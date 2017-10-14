Ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones alleges that the group was a cover for a prostitution ring

jesus fucking christ Reply

Thread

Link

My exact reaction omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Umm holy shit Reply

Thread

Link

WHAT Reply

Thread

Link

WOW. What the hell. Reply

Thread

Link

holy fuck Reply

Thread

Link

Whaaat O_O Reply

Thread

Link

hollywood is terrifying Reply

Thread

Link

All of LA really, the cesspit of the country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fuck Reply

Thread

Link

I believe it. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I hope people come out in support of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t believe how many people here seem shocked? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because it's a girl group and the boss is a lady, I would think they'll have each other's back.. :( hollywood is fucking gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i'm shocked! i still barely understand the reasoning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely, why would she lie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's more common than people think sadly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Robin Antin is and always was fucking shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my fucking god Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Thread

Link

wow Reply

Thread

Link

Her Twitter is, um, interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

mmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked at it and.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep scrolling and it just gets worse, omg, she's a straight up Trump troll. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Out loud and proud trump supporter, yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn’t expecting the MAGA hashtag in her bio



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to say the least... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her being a Trump supporter isn't relevant to this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup. She's a Trumpy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's completely irrelevant and I'm kind of sick of people in this site bringing up women's Trump support to disqualify their sexual harassment allegations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When is this ever going to end? The entertainment industry is about ten degrees worse than I though, holy hell. And I already thought it was fucking seedy.



GOOD for her for speaking out though. That's definitively an upside of social media... news like that don't get to be silenced. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly Harvey is just the tip of the iceberg. It will be a years worth of scandals if everything gets exposed, and I hope it does if only to give victims the voice they deserve to have heard finally, and put a stop to it once and for all. I mean the preying on underage kids aspect hasn’t even started to come out yet. It gets so much worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The woman in your gifs mouth looks like a puckered anus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I thought the advertising industry was a mess Reply

Thread

Link

im screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha I’m in the industry and it’s just crazy the amount of racism that goes on, on top of the long hours, low pay etc. and how everything is an emergency. It’s like we’re not doctors, we’re not saving lives. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this a shock to anyone?



They were glorified strippers prior to forming a music career. Reply

Thread

Link

That's so sad. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm somehow shocked but not surprised?



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Messy all around. I guess thats what she was alluding to when she said Nicole would do anything to be a star.



Shame she is a Trump supporter. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicole might’ve had a different experience than the rest of the girls. She was in a previous girl group and was offered a position in BEP. She had a name within the music industry already, and was brought in after Robin decided to make the group. Nicole also was the only one with her own management and team.



Unlike the other girls, Nicole had an actual recording contract. She also never really worked with the Burlesque show part of PCD like the others (I think Melody, too). She was brought in specifically to sing lead, and she even recorded most of the songs on her own.



She was actually a recording artist for the label, whereas the other girls were employees. They were in whatever contract with Robin, but didn’t make much money off the music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link