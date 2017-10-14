In Russia, nobody's laughing at Iannucci's The Death of Stalin
In Russia, nobody's laughing at Iannucci's The Death of Stalin https://t.co/J52BS4isEg— The Guardian (@guardian) October 14, 2017
The Death of Stalin, directed by Armando Iannucci (who has previously satirised both the UK and the US government) and based on the comic book of the same name, is a black comedy detailing the aftermath of the eponymous dictator's death. It stars Jason Isaacs, Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend and Jeffrey Tambor among others.
It has received very favourable reviews in the UK but not so much in Russia. Nikolai Starikov, a fringe nationalist politician and a hardcore Stalin stan who has written a book glorifying him, has said “The death of any person is not a subject for comedy, and even more so the death of a head of state and a great leader," [...] “He was the leader of a state that was an ally of Great Britain during the war. Could you imagine the Russians making a film mocking the death of a British king?” He also described the film as an “unfriendly act by the British intellectual class”.
Other detractors include:
- Vzglyad, a pro-Kremlin newspaper, who have called the film “a nasty sendup by outsiders who know nothing of our history”
- An adviser to Russia’s culture ministry, Pavel Pozhigailo, said that the film is merely a planned provocation and an incitement to hatred.
However, Roman Volobuev, a Russian film-maker, has said that many Russian film & TV producers are huge fans of Armando's work, including one who has a portrait of Armando on his wall right next to one of Putin.
More at the Source
More sexy Jason Isaacs for us, I guess. why are you like this, Russia
But does he have an Armando Iannucci Long Handled Shopping Bag?
I'm looking forward to this movie. Love Jason.
lol
looking forward to this quite a bit
Edited at 2017-10-14 06:21 pm (UTC)
#communismkills
The reaction that Matilda has been getting, on the other hand, is honestly alarming.
thesmallestviolin.gif
Now, the Matilda thing on the other hand...
Then I read the wiki about the Nicholas II movie. Orthodox religious people are so fucking nutty and OTT. I don't know why anyone uses them as a moral compass. They get their panties in a twist over every little thing.
Edit: typo.
Edited at 2017-10-14 06:15 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-14 06:34 pm (UTC)
that being said, i heard nothing of this movie here (yup, unlike mathilda) and might've missed its announcement at all if i wasn't iannucci fan. that being said, the idea leaves a bad taste in my mouth, i don't find stalin, beria and the likes funny at all because of how many people they killed and repressed.
trailer looks like s2 specials of the thick of it which were my favourite episodes so i'll give it a go. i'm really into idea of rupert friend playing vasily stalin
Yeah that kind of worried me at first but I've heard that the movie has a dark edge and is more about the way sycophants grapple for power in the wake of a dictator's death/power vacuum... I feel like there might even be a way to cut deeper about these things with Iannucci's humor and having it dance around the edges rather than depicting it on screen. But idk, the movie def has to strike a balance, take the morbid humor inherent in a lot of this paranoia-invested environment without making it a laughing matter.