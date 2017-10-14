Tig Notaro Speaks Out On Sexual Abuse on Colbert
Starts at the 5:40 mark.
- The second season of her One Mississippi series deals a lot with harrassment
- Stephen asks if she thinks women are now more comfortable coming forward with their experiences now that it seems men are being taken down for their shit
- Tig says she hopes so but the issues need to continue being talked about, and that victims need to be believed. She says "stand up comedians" pretty pointedly when listing perpetrators
- Says the most important thing is to support victims, to encourage them to speak out and let them know you'll be there when they do
She doesn't call Louis CK out by name but she may have reasons for doing so. She's said back in August that she's ready to sever ties with him even though he EPs her show.
Fuck Louis CK
he insults women and gay men in the same way when he's really angry, i.e. sees anyone in a 'receiving' sexual position as weak. I'm sure a lot of socialization is to blame to that, but he's fucking fifty and could have reevaluated his biases. He hasn't.
this article summarizes it pretty well: https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/05/03/just-because-you-support-gay-rights-doesnt-mean-you-get-to-make-gay-jokes/?utm_term=.2df133e3943d
Of course, these homophobic jokes are themselves somewhat misogynistic. Trump is the butt of Colbert’s joke because he is the one performing oral sex on Putin, rather than the other way around. The indignity Trump suffers comes from being feminized, from assuming the role that a woman usually fills. Indeed, this is why many scholars and (more recently) courts have suggested that homophobia is rooted in sex discrimination: From an anti-gay perspective, by playing this “passive” role, a gay man betrays his place in the gender hierarchy by doing what a woman should do. Being assigned the female role comes with baggage — it means that Trump is incompetent, powerless and controlled by Putin.
When were men taken down?
Louis CK would be on that list.
Does anyone know what steps one should follow?
One thing to keep in mind is that there are pros and cons to being anonymous or not. If you come forward anonymously but the details help the attacker identify you, they might be more likely to try and retaliate quietly than if your name was out there..of course if your name is out there, there is the lack of privacy associated with that. Not saying this to discourage you, I'm just being honest.
I'm sorry you've been dealing with this...I know it's not a big help to hear, but you did nothing wrong and have no reason to be ashamed of his behavior...at the same time I realize that doesn't just magically erase feeling ashamed
