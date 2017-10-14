In Russia, nobody's laughing at Iannucci's The Death of Stalin

I am russian and I can't wait for this movie. Loved the trailer. Reply

well fuck Stalin and I for one can't wait to watch this Reply

I'm looking forward to this movie. Love Jason. But does he have an Armando Iannucci Long Handled Shopping Bag

including one who has a portrait of Armando on his wall right next to one of Putin.



looking forward to this quite a bit Reply

Btw, it's article about nothing. This movie is not widely discussed (so far) in the russian media. It's not like truly insane "Matilda" debacle. Reply

Yeah what's up with that? I've read a couple of articles about the Matilda controversy in the German media and it's a bit difficult to comprehend how a movie could cause a reaction like that. I mean, damn. Is the movie even being shown anywhere in Russia or has every theater owner cancelled the showings for fear of their life? Reply

Matilda controversy is insane and actually laughable. But actually, I think the movie is getting wide release. Two major movie theater chains that initially refused to show the movie for safety reasons, now changed their mind and planning to show it. Most people are extremely annoyed with this controversy. Polonskaya is pretty much a laughinstock.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

In my town there's only one theater (out of, like, 4-5) that will play it. They talk about it on TV 24/7 though and some 'experts' are so delusional that they lie about the things that are easily googlable. Even 'Good Time' with Robert Pattinson had a wider release and it's a small indie movie. Reply

mte, I'm hearing about this movie for the first time and I'm going to watch it with my mom lol Reply

I really thought you guys were talking about the Danny DeVito movie “Matilda”. Reply

It took me a moment to realize that's Steve. He looks weird bald with more weight on him. Reply

I thought the trailer was really funny but I can understand why it might not be well-received by everyone in Russia. Armando Iannucci is great but it's not like movies from the Anglosphere have treated other countries' history with the necessary sensitivity in the past. In this case it should work because Iannucci is clever and astute and the lack of sensitivity is the point but, yeah. I can see why this might get the panties of a few Stalin stans and nationalists in a twist.



The reaction that Matilda has been getting, on the other hand, is honestly alarming. Reply

I can see why this might get the panties of a few Stalin stans and nationalists in a twist.

thesmallestviolin.gif Reply

Yeah I'm not sympathizing. Just saying that if Russians made a satire about what a piece of shit Churchill was, some British politicians would probably take offense as well. Not that anyone cares. But it's hardly cause for an "oh Russia" accompanied by a heavy sigh.



Now, the Matilda thing on the other hand... Reply

When I read "Matilda," I was like, the Roald Dahl story? What could be controversial about that? lol



Then I read the wiki about the Nicholas II movie. Orthodox religious people are so fucking nutty and OTT. I don't know why anyone uses them as a moral compass. They get their panties in a twist over every little thing.



Edit: typo.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:15 pm (UTC) Reply

we just had a huge debate on stalin couple of years ago, should we honour his memory or condemn for the piece of tyranical shit he was. don't remember who won but there were a lot of people on latter side Reply

I love Jason so im here for this movie Reply

Getting upset over Stalin's memory being damaged is the most hilariously dumb thing ever tbh.. Reply

wait, i really need to get more educated on this subject, but what does pro-kremlin mean again exactly? is pro on russia's side? Reply

The Kremlin is the like the Russian White House, the physical seat of power.. Pro-Kremlin is indeed pro Russia's government..



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

On kremlin's side. It's not the same thing as being on the Russia's side. Reply

So mock a British king. Mock all of them. Focus on (national) problems instead of different opinions. Reply

volobuev is a hack tho, hate this fucking flop 'critic' who never learned to watch movies with his eyes instead of his ass.

that being said, i heard nothing of this movie here (yup, unlike mathilda) and might've missed its announcement at all if i wasn't iannucci fan. that being said, the idea leaves a bad taste in my mouth, i don't find stalin, beria and the likes funny at all because of how many people they killed and repressed.

trailer looks like s2 specials of the thick of it which were my favourite episodes so i'll give it a go. i'm really into idea of rupert friend playing vasily stalin Reply

that being said, the idea leaves a bad taste in my mouth, i don't find stalin, beria and the likes funny at all because of how many people they killed and repressed.



Yeah that kind of worried me at first but I've heard that the movie has a dark edge and is more about the way sycophants grapple for power in the wake of a dictator's death/power vacuum... I feel like there might even be a way to cut deeper about these things with Iannucci's humor and having it dance around the edges rather than depicting it on screen. But idk, the movie def has to strike a balance, take the morbid humor inherent in a lot of this paranoia-invested environment without making it a laughing matter. Reply

Link

yeah i'm choosing to trust armando on this, i really liked the trailer Reply

