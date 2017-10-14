Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Wedding Weekend!
Michael Fassbender Flashes His Abs While in Ibiza with Alicia Vikander Amid Wedding Rumors https://t.co/1tpG1Yk9iz— People (@people) October 14, 2017
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander will get married this weekend in Ibiza!
Apparently Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are in Ibiza to get married 💍💫 pic.twitter.com/YTS2Y4sLnq— alicia vikander (@badpostalicia) October 14, 2017
Michael Fassbender and STEVE MCQUEEN
Michael Fassbender and STEVE MCQUEEN pic.twitter.com/GfzJy0djFq— ⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@rorysbooks) October 14, 2017
🔸🔹 Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in Ibiza with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/3YPX9n9f8w— AliciaVikander Daily (@AliciaVikanderD) October 14, 2017
granted, I used to ship Erik and Charles, but I'm well aware they're both fugly
you deserve so much better, Alicia sigh
Edited at 2017-10-14 07:11 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-14 07:14 pm (UTC)
crossing my fingers 4 her
On another note, fassbender fans can be fucking insane. https://klassyfassy.tumblr.com/post/166399703920/what-did-fassy-do
Also, I find it funny that his abuse allegations aren't enough for them to unstan but him marrying someone they don't like is, especially since this one is dressing it up as "I don't like her because she's not standing up for women victims!!"
Edited at 2017-10-14 07:30 pm (UTC)
Oh damn actually reading that ask...I thought it was more denial about violence. Not......whatever the fuck that was.