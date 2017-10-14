Asia Argento is being mocked in the Italian press for revealing Harvey Weinstein raped her

This is horrifying. I've been so triggered out by this + the ssm debate over where I live and it's been very hard to find the will to live rn. Reply

I'm so sorry. *hug* Don't let those assholes win, you're worth so much more than them.

I'm so sorry, bb. I am also having a really hard time with the barrage of sexual assault news, on top of dealing with Trump & his shredding of U.S. infrastructure, but it's also cathartic to witness the survivors coming forward.



Take a lot of time for self-care & don't feel guilty for avoiding the news. I started riding my bike to work last week, & the fresh air/aerobic exercise really helped improve my mental health.



Much love to you! <3 <3 <3

after that whole Berlusconi mess, can't say i'm surprised



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:56 pm (UTC) Reply

right



first thing that came to my mind

what the FUCK at that title. hope she sues them for all they have.

Not surprised. Still horribly disappointed though. Like, at what point do you stop being disappointed and just lose all faith in mankind forever? I feel that's gonna happen any day now.



Valar morghulis.

That newspaper headline is disgusting. I hope she successfully sues

Kinda related but did anyone see Ava Duvernay getting exposed on twitter for deleting old tweets where she's basically saying that despite knowing about Harvey's reputation, she's still a fan?



Recently she's been posting about how she can't support the twitter boycott because it's another selfish white feminist BS thing, but now I'm wondering if it's secretly because she's supporting Harvey

She doesn't support Harvey.



I know people dragged her for that, but she said what she was referring to when she said she "heard about Harvey rumours" was that he was a bully.

I like her a lot (but now I question her sincerity) so I'd like to believe that, but I'm not sure I buy that since her first response was to delete and ignore. Also, his reputation as a gross pervert superseded any reputation about being a bully

This the hill she wants to die on? Dumb of her to deflect to yt feminism in regards to this. I didn't personally think boycotting Tumblr for a day would make the company more likely to ban Nazi accounts and stuff but a lot of people are feeling helpless rn and it's something. 😒 Bump her.

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

i mean... she has a point? i don't see how this tweet means she supports harvey

i mean... she has a point? i don't see how this tweet means she supports harvey Reply

The boycott was dumb anyway

Did anyone else read Mayim Bialik's awful op-ed yet?

and the lawyer for the Italian producer accused of being a procurer for Weinstein mocked her calling her "the virgin of 2017". sounds like they have a healthy respect for women



(also OP I've updated my posts on the scandal to add the new tag)

(also OP I've updated my posts on the scandal to add the new tag)

Thank you!



Thank you! Reply

And people STILL have the nerve to ask why women dont speak out about their experiences. Its this shit right here.

it drives me up the fucking wall

It's insane to see how they cannot seem to grasp this. They repeat that question yet the answers are already right here in front of them and it goes over their heads. Like, how could they ever miss that?

yeah she's been tweeting about this for a while and as much as I love Italy I'm not remotely fucking surprised

I don't know if it's because I'm a survivor myself but I just feel so overwhelmed with all the posts about this here. It feels like half the posts are about this scandal. It's so depressing. I've actually been staying away from ONTD the past week because of it. I know, I know, "scroll"

I'm a survivor too, and it's definitely overwhelming.

It's so hard to scroll sometimes. I'm with you.

I took a break from here for a few days because of it. it's selfcare. no shame bb.

I'm finding it empowering but I totally understand your experience with the constant coverage.

I feel ya, these posts have taken a hard hit on my mental health so I've been skipping ontd recently. :/

same, bb. i go from wanting to emerge in it because i need to, to wanting to just curl up in my bed and not hear about it or from anyone. i don't know if it's possible to one day be able to meet these things head on without reopening wounds.

I wanted a scandal but not like this. Anyway, this is a choice, and it's better to keep us informed about this than not posting anything.

Get well, sis.



Get well, sis. Reply

It's understandable, just scrolling is not enough in this case because you still read the titles or see pics of that POS Weinstein.

Wishing the best to you and to other ONTDers dealing with the same <3 (Sorry if it sounds like a cliché, english isn't my first language)

I relate. This is endlessly depressing, I HAD to step away at one point

Same. It's very overwhelming & draining, but also powerful that we're witnessing the opening of a portal, where tons of people are sharing their experiences.

Take good care of yourself, bb. <3 <3 <3



Take good care of yourself, bb. <3 <3 <3 Reply

Always take care of yourself first, bun 💟

Disgusting

I can't hardly take this any more.

paper that ran with the title: First I Give It Away, Then I Whine and Pretend to Repent that also argued that Argento wasn't raped, but is a prostitute

OMG, that is beyond vile.



OMG, that is beyond vile. Reply

Absolutely disgusting. So rude.

Not surprised. This is like France. We have that fucking weird concept of "crime passionnel" which angries me sfm. A crime is a crime. Quit it with your so called passion.

Ugh!



Ugh! Reply

Uuuuuuuuuuugh this is the worst. This Weinstein story + the Cantat cover has made me so nauseated

I'm still so infuriated with the Cantat cover >> Les Inrocks are trash.

I remember the press coverage after Dominique Strauss-Kahn's failed rape attempt... so horrible.

didn't france recently rule that an 11 year old, who was abducted from a park and raped, wasn't actually raped because she consented to it? trash



But this week, French prosecutors declined to charge the man with that crime. They had no evidence, they said, that he had been violent or that he'd constrained the girl or threatened her. And under French law, that means the girl had "consented" to sex.



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:24 pm (UTC) Reply

italian press is shit.

Well it's a reflection of the people themselves.

Does any country with strong roots in Catholicism have a halfway healthy view of women?

Doubtful

nah

Nope

No

No country with strong roots in any religion has healthy views on women, sis.

true

B

Just look at ours. They only respect women who are mother figures to them just like they worship Mother Mary but all other women are Maria Magdalena. Reply

Parent

something tells me it's unlikely Reply

Most of the human rights lists about womens rights list countries with high rates of atheism and agnosticism as having the highest levels of equality Reply

Religion is a man made concept. In almost every religion, man gets the upper hand Reply

Italy is still super macho and sexist in certain regards. Ot would have surprised me if the coverage would have been different. Reply

yet i am not surprised

i used to open up to people about how i had to run away from a gang rape and some actually laughed -.- it has been 10 years ago i still haven't told me parents

nothing happened to me (other than i ripped my pants and hurt my knee while jumping the fence) but the whole thing changed me a person :( Reply

I'm sorry people are so shitty, it must have been terrifying. Reply

Jfc what is wrong with these people? Like, you tell them you could have been raped by multiple men at the same time and your reaction is to laugh? No words Reply

and like everything about this story is horrifying

me and my friend were coming back from a party guy in the car stopped asking for directions (? idk my friend talked with him) he said he will drive us home

we were chatting and we reached crossroads, turning right would be were i lived and he just drove left

and changed the tune and said that his friends are already waiting for us and drove us i still don't fucking know were it was when we reached that house my friend was like "we need to take a smoke" and i like an idiot "but i don't smoke" SHE WAS GETTING US OUT and i was clueless so we started to run away i am pretty sure he was following us in the car we reached the fence she just shouted at me "we are either jumping or we are getting raped" so we jumped, we reached the street we recognized and we reached my home somehow

tell me which part of this story is funny? :(

Reply

OMG! That's horrible! Sending hugs your way.



If you're friends with those people who laughed at you for opening up, I hope you've cut them out of your life. Reply

Something did happen to you though. The fact that people can laugh at something like this is a sign of how sick they are.



*hugs* Reply

I'm so sorry, the men who tried to rape you and the person who laughed are awful. You deserve nothing but love and support. Reply

God, I am so sorry. Thank goodness you escaped, but even an attempted rape is very traumatizing, to say the least. The world is very out of balance.



<3 <3 <3 Reply

I'm so sorry that happened to you!

I'm afraid to tell my own story to people because of that exact reaction Reply

It's the Italian press. They're garbage plus I've always felt Italian men are not.. the best when it comes to their view on women. And the bar is low anyway Reply

Europe ain't shit when it comes to women's right. I'm from Germany and people seem to have the view that everything is fine and dandy over here... just because Angela Merkel is Chancellor.



Abortion is no issue of contention in Germany, but any laws around sexual assault are outdated as hell. It feels like we're decades behind other Western countries. LAST YEAR we were debating whether 'no' really means 'no', with plenty of hysterical male journalists arguing against it. It was sickening. Reply

ikr, it's disheartening. things seem to be changing in the country where i live, especially since this happened - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/man-convicted-rape-condom-sex-switzerland-a7521891.html - but it's slow and never without male protest, ugh. Reply

That sort of news is really encouraging to hear - good for the lawyer who made the judgment.



The "rape debate" made me sick, Germany is nowhere near as progressive as most people think. Reply

Sadly not surprising but I'm glad she's staying the course, and that she has a partner in Anthony Bourdain who has more followers and can reach a bigger audience. It's such shit that Asia gets dragged for posing for sexy photos years after being raped, and Eminem remains a hero despite contributing misogyny, homophobia, and rape culture to popular culture for so many years. Just first example I reached for of double standard :( But its not shocking that people who are shit are can't stand their kind being taken down. Got to delegitimize the victims or else society will come for their predator asses next. Reply

