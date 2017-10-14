Martha Plimpton denounces victim blame-y NYT op-ed penned by actress Mayim Bialik
When has being feminist and self-aware & happy with ones appearance ever made a rapist reconsider raping? https://t.co/Ya4Kq1ip53— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Bialik's op-ed basically recounts her experience in Hollywood as a non conventionally attractive teen and subsequently woman, while stating that her choices of not dieting, not getting plastic surgery or a personal trainer, as well as dressing modestly and not being flirtatious, were "protecting and wise". She ends the piece by saying that in an ideal world we women would be free to act however we like, but alas that's not the case and "change doesn't happen overnight".
Sexual assault/harassment/rape are crimes. They are not yet another social issue women need to make sense of. They are CRIMES.— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Sexual violence against women is a global epidemic. Framing it in terms of a failure of women's self esteem or lack of feminism is appalling— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
I've been a feminist in show business for 30 plus years. I have never felt so insecure that I'd think beautiful actresses were the problem.— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
And I have never, ever, thought anyone who was sexually violated should have expected it. NOT. ONCE.— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Why is a piece about systemic sexual harassment now abt telling women what they should or shouldn't do to live a "meaningful life"? https://t.co/9sxycmnXJb— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
We're experiencing the most anti-woman admin in my lifetime, women are confronting misogynist violence & trying 2 fight back.— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Do not presume to tell women, professional women in business, YES, even actresses, that sexual assault is the price of doing business.— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Dont use feminism to instruct women on what is "meaningful" or else be victims. You sound like Phyllis Schlafly. @missmayim @duarteamanda— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
The worst part, of course, is that the @nytimes went ahead & published this convoluted gibberish disguised as "another perspective."— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Every time we frame sexual assault/harassment/rape in terms of how we think women should deal with it, we perpetuate it. It's not on us, pal— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 14, 2017
Martha is sf amazing <3
Dang.
You sound like Phyllis Schlafly.
lol martha is perfect. i need to do a raising hope rewatch.
and martha is amazing. although i saw her MAGA icon and was like whaaaaat? should've known better.
Also me and thousands more women are living proof you can be fug and still get sexually harassed on the reg. MEN ARE THE PROBLEM.
Her mentality is saddening.
Instead of telling men to stop being creepy disgusting fuckers she tells women to dress modestly.
The amount of men who sexually harass women and act like they should be grateful for the attention is astronomical.
Men should be the ones writing soul searching op-ed's about what they need to change, not women.
Her anti-vaxer ass....she's trash. Time for the urn.
It's almost? Like the problem lies with men? And not the appearance or behaviors of Women? 🤔 But no, that's crazy talk
phyllis schlafly was a piece of shit and im so glad her ass is rotting in the ground. she set back society so fucking far.
Samantha Mathis needs to be in more things
Blossom needs to shut the fuck up. I haven't liked her ass since it came out she was an anti-vaxxer, and was breastfeeding her 5 year old son on the subway.
Also, she’s mistaken if she thinks sexual predators care about what their victims look like. It’s about power.