Taylor Swift Roundup: Previews 'Reputation' for Fans at London Home, Goes No. 1, The Swift Life



- Taylor Swift invited 100 of her biggest fans to her London home for a secret party where all of Reputation was played. This continues her tradition of inviting her biggest fans to her house for food and playing with her cats.



- Today, "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift reaches No. 1 on US Pop Radio charts, making her the only solo female artist to do so this year. This is considered the second most relevant chart after the Hot 100, where the song was No. 1 for three weeks.



- Taylor Swift's upcoming app, "The Swift Life" has already been released in some countries as a demo.

Source:
https://twitter.com/billboard/status/919026411943448576
https://twitter.com/TheShadyFacts/status/919224962371612672
https://twitter.com/PopAlarms/status/919061393910898688
Tagged: ,