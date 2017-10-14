Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Asia Argento is being mocked in the Italian press for revealing Harvey Weinstein raped her


  • Two of the victims who have come forward are Italian, actress/writer/director Asia Argento and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

  • The press are running the stories about Weinstein and Argento using pictures of Asia Argento from a movie where she played a stripper

  • Argento also plans to sue a paper that ran with the title: First I Give It Away, Then I Whine and Pretend to Repent that also argued that Argento wasn't raped, but is a prostitute

  • She is also being denounced as a hypocrite for signing a pro-Polanski petition



    source

    Poor Asia. Also please note we have a Harvey Weinstein tag now.
    Tagged: , ,