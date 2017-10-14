Early Box Office Estimates: Happy Death Day No. 1, Blade Runner 2049 Flops More
#HappyDeathDay grinning with $20M-$22M opening & #BladeRunner2049 looking at $14M+ https://t.co/uukNnukjyA— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 13, 2017
- Happy Death Day estimated to have $20M-$22M opening
- Blade Runner 2049 looking to drop more than 60% to land at $14M due to bad word of mouth
Source: https://twitter.com/DEADLINE/status/918927480332869632
http://deadline.com/2017/10/happy-death-day-blade-runner-2049-weekend-box-office-the-foreigner-jackie-chan-1202187771/
Anyone seen Death day? I might go tomorrow.
SUFFER
It was super cliche and predictable when it comes to the character stuff so unless you're okay with that I would say skip it
I personally LOVED the film and didn’t feel the runtime…I actually wanted it to be longer lol. But idk some people when in without watching the first movie which me personally I don’t think you do cause I think you’ll miss out on a lot of context.
I know some people here did go without watching the first and enjoyed it but idk.
Also it’s minor but I know that some people asked if Ryan’s acting was anything like Drive 😂
I don't think it's boring but something about the music/mood makes me sleepy lol
