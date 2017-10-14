Tig Notaro Speaks Out On Sexual Abuse on Colbert



Starts at the 5:40 mark.

- The second season of her One Mississippi series deals a lot with harrassment

- Stephen asks if she thinks women are now more comfortable coming forward with their experiences now that it seems men are being taken down for their shit

- Tig says she hopes so but the issues need to continue being talked about, and that victims need to be believed. She says "stand up comedians" pretty pointedly when listing perpetrators

- Says the most important thing is to support victims, to encourage them to speak out and let them know you'll be there when they do


She doesn't call Louis CK out by name but she may have reasons for doing so. She's said back in August that she's ready to sever ties with him even though he EPs her show.
