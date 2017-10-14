Ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones alleges that the group was a cover for a prostitution ring
Hush Hush: Former Pussycat Dolls Member Kaya Jones Claims The Girl Group Was A Cover For A Prostitution Ring https://t.co/SkWT4GQ7s9 pic.twitter.com/85y4K5PUmV— Bossip (@Bossip) October 14, 2017
Ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones is alleging that the group was a cover for a prostitution ring.
She says that in order to be a seen as a team player, members had to sleep with whomever they were told to.
Kaya says that she walked away from a $13 million record deal because of the situation.
She refers to the founder of the Pussycat Dolls as the "den mother from hell," alleging that she mentally broke the women who were in her girl groups.
My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide?Tell the public how you mentally broke us— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
In 2004 I told hollywood executives, 2005-2006 I told press. In 2011 I spoke up again. Hope you can hear me now Media in 2017! Way to go👍🏼— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
Edited at 2017-10-14 04:59 pm (UTC)
GOOD for her for speaking out though. That's definitively an upside of social media... news like that don't get to be silenced.
They were glorified strippers prior to forming a music career.
Edited at 2017-10-14 04:59 pm (UTC)
Shame she is a Trump supporter.
Unlike the other girls, Nicole had an actual recording contract. She also never really worked with the Burlesque show part of PCD like the others (I think Melody, too). She was brought in specifically to sing lead, and she even recorded most of the songs on her own.
She was actually a recording artist for the label, whereas the other girls were employees. They were in whatever contract with Robin, but didn’t make much money off the music.