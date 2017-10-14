Amanda Seales Calls Out Miley Cyrus on Instagram: "Today in #morewhitebullshit..."
During Jimmy Fallon's "Miley Cyrus Week" on The Tonight Show (which has thankfully come to an end), the Malibu singer gave Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow" a pop remix.
However, after Miley Cyrus' quote in Billboard Magazine disregarding the rap and hip hop genres (to which she benefited off of during her Bangerz era), black comedian Amanda Seales was not having it.
Today in #morewhitebullshit. Bodak No-No, Miley. You lost all access to these 808s. 🙄 (and I don't care if it was for a game on a late night show, cuz I don't want ANY hip hop reference leaving her mouth at any point, at any time, and she was told the game before she played it. Bye bye. 👋🏾✌🏽)
This is the Miley comment that was referenced;
"I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” -- I am so not that."
Sources: 1, 2, 3
However, after Miley Cyrus' quote in Billboard Magazine disregarding the rap and hip hop genres (to which she benefited off of during her Bangerz era), black comedian Amanda Seales was not having it.
Today in #morewhitebullshit. Bodak No-No, Miley. You lost all access to these 808s. 🙄 (and I don't care if it was for a game on a late night show, cuz I don't want ANY hip hop reference leaving her mouth at any point, at any time, and she was told the game before she played it. Bye bye. 👋🏾✌🏽)
This is the Miley comment that was referenced;
"I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” -- I am so not that."
Sources: 1, 2, 3
And idk what to think of Sam White? I like his Twitter even though he’s kinda corny sometimes. lol
I'll say it again, had Miley not wormed her way into the culture, grossly profited from it while stepping on black women in the process, then turn around and denounce the very culture that gave her those 3 years of relevancy, I would dislike her a little less (she's still shit for working with Woody and wearing that Terry Richardson shirt. oh and let's not forget the mocking of asians).
She still would've been shit to me for her Woody and Terry Richardson support regardless.
Edited at 2017-10-14 07:30 pm (UTC)
she isn't 100% perfect like ontd so they're shitting on her
that giant wrinkled foot on the right needs to choke on his own dick tbqh. stop interrupting her!!! str8 white men need to die out.
what better power than a white man being shitty to a woman
That would be the view of hip hop from somebody who has no exposure to it other than the most popular songs on the radio...or YouTube. It's a real shame.
A whole bunch of ontd-ers said she would do this when she cannabalized the hip hop scene enough.