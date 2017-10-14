nastassja

Martha Plimpton denounces victim blame-y NYT op-ed penned by actress Mayim Bialik

Bialik's op-ed basically recounts her experience in Hollywood as a non conventionally attractive teen and subsequently woman, while stating that her choices of not dieting, not getting plastic surgery or a personal trainer, as well as dressing modestly and not being flirtatious, were "protecting and wise". She ends the piece by saying that in an ideal world we women would be free to act however we like, but alas that's not the case and "change doesn't happen overnight".



Martha is sf amazing <3
