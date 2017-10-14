Miley

Amanda Seales Calls Out Miley Cyrus on Instagram: "Today in #morewhitebullshit..."

During Jimmy Fallon's "Miley Cyrus Week" on The Tonight Show (which has thankfully come to an end), the Malibu singer gave Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow" a pop remix.

However, after Miley Cyrus' quote in Billboard Magazine disregarding the rap and hip hop genres (to which she benefited off of during her Bangerz era), black comedian Amanda Seales was not having it.


Today in #morewhitebullshit. Bodak No-No, Miley. You lost all access to these 808s. 🙄 (and I don't care if it was for a game on a late night show, cuz I don't want ANY hip hop reference leaving her mouth at any point, at any time, and she was told the game before she played it. Bye bye. 👋🏾✌🏽)

This is the Miley comment that was referenced;
"I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” -- I am so not that."

