George Clooney Addresses Former ER Co-Star Vanessa Marquez's Sexual Harassment Accusations
Marquez took to Twitter in a series of tweets throughout the week, claiming Clooney was to blame for her being "blacklisted" from the popular drama series in 1995.
George Clooney is speaking out about a few of the accusations :
"I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."
It's one thing for her to speak to her own experiences, but the fact that she claims to have all this insider info about him actually being gay too puts her credibility into question for me
Besides which, she wasn't blacklisted at all. She continued to appear on the show until 1997. She says she was offered a 4th season, but declined. She continued to work after the show. So I don't think blacklisted means what she thinks it means.
She was a recurring character who continued to appear on the show until 1997. She says she was offered to return for 4th season, but she declined. She also continued to work after ER.
Vanessa Marquez, who played the role of nurse Wendy Goldman during the first three seasons of NBC's ER, is alleging that George Clooney helped blacklist her from Hollywood after she spoke up about harassment on the set of the show. In her tweets, Vanessa writes that George Clooney helped blacklist her, telling her that women who don't play the game lose their career. She goes on to say that her allegations are on record and that she spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 1995 about the harassment. Vanessa also adds that John Wells and Steven Spielberg had a hand in blacklisting her since it was a "group decision." Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, the company that produced the show, provided John Wells as one of ER's executive producers.
Now, to me that seems like a potentially misleading write-up from the source. Sounds more like Wells and Spielberg blacklisted her and Clooney told her to shut up, but didn't blacklist her himself.
I'm also pretty sure George Clooney was huge in 1995. Nowhere near comparable to his current level of fame ofc, but still not a nobody.
"Clooney's first role was as an extra in the television mini-series Centennial in 1978, which was based on the novel of the same name by James A. Michener and was partly filmed in Clooney's hometown of Augusta, Kentucky. Clooney's first major role came in 1984 in the short-lived sitcom E/R (not to be confused with ER, the better-known hospital drama, on which Clooney also co-starred a decade later). He played a handyman on the series The Facts of Life and appeared as Bobby Hopkins, a detective, on an episode of The Golden Girls. His first prominent role was a semi-regular supporting role in the sitcom Roseanne, playing Roseanne Barr's supervisor Booker Brooks, followed by the role of a construction worker on Baby Talk, a co-starring role on the CBS drama Bodies of Evidence as Detective Ryan Walker, and then a year-long turn as Det. James Falconer on Sisters. In 1988, Clooney played a role in the comedy-horror film Return of the Killer Tomatoes. In 1990, he starred in the short-lived ABC police drama Sunset Beat. During this period, Clooney was a student at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school for five years." - from Wikipedia
I have been sexually harassed in every job I have ever had where I worked with men. Every single one. It's not a Hollywood problem, it's not a problem amongst Republican politicians or talking heads, its a SOCIETAL PROBLEM that is perpetuated through the patriarchy and the disproportionate amount of power that men hold over women in almost every aspect of life.
People (men in particular) need to stop pointing the finger at OTHER groups of men ("it's the hollywood elite!" or "its the conservatives!") and LOOK IN THE FUCKING MIRROR INSTEAD.
Bring them all down, burn the patriarchy to the ground.