October 14th, 2017, 04:25 pm blaahhblaahh Jane The Virgin 4x02 Promo "Chapter Sixty-Six"
So... who thinks the graphic novel guy is going to be shady dude later on?
I hope they don't make him the next Michael and have him ~*~*~* PERFECT **~*~*~*~*
I seriously did not like Michael before they got married (he was passive aggressive ) and then once he got married, I hate how the writers suddenly made him a perfect prince charming.
If the graphic novel is going to stay, give him flaws, lots of them, but good ones.
They did that so they could kill him later. :/
but he seems to be such a bad fit for jane
maybe for jane when she was 19...but not now
I can’t stand Jane/Rafael and hopefully the line they crossed is permanent. (Its not)
Rafael/Petra isn’t any better but I hope they stay together so this constant back and forth between everyone can finally be done.
I don’t like the new narrator.
Mateo is annoying and I think this recast made it worse.
she used his sperm without his consent, i know this is a ridic show but even then some things are just too fucking far
Edited at 2017-10-14 05:17 pm (UTC)
i feel like i am the only one who remembers lol but [Spoiler (click to open)]he has a new girlfriend in next few episodes so that thing with petra won't last for now
I used to love this show. Michael's death derailed it, and now, imo they're further minimizing his role in Jane's life by introducing Adam. Whatever, show.
I did not watch the end of last season.. can't the twin die already