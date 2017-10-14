This show is still on ?? Reply

this isn't greys anatomy post Reply

Finally, a Jane The Virgin post.



So... who thinks the graphic novel guy is going to be shady dude later on?

I hope they don't make him the next Michael and have him ~*~*~* PERFECT **~*~*~*~*



I seriously did not like Michael before they got married (he was passive aggressive ) and then once he got married, I hate how the writers suddenly made him a perfect prince charming.



If the graphic novel is going to stay, give him flaws, lots of them, but good ones. Reply

I hate how the writers suddenly made him a perfect prince charming.



They did that so they could kill him later. :/ Reply

I was so glad they killed him. Reply

i don't think that he will be a bad guy

but he seems to be such a bad fit for jane



maybe for jane when she was 19...but not now Reply

yes @ everything you said Reply

I barely made it through this ep, I hated it.

I can’t stand Jane/Rafael and hopefully the line they crossed is permanent. (Its not)

Rafael/Petra isn’t any better but I hope they stay together so this constant back and forth between everyone can finally be done.

I don’t like the new narrator.

Mateo is annoying and I think this recast made it worse. Reply

apparently the female narrator was just for one ep.

haven't watched it yet, but i'm surprisingly upset that the narrator has been changed. Reply

Oh don’t worry the narrator is still there they just had this other lady narrating too for Tyler’s character Reply

i sure hope not about Rafael/Petra



she used his sperm without his consent, i know this is a ridic show but even then some things are just too fucking far



Edited at 2017-10-14 05:17 pm (UTC)

i feel like i am the only one who remembers lol but [ Spoiler (click to open) ] he has a new girlfriend in next few episodes so that thing with petra won't last for now idk how rafael would ever want to be with her after all the shit she has done to himi feel like i am the only one who remembers lol but Reply

Yeah not to mention he even slept with her sister. Granted he didn't know it was her but STILL! Reply

anyone have a link to the ep?? Reply

it is on solarmovie Reply

never heard of that site before TY Reply

This episode was so weird. I didn't like the new narrator & miss the old kid. Reply

So that’s Tyler Posey. He’s adorable. Reply

rehashing the same relationships is just lazy writing. and they need to get rid of anezka for good already. Reply

mte Reply

I haven't watched this ep yet but I love Posey he's so adorable I hope his character doesn't suck



As this was my first Jane the Virgin ep I have to say I really liked them giving Adam his own narrator if only to help new viewers coming in find a creative way of catching up. I'm definitely going to binge the first three seasons because I found it pretty cute. Reply

I love that they're continuing the grand tradition of putting irritating but built leads in situations where they're shirtless/half-naked (see also D'Avin in Killjoys lol).



I used to love this show. Michael's death derailed it, and now, imo they're further minimizing his role in Jane's life by introducing Adam. Whatever, show. Reply

