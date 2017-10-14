Asia Argento is being mocked in the Italian press for revealing Harvey Weinstein raped her
Italia, il mondo ci guarda: The Harvey Weinstein scandal is playing out very differently in the Italian press: https://t.co/5Y3HbkCXvK— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 14, 2017
- Two of the victims who have come forward are Italian, actress/writer/director Asia Argento and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez
- The press are running the stories about Weinstein and Argento using pictures of Asia Argento from a movie where she played a stripper
- Argento also plans to sue a paper that ran with the title: First I Give It Away, Then I Whine and Pretend to Repent that also argued that Argento wasn't raped, but is a prostitute
- She is also being denounced as a hypocrite for signing a pro-Polanski petition
Poor Asia. Also please note we have a Harvey Weinstein tag now.
Recently she's been posting about how she can't support the twitter boycott because it's another selfish white feminist BS thing, but now I'm wondering if it's secretly because she's supporting Harvey
I know people dragged her for that, but she said what she was referring to when she said she "heard about Harvey rumours" was that he was a bully.
But this week, French prosecutors declined to charge the man with that crime. They had no evidence, they said, that he had been violent or that he'd constrained the girl or threatened her. And under French law, that means the girl had "consented" to sex.
i used to open up to people about how i had to run away from a gang rape and some actually laughed -.- it has been 10 years ago i still haven't told me parents
nothing happened to me (other than i ripped my pants and hurt my knee while jumping the fence) but the whole thing changed me a person :(
me and my friend were coming back from a party guy in the car stopped asking for directions (? idk my friend talked with him) he said he will drive us home
we were chatting and we reached crossroads, turning right would be were i lived and he just drove left
and changed the tune and said that his friends are already waiting for us and drove us i still don't fucking know were it was when we reached that house my friend was like "we need to take a smoke" and i like an idiot "but i don't smoke" SHE WAS GETTING US OUT and i was clueless so we started to run away i am pretty sure he was following us in the car we reached the fence she just shouted at me "we are either jumping or we are getting raped" so we jumped, we reached the street we recognized and we reached my home somehow
tell me which part of this story is funny? :(
I'm afraid to tell my own story to people because of that exact reaction
Abortion is no issue of contention in Germany, but any laws around sexual assault are outdated as hell. It feels like we're decades behind other Western countries. LAST YEAR we were debating whether 'no' really means 'no', with plenty of hysterical male journalists arguing against it. It was sickening.
yeah, many men don't seem to be self-motivated to treat women decently... any protest is achieved only against their resistance