Taylor Swift Roundup: Previews 'Reputation' for Fans at London Home, Goes No. 1, The Swift Life

They are literally adults. Those people need therapy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How old are these fans? 😱 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I don’t see anything wrong with these tweets? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn’t say there was Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

none of these people were there lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya i deleted cause it looked fake lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BUT THERES THIS SONG THAT MADE EVERYONE SOBBING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor Swift invited 100 of her biggest fans to her London home for a secret party



Reply

Thread

Link

loool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mood af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bitch me too tf. where was my invite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you obviously weren't the highest bidder. being the loudest bitter isn't enough bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks like you didn’t buy enough merch, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol poor bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when did she buy a house in london? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





“reputation is better than red” Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. red has her best song. (all too well) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. You're going to deliver something better than State of Grace? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually saw one person that went to the secret session say “there’s a song on the album that might rival state of grace as her best song” Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally saw one of those UPS trucks with Reputation plastered on it with my own eyes, and I wanted to laugh, but I'm in the Bay Area and the air quality is still shit because of the fires. It was startling though Reply

Thread

Link

I'm ready for some lighthearted shit so bring it on, thx Reply

Thread

Link

Me too 💜 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't know she had a home in london.



i don't like any of the songs she's released so far so i'm assuming this album will be terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

I hated the first two songs we got off 1989 (and still do) and love the album so there is still some hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hopefully. i def preferred the more toned down/acoustic songs on 1989 compared to the singles she released. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

apparently she has for a while, I guess cause of her bf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surprised she has any homes outside of the usa tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.tumblr.com/liked/by/taylorswift Taylor's life is such an echo chamber. Here is a reminder to check out the posts of the types of people who get invited to her listening sessions: Reply

Thread

Link

My future children: “Mom, what happened to @taylorswift during the Reputation era?”



Me: “Well the sweetest human alive was tired of being a human punching bag”



Children: “So what did she do about it?”



Me: “She started KICKING ASS AND TAKING NAMES”





good lord Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Like, this is so sad.



Boo hoo, a rich white famous woman has mean things said about her lack of talent. So what did she have to do? Enable her white susceptible fans to make her even richer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

auntbeckyisbae: SHE KNEW MY NAME SHE ACTUALLY TOOK ONE LOOK AT ME AND WENT ITS ABBIE RIGHT AND I NODDED AND I WAS SHOOOOOOOK



taylorswiftornothing: ABBIE IM SO HAPPY THIS HAPPENED TO YOU, YOU TOTALLY DESERVED!!!





lmao omg like imagine if you got that excited about a stranger remembering your name.....



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, like...



This is pathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dear God, please let this one be in your magnificent post to be:



seleniftie:

Taylor is the definition of a Phoenix, they burnt her to ashes but she came back to life stronger than ever.



Taylor liked Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She only invited her mentally challenged fans to get some good publicity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How tragic she's the only solo female artist to go number 1 on radio all year but the bridge trolls from 1d have and Charlie pluth 😷



Excited for Reputation! Reply

Thread

Link

these bitches are so secretive they won't even say what kinda outfit she was wearing.. even though there will be pics in like a day and a half Reply

Thread

Link

Someone said she was wearing a cameo dress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What blows my mind here is that… she really doesn’t have to do all of this. Like for real. She doesn’t. She could sit in one of her mansions, in all her queen of pop glory, post few pics or stories on Instagram each month and people would be happy. She would probably sell just as many CDs and she’d still sell out all the stadiums in the world… but she still chooses to spend hours with fans. You think she has to perform at these radio shows? No, she doesn’t. But she still chooses to because radio was always sticking up for her. She could sell meet&greets for thousands of dollars and people would fight to buy them but nope… she does them for free. And there’s so much more that she doesn’t have to do. But she does. Because she cares. And she’s loyal. And I’m a bit emotional now. I think that we sometimes take all of this for granted. Like we’re living in the same age as Taylor Swift… I feel like that’s the story our grandkids are gonna ask us to tell over and over again…

Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, I hate you, I started reading this thinking it was you 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmafo i did the same thing! I was like damn bitch who got to you??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like she's their fucking cult leader, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wavvy sis I thought you wrote this for a spilt second 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's getting ready for her future presidential run! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t take these fans... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had no idea you were a taylor fan? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







What a scary moment.... LmaoWhat a scary moment.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking LOVE that Taylor moved to an entirely different country to escape the fallout of Hiddleswift/Kimye. 😂😂😂 I mean, I get it, I fucking love London with all my heart and she's clearly able to go undercover there + the bahfriend is there but it's still amusing. Reply

Thread

Link

I think she lives there because her bf does too but honestly if I was her I'd never leave Rhode Island it's soooo beautiful in Newport (I think that's where she lives) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her RI home makes me weep, I feel peaceful just looking at the damn thing. Though, I'd totally move to London given the chance because it's my happy place. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It’s in Watch Hill and I’d also never want to leave BUT there’s also only 1 restaurant and it’s so so so so touristy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not in Newport. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she seems clingy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t believe the fans who are saying it’s bettwr than red. Especially after what we’ve heard so far. They also probably think LWYMMD is a good song. Reply

Thread

Link

red has stay stay stay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's such a corny ass song but it's kind of cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw she had posted some video from September 2016 when she began recording the album so I'm assuming it was done by January when they started plotting out the video. So, I think y'all were right when you said the "...Ready for It?" was a 1989 reject about Harreh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

red is my favorite but it has awful songs too though... stay stay stay, starlight, and girl at home exist unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao at her blocking kimye and katy from her app but not harry..can't wait for their pic at the vs!



the ss thing is cute. wish they'd spill some deets ffs Reply

Thread

Link

Wait I need more context. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when u search kim , kanye or katy on her app you get "no results to display" but harry's clear so she doesn't really hate him like we used to speculate lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gaga fans were creaming themselves over early listenings of "Joanne" and we all know what a dumpster fire that album turned out to be.



You can't trust a bunch of teeny boppers who had no taste to begin with. Toilet fans will convince themselves that Repulsive is good even if it isn't. Reply

Thread

Link

especially since the top 100 stans are going to think she shits diamonds regardless, and even if one thought it was mediocre its not like she's not going to like comments on tumblr stating that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True queen of England. Reply

Thread

Link

If there isn't a song titled "English Rose" I'm going to be very, very disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t know if it’s been included in this post but a tweet said that her mom said said “when they write about her I don’t know who they’re writing about because it’s not her.” And I think underneath it’s a tad weird.The vibes I get is they want these fans to continue to baby this grown woman. Just the things she says and the things she likes her fans saying about her.



It does make them happy though so she’s smart. Act like she’s their big sister before the album comes out then disappear. Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, that's super dramatic but I can't imagine anyone I love being so much in the spotlight and having hundreds of thousands of articles and think pieces written about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, it must be annoying but the fact that she mentioned it knowing full well most of those fans invited are already emotional as fuck about Taylor as if she's their BFF... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait her mom said that about the fans or about the media? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait, she invited her top 100 fans in London, or she invited her top 100 fans from all over and flew them to London?



NGL I’d stan Tay forever if she gave me a trip to London on her dime lol!



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

apparently the fans were from all over europe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw thats qt, since europeans are usually paid dust lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol you would have to put in more work hours than the cost of a trip to london, have you seen the blogs of these cultmembers?? they legit post about her every breath, 24/7, for years! not to mention when they start reporting leaks to the CIA and FBI haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure everyone had to pay for their own transportation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’s not a secrete when fans post if all over social media,



like does her team do background checks on these fans to make sure they are not creepy? stalking a tumblr doesn’t do much Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure they take some sort of precautions but I don't know exactly what. But it's obvious her (her team) creep on her tumblr tag and these stans. No wonder her tumblr stans go extra hard to get noticed.



Edited at 2017-10-14 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’s werid

like why is taylor inviting joes brother ? and where’s joe?



like i’m sure fans can’t go in to certain rooms of taylors i’m guessing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a secret because you can't tell anyone you're going - you can only tell them after.



and they have to sign NDAs, so they can't leak any info about the album at all before it's released. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I won tickets for her 1989 tour and went through about a 4 month process just to get approved. Background checks and everything so I’m sure she does! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will she do la? new york and rhode island? nov.10th is weeks away Reply

Thread

Link

Mother rat spending time with her little rats. The whole house needs to be exterminated. Reply

Thread

Link

if you don’t like taylor why are u commenting then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because I want you to ask more stupid questions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you comment about stuff you don't like all the time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IDK what people are expecting the reaction from her fans to be like? Of course they’re going to be excited; no ones going to be tweeting “Oh, well I think she’s kind of rude and the album sucks”. 👀



Edited at 2017-10-14 05:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao which is why it's such a calculated promo strategy... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol true.

It's not like people invite impartial fans to events like these. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supposedly the album is ~sexy and better than Red. I highly doubt it. Reply

Thread

Link

And Taylor was mad at the fact that lorde createad one of the best albums of the year but when interviewed was asked only about squad. — ROMANO MET TAYLOR (@TIMELESummer) October 14, 2017



Taylor liked this post describing #reputation which includes the comment 'BETTER THAN RED' pic.twitter.com/Jo35MarrOJ — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 13, 2017





lol at "nighttime album" lol at "nighttime album" Reply

Thread

Link

I'm totally going to listen to this album exclusively in the daytime and see what happens! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ghost of Old Taylor will haunt you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

more emotionally complex than



haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate



i fucking hope so.



and again, taylor loves to be angry at the media for things she made them latch on to - her relationships, her squad, her breakups. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link