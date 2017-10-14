George Clooney Addresses Former ER Co-Star Vanessa Marquez's Sexual Harassment Accusations

ok Reply

I don't believe him Reply

Vanessa Marquez has been retweeting (and agreeing with) extremist republican twitter accounts claiming to have "receipts" about George Clooney including the fact that he's gay and in a sham marriage



It's one thing for her to speak to her own experiences, but the fact that she claims to have all this insider info about him actually being gay too puts her credibility into question for me Reply

i read about this too. she seems a bit delusional tbh... Reply

Ooh the plot thickens Reply

Clooney was still a mid level nobody back then. He didn't have the power then, even if he wanted to.



Besides which, she wasn't blacklisted at all. She continued to appear on the show until 1997. She says she was offered a 4th season, but declined. She continued to work after the show. So I don't think blacklisted means what she thinks it means. Reply

mhmmm

yep

FUCK ALL MEN Reply

I don't believe him but at least he didn't qualify this with him being the father of a daughter. Reply

I wonder if/when he'll get into politics. Reply

I feel like a ton of unqualified people are currently gearing up for a run. Mark Zuckerberg, Dwayne Johnson, Mark Cuban... lmao. Reply

The United States is seriously going to entertain itself to death.

The USA really is full of idiots when people of the likes you mentioned can actually run and win. In my country, this shit would never ever happen. Stay in your lane people Reply

Don't laugh at them; the most unqualified of people made it to president. Reply

Oh God

I gotta gtfo of here Reply

tbh, after Trump i think it's gonna be a bit harder for 'celebs' to get into politics... but Zuckerberg does have a chance because people think facebook is the most amazing business ever. Reply

i'm pretty sure he already started. maybe it's the cynic in me, but i don't think either his turn towards political films or his marriage to amal are coincidental. Reply

I could be wrong, but I don't think he ever will. This always comes up when he's doing press for a film. He gives interviews in which he's often asked about politics, he offers remarks. People think he's planting the seeds to run. But then the film plays out, and he goes back to his private life until the next project. Reply

sureeeeee you had absolutely no influence there Reply

Bullshit. Actors affect casting literally every day. Reply

That's why I laugh @ men's statements being like "I was so unobservant, if I would have seen something, I would have stepped in!" bull. shit. Reply

Yea.....not buying it! Reply

i want to believe you but i just don't. the last year has really knocked my ability to believe the best in people. i just assume now that people are the worst until they prove otherwise Reply

Reminds me of the religious idea that all people are born with sin, and must do good to clean away the sins. Reply

sounds accurate Reply

I was brought up Catholic (I'm not anymore), I always thought that was shite how can someone be "born with sin"? but now you've put it like that it...got me thinking! Reply

Yeah. I kind of thought I'd always be an eternally glass-half-full person, but I think I'm having that wrung out of me over the past year. Reply

wow. something about his response is very calculated to me. fuck him Reply

Was she accusing him of sexual harassment or was it that he found out she accused someone on the set doing it and she believes he was mad she would go public with it, thus influencing her blacklisting? I can't remember. Reply

It was on set. She never said HE sexually harassed her. Just that he took part in getting her blacklisted Reply

I think it was the latter. Like, he told her to be quiet about it or something. Reply

No he was some mid level character actor whose biggest moments to date was a season on Roseanne and an episode on golden girls Reply

Plus, I don't think she understands what "blacklist" means.



She was a recurring character who continued to appear on the show until 1997. She says she was offered to return for 4th season, but she declined. She also continued to work after ER.



Edited at 2017-10-14 06:51 pm (UTC) Reply

this occurred only a year or so after the show premiered--did george clooney have that kind of pull in the mid-90s? i was in elementary school so i wasn't paying attention to ER. Reply

He was pretty much immediately the star of the show. Reply

I was gonna ask this. I feel like he became ~George Clooney~ way after ER but maybe I'm all wrong. Reply

Nah. That show pretty much made him a star. Reply

I never watched the show. I was too young to care but from what I remember ER was a HUGE DEAL and George Clooney was the 'face' of ER. I definitely think that if it was a collective group decision that he absolutely could have had influence on the decision. I'm not sure about in the beginning of the show but he was BIG in the 90s Reply

it's not like he got her blacklisted (from what I remember), it's that he was aware of her harassment and told her to stay quiet.



Vanessa Marquez, who played the role of nurse Wendy Goldman during the first three seasons of NBC's ER, is alleging that George Clooney helped blacklist her from Hollywood after she spoke up about harassment on the set of the show. In her tweets, Vanessa writes that George Clooney helped blacklist her, telling her that women who don't play the game lose their career. She goes on to say that her allegations are on record and that she spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 1995 about the harassment. Vanessa also adds that John Wells and Steven Spielberg had a hand in blacklisting her since it was a "group decision." Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, the company that produced the show, provided John Wells as one of ER's executive producers.



Now, to me that seems like a potentially misleading write-up from the source. Sounds more like Wells and Spielberg blacklisted her and Clooney told her to shut up, but didn't blacklist her himself. Reply

That's what I was wondering. Even if it did make him pretty popular over night, I feel like casts on TV shows don't have that kind of a pull when it comes to executive decisions unless they're really super established but idk, maybe I'm thinking of today's shows (or maybe I'm really just thinking of Shonda killing off McDreamy without batting an eyelash lol). Reply

I was in high school when ER premiered. He wasn't the big star going in (that was Anthony Edwards, who was basically the headliner), but he quickly blew up after the first season. Reply

I don't know exactly what happened with this, but if a male lead wants to get rid of a female in a less prominent role I think it can be done. And men get a hand in choosing female costars a lot of the time, all it would take is a few whispers that she's "difficult to work with" and a lot of work would dry up Reply

I was thinking the same thing. He certainly didn't have the star power he has now. Maybe he could have gotten her kicked off the show, but blacklisted completely in Hollywood? Reply

His last name was still Clooney (nephew of Rosemary), so he might have had more pull than you're average 'just-starting-out.' Reply

No, he didn't. George Clooney wasn't GEORGE CLOONEY until after a few seasons of the show. I remember when I first started to really hear about him and see him in magazines, ER had already been on for like two or three seasons. Reply

I posted this above, but he was the breakout star of the show. He would have had the pull on set. Maybe not in Hollywood in general at that point, but on that set? Yes, he would absolutely have had the power. Reply

Hmph

You know this statement was carefully crafted by PR people. "I take her at her word" - nice touch. Reply

With his lying ass. Reply

I find his image revamp based on his marrying a lawyer very weird. How do people buy this. Reply

Men get to do whatever they want, whenever they want, and get respect for it. Reply

I had forgotten actually ... it is an interesting study. He had a different, much younger girlfriend every year and they could have come off a conveyor belt from a cloning factory. This makes me wonder if Leo is taking notes. Reply

The lawyer is also exactly his type but accomplished? I just don't see how marrying her makes people forget his past.



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:39 pm (UTC) Reply

George was basically a nobody in 1995 though. I know he had some TV shows but I don’t see the guy from Facts of Life (??) having that much say in Hollywood with nothing really going for him other than his looks. Reply

Spielberg and Wells blacklisted her, according to her twitter. Clooney didn't - he intimidated/threatened her.



I'm also pretty sure George Clooney was huge in 1995. Nowhere near comparable to his current level of fame ofc, but still not a nobody. Reply

I just googled him. His "breakthrough" was ER and he didn't get his first major movie role until 1996.





"Clooney's first role was as an extra in the television mini-series Centennial in 1978, which was based on the novel of the same name by James A. Michener and was partly filmed in Clooney's hometown of Augusta, Kentucky. Clooney's first major role came in 1984 in the short-lived sitcom E/R (not to be confused with ER, the better-known hospital drama, on which Clooney also co-starred a decade later). He played a handyman on the series The Facts of Life and appeared as Bobby Hopkins, a detective, on an episode of The Golden Girls. His first prominent role was a semi-regular supporting role in the sitcom Roseanne, playing Roseanne Barr's supervisor Booker Brooks, followed by the role of a construction worker on Baby Talk, a co-starring role on the CBS drama Bodies of Evidence as Detective Ryan Walker, and then a year-long turn as Det. James Falconer on Sisters. In 1988, Clooney played a role in the comedy-horror film Return of the Killer Tomatoes. In 1990, he starred in the short-lived ABC police drama Sunset Beat. During this period, Clooney was a student at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school for five years." - from Wikipedia Reply

He popped off in 1995, golden globe and an emmy nom made him a star Reply

He did come from a Hollywood family, though. Reply

You're right. The timeline doesn't fit, even if he had wanted to affect her. Reply

I really wanna ~take him at his word, but this year has me pretty much Valar Morghulis, so. Reply

oh sod off no one believes you Reply

i'm surprised he made an official comment tbh Reply

At this point I would rather a list of high powered or famous men who HAVE NOT sexually harassed someone, as I'm sure it's a far fucking shorter list.



I have been sexually harassed in every job I have ever had where I worked with men. Every single one. It's not a Hollywood problem, it's not a problem amongst Republican politicians or talking heads, its a SOCIETAL PROBLEM that is perpetuated through the patriarchy and the disproportionate amount of power that men hold over women in almost every aspect of life.



People (men in particular) need to stop pointing the finger at OTHER groups of men ("it's the hollywood elite!" or "its the conservatives!") and LOOK IN THE FUCKING MIRROR INSTEAD.



Bring them all down, burn the patriarchy to the ground. Reply

I agree that there's a societal problem but I also find it hard to believe that I've been so lucky - I've been surrounded by men my entire life. I went into engineering and computing fields where I was pretty much the only woman among hoards of dozens or hundreds of men. Not one of them harassed me. I got hassled by one football fan at a bus stop and was defended by two separate groups of men. There are a lot of men for whom this really doesn't apply. Reply

i don't doubt the existence of decent men, but i do think your experience is the exception rather than the rule. Reply

I haven't either, not at work, at least. Reply

Awesome comment. Reply

I agree with you. There are sleazy men in every corner of society because they have been taught through patriarchy, religion and media (etc) that their disrespecting actions, ranging from snide little jokes to rape, towards women is alright and there won't be any punishment for it Reply

