Calls Out Miley Cyrus on Instagram: "Today in #morewhitebullshit..."

"I am so not that (anymore, if it's not making me money or making me relevant)" Reply

not to excuse her bc shes trash but she was playing a game on a late-night show & BY is the #1 song in the country Reply

Didn't she go onstage at some rapper's concert and do her version of twerking? I vaguely remember the song being about strippers and money. So she magically forgot that huh? Reply

this is not twerking, this is lower spine jerking. Reply

That's it! Apparently lyrics about pussy poppin was a-ok back then Reply

lmfaoo @ her using basically going backstage to find a ledge she can use to support her back cracking. Reply

Iconic Reply

Ugh Reply

i know what color my skin is. you can stop with the friendly reminders bitch. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 13, 2013

Reply

I’m surprised she hasn’t deleted this Reply

She is so oppressed Reply

she and the kylie's of the world are always so bold. an ass beating would bring them down several pegs Reply

oh my Reply

I just want Miley to go away forever. Just stop.



And idk what to think of Sam White? I like his Twitter even though he’s kinda corny sometimes. lol Reply

He annoys me SO much. And literally all his friends bar one or two are so much better looking lmao Reply

He's annoying. Only relevant because of his wack shoulder shimmy. Reply

Amanda is still a classist asshole but she ain't wrong. C'mon Broken clock! Reply

I don't think it's really a broken clock situation. Amanda generally is on the mark about race stuff. Everyone has things they have bad opinions about. Reply

exactly, jfc Reply

I'll take that Reply

She is? What happened? Reply

Parent

Broken clock? Don’t *Bryson Tiller voice* Reply

derailing a black woman's perspective on race to nitpick her comments on class. congrats you're way more woke. Reply

Parent

I'm always down for a Miley drag.



I'll say it again, had Miley not wormed her way into the culture, grossly profited from it while stepping on black women in the process, then turn around and denounce the very culture that gave her those 3 years of relevancy, I would dislike her a little less (she's still shit for working with Woody and wearing that Terry Richardson shirt. oh and let's not forget the mocking of asians). Reply

This Reply

Yeah she should've dealt with her child star issues differently. Also she should've gone the country/folk/pop road that everyone (including herself) knew fit her better and worked with that especially since she says she doesn't care if her albums don't make money. She would've been a little less annoying.



She still would've been shit to me for her Woody and Terry Richardson support regardless.



Edited at 2017-10-14 07:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Nah... Even the tone of her voice is grating, regardless of how good her technique is. Miley is inherently irksome. It's woven into the fabric of her being. And we can blame all the people who listened to "Achey Break-y Heart." Reply

what's the big deal.. she went through a phase Reply

Was it Amanda who dragged Caitlyn Jenner on the Katy Perry BB live stream?

Reply

Yes. Also this







she isn't 100% perfect like ontd so they're shitting on her Reply

Oh, that's the same woman? I love her. Reply

her facial responses are perfect. my blood pressure would've been through the roof, jfc.



that giant wrinkled foot on the right needs to choke on his own dick tbqh. stop interrupting her!!! str8 white men need to die out. Reply

Parent

Yup. That was epic. Reply

Funny how she would've disappeared entirely from relevancy if she hadn't decided to appropriate black culture for her profit. Reply

Hope Liam cheats on her again. 😊 Reply

oh yeah sure

what better power than a white man being shitty to a woman Reply

She deserves it. Reply

Parent

I just hope he leaves her again, and I hope she'll be devastated. Reply

Parent

Her pelvic bone twerking makes me so sad. Reply

it’s why I hate her Reply

Go off lol Reply

lol @ Sam white having an opinion. Reply

Right?! I lol'ed when I saw who wrote that tweet. I didn't think he was still a thing. Reply

Lol Amanda needs to shut the fuck up. Reply

So do you Reply

Link





She was talking trash about poor people like yourself and you think I'm the one that needs to shut up? Fine miss girl. Reply

Parent

More like you should shut your ass up tbh Reply

sorry, Miley just graduated! be nice. Reply

lol, that post was funny Reply

That would be the view of hip hop from somebody who has no exposure to it other than the most popular songs on the radio...or YouTube. It's a real shame. Reply

But Miley got a passport though Amanda Reply

one of the wildest revelations to come from social media is the fact that miley and m.i.a are two sides of the same coin Reply

seeing the slight outline of her buttcrack in that gif always kills me Reply

It still amazes me that her whole twerking “I’m down” era was a real thing. Reply

Can we have Hannah Montana back. Reply

So didn’t need reminders of twerking Miley.



A whole bunch of ontd-ers said she would do this when she cannabalized the hip hop scene enough. Reply

