Twitter promises changes after protests over Rose McGowan's suspension

Start by banning the nazis and the cheeto threatening nuclear war and then maybe I'll believe you Reply

lol ikr Reply

MTE Reply

/end post Reply

Yep Reply

for real Reply

Seriously Reply

Bloop Reply

I know that sounds reasonable, but [excuses, excuses] and we can't just [more excuses], sorry not sorry. *bans user who makes a benign criticism against Taylor Swift* Reply

Yep Reply

What are new rules going to do if the way you enforce the rules doesn't change? Reply

Yeah the TOS isn't all that challenging as it is, but it's not enforced consistently and seems to depend on programming algorithms that queue or escalate to a suspension level based on the # of reports about a violation. It also seems that self-reporting is largely ignored (in that it's only one person reporting), whereas attack-by-reporting-other-twitter-accoun ts is taken more seriously, which goes back to the first point about algorithms driving their TOS enforcement. Idt they have humans behind a keyboard gleefully rolling their hands with a cartoonish grin on their face, relishing in sucking the will to live from anyone who dares complain (self-report) but they don't seem to have a handle on proper product support for level1-level2-level3 severity, nor the right talent (human resources) to be disciplined enough to do the job they're supposed to be doing. Reply

thiiiiiiiiiis fuck off twitter Reply

Twitter promises changes



don't they always? Reply

I thought it was super petty of people to condemn the boycott. Many were going off on Rose and the hashtag, saying women shouldn't remain silent, they should be loud and fight - which is very understandable, but why tell others how they should protest? It seems ridiculous, especially many who did protest were victims of sexual assault themselves. Why not let women protest whatever way they want? :/



And this particular boycott was directly aimed at Twitter for banning someone for one reason, but not banning others for much, much worse. They claim it was due to a phone number, but women came forward and said they reported stalkers, people harassing them with personal information even worse than a phone number, and Twitter did nothing.



Even if Twitter doesn't change, it just left a bad impression on those saying "don't protest THIS way, protest THAT way"



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:17 pm (UTC)

yeah that annoyed me. people protest in different ways and it all counts for something. also i thought it was a good idea because surely if tons of users aren't posting, they're losing money? so it kind of forces them to listen.



i feel like some people are weird about online silences in general, cos they can't go without their phone for 5 mins. i think there has been some for other events, like terrorist attacks and remembrance day, and there's always people that are like 'that's not going to achieve anything! its stupid!' like...that's not the point. at least be respectful.



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:30 pm (UTC)

I don't understand the people just complaining that it wouldn't do anything, though I do take the point of other woc who expressed reluctance to participate even though I did.



In fact the reason I wanted to do it was because I know woc get harassed the worst, something I mentioned in the tweet I made saying I would boycott. A tweet that got white racist women attacking me for mentioning white supremacists at all. Reply

see yeah i guess im glad for the outcome but this is the whole reason i ignore cries for black women to have solidarity because our issues will always still remain lol Reply

the boycott arose from a white woman being silenced but somehow huge waves of literal nazis terrorizing people and tons of woc who have been screamed at to be silent was never enough. and tbh that's what they want in the first place: for women to shut up Reply

Idg the ppl saying say we shouldn't stay silent on a platform that enables and even encourages abuse. Ppl don't need to stay on any platform where abuse is rampant, it's why I completely stopped going on Tumblr, Instagram, and Facebook. I still use twitter but the abuse is inescapable at this point and it's triggering. We're not silencing ourselves, we're being silenced by abusers, and I can only shout for so long over a sea of abusive assholes before I give up Reply

IA. I support any woman who chose not to participate in the boycott (I didn't), but some of the comments I saw were hugely condescending and dismissive. They seemed to willfully ignore how traumatic and exhausting the last week has been for assault survivors.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:42 pm (UTC)

It was petty of people to condemn the protest, and it shows that they have no understanding of how business works. Twitter is not a charity, it's a business. Traffic was way down yesterday, which hit them in the wallet. Their advertisers got fewer views, and that showed them they had a problem that needed to deal with before it got worse.



They will be stepping up protections because it's in their best interest, they're not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. They don't want to see another women's boycott, or it made into a weekly thing. Reply

Are they actually going to enforce these supposed new rules though? Reply

it's not gonna change a thing - twitter will never get rid of bots because it inflates the numbers and they are losing money rn - that's why vine went under.



if all the nazi bot accounts disappear - how are they gonna explain that to shareholders??? Reply

Twitter isn’t stupid they know if they ban trump he’ll probably create his own platform and that’s not good for bussiness. Reply

lol mte. twitter has been around for over 10 years and they still haven't figured out how to monetize yet. they need all the trump twitter controversy. Reply

get rid of all the trolls and then we'll talk. Reply

Twitter is a shithole



I am pleased though that the outcry for her suspension was so great and forced them into activating her again, probably much sooner than they otherwise would have done. It makes me feel like people are rightfully angry and are supporting the women coming forward



Might be too hopeful Reply

1. I don't believe them.



2. While I'm happy they're getting called out, it sucks that it took them this long. Between the harassment, Nazis, harassing WOC for years on there without nothing, etc it's such an awful place at times. Reply

@jack @biz fuck off Reply

Public outcry was so great that by afternoon Thursday her account had been re-actived.



her account was only suspended for 12 hrs, anyways.



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:23 pm (UTC)

why is anyone surprised? these are the same people that turned over 200 russian bot accounts when there's so many they make shit trend for hours and hours. fuck jack. Reply

There are sooooo many Russian bots with random photos of women or Trump himself or Muslim people as the icon etc and they all have the same bio: BLACKS 4 TRUMP LIBERALISM IS A CANCER 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #MAGA and have 180k "followers" aka other fake bots. It's so weird and yet obvious. There are way more than 200. Reply

hahahahha and also :::sobbing::: Reply

I mean... are the Nazis still around? If they are then these "changes" aren't worth much. Reply

Fuck Twitter and FB tbh Reply

Twitter is a cesspool Reply

lmao when you let a KKK leader continue to tweet #liestoldontwitter Reply

Twitter and Facebook don't give a shit about women being harassed. I've been doxxed on Facebook just for saying women who say they are raped should be believed, and Facebook refused to even take down my personal information that these asshole MRAs were sharing to harass me. All I got in reply to my reports were form responses saying "this does not violate Facebook rules". Reply

I used to report white supremacist blogs on Tumblr a while back and not only were they never taken down, I was told to ~stop looking at things that upset me~ (nevermind that these are ppl who would find me) I have no faith in any of these platforms Reply

same. i reported someone rping as a baron trump blog and saying and reblogging genocidal shit and tumblr emailed me back a month later with no results. Reply

only when a famous white woman says something and is hit by it and not by the huge amount of minorities who've been harassed and doxxed since day one? lmao. i'll also see it when i belive it. Reply

mhmm, suuuure Reply

