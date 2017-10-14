FIRE

Ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones alleges that the group was a cover for a prostitution ring




Ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones is alleging that the group was a cover for a prostitution ring.

She says that in order to be a seen as a team player, members had to sleep with whomever they were told to.

Kaya says that she walked away from a $13 million record deal because of the situation.

She refers to the founder of the Pussycat Dolls as the "den mother from hell," alleging that she mentally broke the women who were in her girl groups.



















