Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Twitter promises changes after protests over Rose McGowan's suspension


  • On Thursday McGowan's twitter account was suspended

  • Public outcry was so great that by afternoon Thursday her account had been re-actived

  • Twitter claimed the official reason for this was because she had shared a private cell number however many women pointed out that their personal information had been leaked and they had recieved threats while twitter refused to ban their harassers

  • On Friday many women and men including Rose McGowan, Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigan and Mark Ruffalo went silent for the day to protest twitter's policies

  • CEO Jack Dorsey is now claiming that new policies will be rolled out within the next two weeks that offer better protections to women being harassed and doxxed

  • McGowan is calling for Dorsey to start by removing white supremacist Richard Spencer from twitter

source
Tagged: ,