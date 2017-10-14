Martha Plimpton denounces victim blame-y NYT op-ed penned by actress Mayim Bialik

she's an anti-vaxxer so nothing she says should be taken seriously anyways.

Mte. Her opinion should be invalid just for being in The Big Bang Theory. Reply

IDF-loving, attachment parenting, nutcase. Blossom just got fucking deadheaded. Reply

Exactly Reply

Martha??? or Mayim? Reply

I fucking love Martha.

I've been a feminist in show business for 30 plus years. I have never felt so insecure that I'd think beautiful actresses were the problem.



Dang. Reply

Damn she snatched her so well Reply

Right? It's like that gif of the pageant contestant yanking that wig off the winner. Reply

Mayim is probably feeling the need for ice after that burn Reply

it really is pure insecurity. a beautiful drag. Reply

the part that stuck out to me too. mayim is fucked up and has a lot of shit she needs to figure out because her opinions consistently make me wanna fight her. Reply

READ HA Reply

oop Reply

lmao yeah Reply

I loved this so much. Reply

I fucking love Martha. Reply

Mayim Bialik is a fucking mess. Should never be taken seriously. Despite being very educated, she is an ignorant asshole. Her recommendation is basically be ugly and basic so men are not attracted to you.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:26 pm (UTC)

Which would also be career suicide except for the very rare actress who can still work without being conventionally attractive. Reply

i liked some of the things mayim said about raising boys in a harvey weinstein world but otherwise she is allll over the place alllll the time. good grief.



You sound like Phyllis Schlafly.



lol martha is perfect. i need to do a raising hope rewatch.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:25 pm (UTC)

I love’d her in Raising Hope... her face when she had to keep a secret kills me everytime. Reply

i just started re-watching it yesterday because of a random dracoir noir reference from another show that reminded me of it and it is sooo goood hahaha



and martha is amazing. although i saw her MAGA icon and was like whaaaaat? should've known better. Reply

was the show kevin probably saves the world? cause i immediately thought of raising hope too lol Reply

Was the show The Good Place bc I lol at that scene Reply

The best episode is when she's preparing for the apocalypse by extreme couponing.

blossom remains disappointing and martha plimpton remains BOSS. now i understand jake gylenhaal's crush on her Reply

Martha is so rad, and everything she says makes me like her more Reply

Mayim ain't shit for that op ed, the audacity of it my god. I read it because I was like well maybe it's not that bad but yeah, it is.



Also me and thousands more women are living proof you can be fug and still get sexually harassed on the reg. MEN ARE THE PROBLEM. Reply

Often you get sexually harassed precisely for being perceived as fug and therefore not worthy of respect and deserving of being sexually humiliated. Reply

mte. just last week there was stuff about a 'pull a pig prank' in the news, where men specifically go after women they deem to be unattractive. its disgusting. Reply

men need to be stopped Reply

*sexual assaulters are not only men. Reply

Right?



Her mentality is saddening.



Instead of telling men to stop being creepy disgusting fuckers she tells women to dress modestly. Reply

100 fucking %.

The amount of men who sexually harass women and act like they should be grateful for the attention is astronomical.

Men should be the ones writing soul searching op-ed's about what they need to change, not women. Reply

DRAG HER MARTHA.



Her anti-vaxer ass....she's trash. Time for the urn. Reply

I didn't expect to see an Elle GIF today, much less one that cracked me up in this context Reply

maybe I'm overly uptight or something, but I think "time for the urn" is way too much to say about Mayim. Save that for the sexual predators. Reply

Actually I changed my mind. I will shove her inside an iron maiden and send it off a cliff Reply

"I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly." This is disgusting. @missmayim is placing blame on victims and forgetting that rape and assault are about power, not about desire. https://t.co/gVFoct2QyQ — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) October 14, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-14 06:35 pm (UTC) Glad to see the NYT put so much effort into their staff social media policies while messy op-eds like this and that one from Bret Stephens (although all of his work is trash) are never examined. Like I get that's what op-eds are about but some of them are so counterproductive and terrible.

Has anyone read Eve’s book? It’s on my wishlist. Reply

I feel like everyone one my timeline has it but me. I need to order it. Reply

The New York Times are one of the many U.S. institutions that have successfully marketed themselves as "left-wing" in the US without not even being remotely left-wing. I don't think there's one person in their op-ed pages who is left-wing. So it is completely in line for them to put effort into their staff social media policies (i.e.: posturing) but posting the most absurd bullshit in their pages. Reply

<3 kween <3 Reply

Because goodness knows there aren't men who specifically victimize the 'modestly dressed, quiet, inconveniently attractive' types. Women in places where being fully covered is the norm are never harassed or assaulted, amirite?





It's almost? Like the problem lies with men? And not the appearance or behaviors of Women? 🤔 But no, that's crazy talk Reply

Mayim continues to be trash Reply

Mayim Bialik? Acting like a fucking mess? Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

King Stewart ♥ Reply

lmao Reply

mayim's always been an idiot



phyllis schlafly was a piece of shit and im so glad her ass is rotting in the ground. she set back society so fucking far. Reply

I'm on a huge River and Martha kick right now. She's amazing, and has been so on point with her comments.

aww <3 i unashamedly sneaked that gif of the 2 of them into this post bc i love them SFM! Reply

River :(



Samantha Mathis needs to be in more things Reply

this is the first i am learning about this relationship but shiiit the fucking style, i am living. Reply

I’m so scared to google/tumblr River because I’ve heard there are casket photos. :/ Reply

Martha has always been awesome.



Blossom needs to shut the fuck up. I haven't liked her ass since it came out she was an anti-vaxxer, and was breastfeeding her 5 year old son on the subway. Reply

But Bialik has been cancelled before the project was even picked up, so let's never listen to anything she says. Reply

Mayim? Acting foolishly? Say it isn't so. /s Reply

Mayin remains trash I see. Nothing can fix the ugly inside.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:37 pm (UTC)

In the op-ed, she talks about how she dresses modestly. One of his accusers said she intentionally dressed frumpy. And besides, showing skin isn’t an open invitation for men to touch you without your consent.



Also, she’s mistaken if she thinks sexual predators care about what their victims look like. It’s about power. Reply

the worst, grossest harrassment i've ever suffered was from a cab driver, one afternoon in the dead of winter, while i was wearing jeans, boots, a long thick coat that totally concealed my figure, and a wool scarf that covered half my face. it wasn't about me. it was about him being a pervert, and getting his rocks off by making women uncomfortable. Reply

It’s really about power, not attraction and i can’t believe she doesn’t get that. Just because it’s never happened to her, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened to countless other women who aren’t “perfect 10s,” as she puts it. I’m average looking at best and have been sexually assaulted and catcalled on the street, even when fully covered. Reply

MTE re: power. So many people don't understand that. Reply

thank you. Reply

Exactly. I was in my car with nothing visible except my face basically and I got harassed by a dude in the next car over Reply

Aaaand Mayim Bialik remains trash. Reply

i'm ugly af and still get harassed so fuck off mayim. it's not about attractiveness, it's about power. and you keep giving it to them. Reply

