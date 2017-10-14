George Clooney Addresses Former ER Co-Star Vanessa Marquez's Sexual Harassment Accusations




Marquez took to Twitter in a series of tweets throughout the week, claiming Clooney was to blame for her being "blacklisted" from the popular drama series in 1995.

George Clooney is speaking out about a few of the accusations :

"I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."

