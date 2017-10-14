Taylor Swift Roundup: Previews 'Reputation' for Fans at London Home, Goes No. 1, The Swift Life
Taylor Swift previews 'Reputation' album for fans at London secret sessions https://t.co/ByoHbRw4Vr— billboard (@billboard) October 14, 2017
- Taylor Swift invited 100 of her biggest fans to her London home for a secret party where all of Reputation was played. This continues her tradition of inviting her biggest fans to her house for food and playing with her cats.
Taylor Swift's "LWYMMD" has reached #1 on US Pop Radio chart, making her the only solo female artist to do so this year. pic.twitter.com/oL4RkYLFeB— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) October 14, 2017
- Today, "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift reaches No. 1 on US Pop Radio charts, making her the only solo female artist to do so this year. This is considered the second most relevant chart after the Hot 100, where the song was No. 1 for three weeks.
Taylor Swift's upcoming app, "The Swift Life" has been released as a demo, in SOME countries for testing. pic.twitter.com/tn8WoIgSYD— Pop News 🚨 (@PopAlarms) October 14, 2017
- Taylor Swift's upcoming app, "The Swift Life" has already been released in some countries as a demo.
i don't like any of the songs she's released so far so i'm assuming this album will be terrible.
https://www.tumblr.com/liked/by/taylorswift
Me: “Well the sweetest human alive was tired of being a human punching bag”
Children: “So what did she do about it?”
Me: “She started KICKING ASS AND TAKING NAMES”
good lord
Boo hoo, a rich white famous woman has mean things said about her lack of talent. So what did she have to do? Enable her white susceptible fans to make her even richer!
taylorswiftornothing: ABBIE IM SO HAPPY THIS HAPPENED TO YOU, YOU TOTALLY DESERVED!!!
lmao omg like imagine if you got that excited about a stranger remembering your name.....
This is pathetic.
seleniftie:
Taylor is the definition of a Phoenix, they burnt her to ashes but she came back to life stronger than ever.
Taylor liked
Excited for Reputation!
What a scary moment....
the ss thing is cute. wish they'd spill some deets ffs
You can't trust a bunch of teeny boppers who had no taste to begin with. Toilet fans will convince themselves that Repulsive is good even if it isn't.
It does make them happy though so she’s smart. Act like she’s their big sister before the album comes out then disappear.
NGL I’d stan Tay forever if she gave me a trip to London on her dime lol!
Edited at 2017-10-14 04:45 pm (UTC)
like does her team do background checks on these fans to make sure they are not creepy? stalking a tumblr doesn’t do much
Edited at 2017-10-14 05:05 pm (UTC)
like why is taylor inviting joes brother ? and where’s joe?
like i’m sure fans can’t go in to certain rooms of taylors i’m guessing
and they have to sign NDAs, so they can't leak any info about the album at all before it's released.
Edited at 2017-10-14 05:40 pm (UTC)
It's not like people invite impartial fans to events like these.
lol at "nighttime album"
haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate
i fucking hope so.
and again, taylor loves to be angry at the media for things she made them latch on to - her relationships, her squad, her breakups.