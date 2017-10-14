Tig Notaro Speaks Out On Sexual Abuse on Colbert

I read the title as her experiencing sexual harassment while on the Colbert set and I had a mini heart attack lmao



Fuck Louis CK

same omg

SAME omg that almost killed me. Not Colbert!! lol

I know lol I was all nooo not you too Colbert

IA and also same. I was pissed for a second there.

her latest season really touches on this, everyone should watch One Mississippi

looks funny, i know what i'm watching today.

very dry sarcastic humour that touches on hard facts of life, her step-dad is a gem

i loved this season

ty, I'm going to try it out! I love my amazon prime subscription

I'm one second away from a Mad King monologue. BURN THEM ALL.

I know that pales in comparison to sexual harassment and assault, but I wish one of these days the broader culture of sexism would also be addressed. I like Colbert a lot of times, but he's not an ally, he's a low-key sexist and homophobic. A lot of that might be an unconscious bias, but that doesn't make it better.

hmmmm. Why do you say he's low-key homophobic or even sexist?

he insults women and gay men in the same way when he's really angry, i.e. sees anyone in a 'receiving' sexual position as weak. I'm sure a lot of socialization is to blame to that, but he's fucking fifty and could have reevaluated his biases. He hasn't.



this article summarizes it pretty well:



Of course, these homophobic jokes are themselves somewhat misogynistic. Trump is the butt of Colbert's joke because he is the one performing oral sex on Putin, rather than the other way around. The indignity Trump suffers comes from being feminized, from assuming the role that a woman usually fills. Indeed, this is why many scholars and (more recently) courts have suggested that homophobia is rooted in sex discrimination: From an anti-gay perspective, by playing this "passive" role, a gay man betrays his place in the gender hierarchy by doing what a woman should do. Being assigned the female role comes with baggage — it means that Trump is incompetent, powerless and controlled by Putin. it's apparent in the way he insults people, Trump most specifically. He said he was Putin's girlfriend and had no will of his own/was easily manipulated by Putin/lost his virginity to Putin. He also said that Trump sucks his cock. There were a couple of comments in that vein.he insults women and gay men in the same way when he's really angry, i.e. sees anyone in a 'receiving' sexual position as weak. I'm sure a lot of socialization is to blame to that, but he's fucking fifty and could have reevaluated his biases. He hasn't.this article summarizes it pretty well: https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/05/03/just-because-you-support-gay-rights-doesnt-mean-you-get-to-make-gay-jokes/?utm_term=.2df133e3943d

Stephen asks if she thinks women are now more comfortable coming forward with their experiences now that it seems men are being taken down for their shit



When were men taken down?

Maybe not so much taken down but held accountable? Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, Weinstein -- they may not have fallen as far as we'd like but they were once thought untouchable

Roger Ailes got a bigger payout than all of the victims who got settlements, combined. Obviously it's good that his behavior got exposed, but he didn't get really punished or anything

love her show about mississippi. This season was pretty heavy. I hate when I like shows and they're only like 6 episodes. UGH

I feel like there should be a list of people we've heard low-key rumors about for years and we can (hopefully) tick them off the list one by one as they get revealed for who they really are.



Louis CK would be on that list.

Say you have a similar story, what do you do? Who do you talk to? If you're in a situation where it might hurt your career and you feel ashamed of what happened and don't want your boyfriend or family to find out. And the person that did it to you is famous and powerful and you're scared they'll believe him over you.



Does anyone know what steps one should follow?

One thing to keep in mind is that there are pros and cons to being anonymous or not. If you come forward anonymously but the details help the attacker identify you, they might be more likely to try and retaliate quietly than if your name was out there..of course if your name is out there, there is the lack of privacy associated with that. Not saying this to discourage you, I'm just being honest.



I'm sorry you've been dealing with this...I know it's not a big help to hear, but you did nothing wrong and have no reason to be ashamed of his behavior...at the same time I realize that doesn't just magically erase feeling ashamed



If the person is really famous I'd consider contacting Ronan Farrow since it seemed like he was pretty ethical to his sources and took out one source's story when she asked him to. No doubt he is working on follow up stories, or he should be able to point you to another trusted journalist to approach. BuzzFeed news also lets you secure newsdrop anonymously ( https://contact.buzzfeed.com/ ) and they had asked for tips about the "Weinstein" in any industry.One thing to keep in mind is that there are pros and cons to being anonymous or not. If you come forward anonymously but the details help the attacker identify you, they might be more likely to try and retaliate quietly than if your name was out there..of course if your name is out there, there is the lack of privacy associated with that. Not saying this to discourage you, I'm just being honest.I'm sorry you've been dealing with this...I know it's not a big help to hear, but you did nothing wrong and have no reason to be ashamed of his behavior...at the same time I realize that doesn't just magically erase feeling ashamed

Thank you <3

speak to a lawyer first imo

along with the other great advice, i really recommend going to therapy. having someone you can tell everything to and who's been trained to deal with it and be impartial is really helpful to the healing process. i'm really sorry you're going through this <3 and i know the whole "it's not your fault" advice comes off as kinda lame, but it's true, and it's something you should keep in mind. i used to roll my eyes at that, but i realized i was holding onto a lot of guilt and blame even years afterwards.



<33 i hope you're okay bb

Her show is an amazon prime show, right? I love her and I really want to watch it.

it is. and it's great!

I need to watch season 2. The first season hit close to home with its story so I opted not to watch the second season just yet.

season 2 moves pretty quickly on from a lot season 1 issues but in a realistic way. her mom is still a presence but the season doesn't directly deal with those issues. more work place issues, family relationships with her brother, and her stepdad adjusting to his new normal.

I didn't know Louis ck was trash. Smh

