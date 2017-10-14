Twitter promises changes after protests over Rose McGowan's suspension
- On Thursday McGowan's twitter account was suspended
- Public outcry was so great that by afternoon Thursday her account had been re-actived
- Twitter claimed the official reason for this was because she had shared a private cell number however many women pointed out that their personal information had been leaked and they had recieved threats while twitter refused to ban their harassers
- On Friday many women and men including Rose McGowan, Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigan and Mark Ruffalo went silent for the day to protest twitter's policies
- CEO Jack Dorsey is now claiming that new policies will be rolled out within the next two weeks that offer better protections to women being harassed and doxxed
- McGowan is calling for Dorsey to start by removing white supremacist Richard Spencer from twitter
don't they always?
And this particular boycott was directly aimed at Twitter for banning someone for one reason, but not banning others for much, much worse. They claim it was due to a phone number, but women came forward and said they reported stalkers, people harassing them with personal information even worse than a phone number, and Twitter did nothing.
Even if Twitter doesn't change, it just left a bad impression on those saying "don't protest THIS way, protest THAT way"
i feel like some people are weird about online silences in general, cos they can't go without their phone for 5 mins. i think there has been some for other events, like terrorist attacks and remembrance day, and there's always people that are like 'that's not going to achieve anything! its stupid!' like...that's not the point. at least be respectful.
In fact the reason I wanted to do it was because I know woc get harassed the worst, something I mentioned in the tweet I made saying I would boycott. A tweet that got white racist women attacking me for mentioning white supremacists at all.
They will be stepping up protections because it's in their best interest, they're not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. They don't want to see another women's boycott, or it made into a weekly thing.
Are they actually going to enforce these supposed new rules though?
if all the nazi bot accounts disappear - how are they gonna explain that to shareholders???
I am pleased though that the outcry for her suspension was so great and forced them into activating her again, probably much sooner than they otherwise would have done. It makes me feel like people are rightfully angry and are supporting the women coming forward
Might be too hopeful
2. While I'm happy they're getting called out, it sucks that it took them this long. Between the harassment, Nazis, harassing WOC for years on there without nothing, etc it's such an awful place at times.
her account was only suspended for 12 hrs, anyways.
