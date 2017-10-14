Early Box Office Estimates: Happy Death Day No. 1, Blade Runner 2049 Flops More

great. are we supposed to celebrate blade runner doing bad or something? Reply

Yeah, the glee people are having over it flopping has been really weird. Reply

Ppl alway rejoice in something flopping especially after every critic and their pretentious mama kept saying it was the best movie eva!!!!!!!!! Reply

idc i'm happy any time white male nerds who overestimate their own importance to society are knocked down a peg. Reply

As a fan of the original BR, that hasn't seen this yet but will next week, I'm glad it's flopping. Hell, I'll still be even if I like the movie. It deserves a good flop. Reply

how is Blade Runner getting bad word of mouth? Iirc it got excellent reviews from critics. Reply

Critics and general audience members are two entirely different animals. Reply

I hope this doesn't mess up Roger's chances at getting his cinematography Oscar. Reply

because it's like 3 hours long? Reply

it's not a good movie, plot wise. it wants the audience to connect with k but he has no real personality and the most exciting moment is at the end. people aren't going to tell their friends to waste money on it.



Edited at 2017-10-14 05:05 pm (UTC)

Ikr? I have been telling anyone who asks that it's too long, but I really liked it and that it's visually stunning. I actually thought it would do better this weekend. Reply

http://deadline.com/2017/10/happy-death-day-blade-runner-2049-weekend-box-office-the-foreigner-jackie-chan-1202187771/ actually, its 26m now, op. Reply

I saw Happy Death Day last night and the theater was just wall to wall packs of teens. Not surprised it's doing well. I wonder where the bad word of mouth re: Blade Runner is coming from, I've heard nothing but good things from both critics and people who have gone to see it. Reply

Bummed Blade Runner is flopping. This is going to make Hollywood even less willing to take chances than it already is. Reply

what about a super expensive sequel to a 35 year old cult film starring a white male lead is taking a risk? it's not like it was an original story or PoC/women-led. Reply

I saw blade runner last weekend. It was very slow and underwhelming. I kept expecting it to pick up the pace but it never really did. The plot line didn't really make a whole lot of sense. I will say that the cinematography was beautiful Reply

Sad about Blade Runner flopping, it's really a fantastic film. WELP, BETTER PRE-ORDER MY BLURAY LOL



Anyone seen Death day? I might go tomorrow. Reply

I loved HDD - it was the perfect popcorn movie if you don't want something heavy (there are some dramatic scenes, but nothing too protracted) and if you want something fun. But unless you get a cheap ticket, I'd say wait for it on VOD/home video. Reply

why did they make a big budget sequel to a movie that flopped in the first place? Reply

Because in studio exec/internet fandom lingo, cult classic=general audience, so they had an overinflated sense of the movie's potential performance. This was always going to happen. Reply

I really didn't think Blade Runner 2049 would do that poorly. I don't have time to see the original so I won't be seeing this one. that said, there's so much other stuff out right now that I want to see/still don't have time for! I saw Loving Vincent yesterday and loooved it. Reply

you don't have to see the original though. it helps but it's not a must Reply

I'd see HDD if Teens weren't so fucking irritating. Reply

bad word of mouth? weren't all the nerds on here praising it last week, saying what a crime it was that the movie was doing so poorly? Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

i'm one of those nerds who was praising it and will continue to do so, i tell all my friends and acquaitances to watch it. it's not my fault they have bad taste and want to be spoon fed with basic movies about superheroes or rehashed horror movies Reply

Mte!! I'm tired of people's flop taste and terrible attention spans. BR2049 is an incredible piece of sci-fi but nobody will see that until a decade later. Reply

I saw Happy Death Day. I liked it. Reply

After hearing about how Blade runner treats its female characters, and how they apparently appropriated an asian aesthetic without seeing fit to actually cast major asian characters, amd after that one actress was dumb enough to give away the game by confirming that she was made up to look more asian.... HA HA ENJOY FLOPPING Reply

RIGHT?



SUFFER Reply

And tbh I wouldn't be taking so much glee in the movie's flopping if so many stans weren't acting like it's so inconceivable/unreasonable that people might not like the movie. They realize that some of us are asian, yes? You (general you) guys did see that dumbshit "look more asian" interview, yes? Reply

Huh, didn't know any of this. I guess I shouldn't be surprised people are trying to sweep this under the rug. Reply

lol right. drinking all the tears of ppl here who are crushed that it's flopping. Reply

HDD was more funny than it was scary. Just a light and fun horror movie. There was one death scene that had me laughing so hard I didn't expect it.



It was super cliche and predictable when it comes to the character stuff so unless you're okay with that I would say skip it Reply

The slasher genre is so sparse when it comes to character development so I appreciated what little they gave us in HDD. They also did it in a way that really helped redefine the protag, who was pretty awful at the start. Reply

Should I go see Loving Vincent? Reply

I saw an early screening of it and really liked it! Very calm movie (with surprise mystery added!) Reply

I want to watch The Foreigner! Reply

what's your hateboner for this movie, OP? Reply

OP is asian. Imagine asians not liking a movie that incorporates an asian aesthetic while not having any major asian characters and trying to get away with some stealth racebending/yellowface to boot! Reply

Link

hold my hand and take this L with me, babe Reply

lmao Reply

I’m guessing the bad word of mouth is probably thre runtime (2hr 44 mins) and that it’s boring/they don’t understand the plot.



I personally LOVED the film and didn’t feel the runtime…I actually wanted it to be longer lol. But idk some people when in without watching the first movie which me personally I don’t think you do cause I think you’ll miss out on a lot of context.



I know some people here did go without watching the first and enjoyed it but idk.



Also it’s minor but I know that some people asked if Ryan’s acting was anything like Drive 😂 Reply

I finally saw Wonder Woman last night and I loved it!! When I saw the first pictures of her outfit, I was Eh, but when you finally see it on film, it was so perfect. Such a great movie. Reply

Is Happy Death Day scary? I hope Jigsaw does well we need more horror films Reply

HDD has a little suspense as there are chase scenes throughout and the killer pops up randomly, but no, not really. You can figure out how the scenes are gonna pan out most of the time. Reply

mwahaha! i admit that after reading dozens of critics, youtubers and common viewers praising 'blade runner' as a one-in-a-lifetime masterpiece and even daring to call it better than the original, and then wasting my $$ and time on this uninspired, shallow, misogynistic snoozefest, yes, i DO feel glee seeing it flopping. hope that signals villaneuve that he can't objectify women every other minute to give dudebros some eye candy b/c dudebros alone won't save his ass. i do feel bad for gosling though, dude shouldn't be in so many flops. Reply

I mean it’s literally Ryan’s first big budget movie ever so I don’t understand why people keep thinking he’s some box office flop. He usually sticks to his smaller critically acclaimed movies. He has exactly the career he wants lbr Reply

I totally agree with this. Reply

well, he's no fassbender for sure, but when i'm thinking about his latest projects - this, 'nice guys' - they were all much unappreciated by the audience. he's no flop personally, but he starred in some flops, and all i'm saying is that he deserves better given his talent. Reply

spoil me on why it's a misogynistic mess. I thought Villeneuve was better than this :( Reply

Ugh Im so upset that BR is doing bad I really want to see it but I was away during the opening weekend and now everyone I know is busy as hell. It's also midterms season so everyone is just fucked. I might just go solo it and then see it again with friends once their lives chill tf out Reply

I liked Blade Runner but I don't think it was ever set up to succeed, lol it's the sequel to a cult flop, and general audiences are going to find it boring and long. people went into the theater expecting a sci-fi action movie, and the action was deliberately kept to a minimum, so I can understand why some would be disappointed if they hadn't seen the first (boring and long) Blade Runner and had no idea what they were getting into. Reply

I saw blade runner for the second time yesterday, this time in Imax.



I don't think it's boring but something about the music/mood makes me sleepy lol Reply

i took a really good nap through the orphanage parts Reply

The only way to see it is in IMAX tbh Reply

