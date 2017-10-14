Nelly's Rape Accuser Says She Will Not Testify, Wants to Drop the Case

It just never stops for women, does it? Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i feel like they probably bullied her into staying quiet. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone should read her attorney’s letter at the source. It’s pretty clear that his accuser is traumatized



“One day, maybe our world will change and thirty women will not be needed to (eventually) speak out against a celebrity who has hurt them in order to be believed. But that day has not yet come.”



I saw the replies to this tweet on TMZ and so many men are saying she should be in jail for making a false accusation. She called 911. She got a rape kit done. Why are they so sure it’s a false accusation? So quick to believe the man but assume a woman is of course lying, despite the fact that false accusations represent a statistically small percentage. Oh right, they hate women.



Edited at 2017-10-14 02:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the first thing people ask when it comes to rape, without fail, is "but is there any evidence that it's true?" and then run circles to excuse any evidence that is provided. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this makes me think of rose mcgowan's recent tweets about her experience with amazon. she told the guy in charge that SHE was the proof. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly heartbreaking. :( I can't imagine how horrible this experience must've been for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're not sure it's false. Deep down they probably even know it isn't. They just don't care. Men's wants > womens safety in the minds of way too many people



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These fuckers all bleat 'innocent until proven guilty' but instantly assume any rape accuser is lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and this is why these predators are able to get such high body counts.

I can't at all the idiots acting so shocked and pulling the "why didn't they come forward". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel for her, she's probably under so much stress, not to mention traumatized by the rape. I hope she has a support system around her, I wish the case would move forward but she deserves to have it dropped if she feels it's what's best for her Reply

Thread

Link

Poor woman. :( Reply

Thread

Link

They probably threatened the shit out of her. How awful. Reply

Thread

Link

this breaks my heart. i feel so bad for her. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so sad. Reply

Thread

Link

and this is why it's so fucking hard for women to come forward Reply

Thread

Link

I feel terrible for her. :( Reply

Thread

Link

it takes a certain type of woman to be able to stand up and tell the entire world I WAS RAPED and be able to handle the backlash, criticism, intimidation that is sure to follow. it's no coincidence that these aren't the type of women who get assaulted.



****** not to say strong women don't get assaulted*** just that abusers 100% know what kind of women will not only going along with it out of fear, insecurity, etc., but will be too afraid to come forward about it afterwards and that's who they target. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a shit comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you really thought you Did That™ with this comment, huh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel for her. i hope she finds peace within. people really did fail her. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, so sad. :( Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so bad for her, no doubt this is traumatic and intimidating Reply

Thread

Link

smdh at his team demanding an apology. How fucking dare you? You bullied her into silence, you won, and you still need to humiliate her further? Reply

Thread

Link

When women come forward they are called liars



When they don't people say "why didn't you come forward when it happened"



It's maddening. Reply

Thread

Link

poor woman. i don't doubt that she was strong-armed into dropping the charges. Reply

Thread

Link

Valar morghulis. Reply

Thread

Link

disgusting. and now her nightmare isn't even over - they're just gonna keep hounding her. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really not liking some of these people on my twitter TL rn... Reply

Thread

Link

where is the billionaire philanthropist to fund prosecution and support teams for women like this? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte



They're nowhere because they do shit like this, too.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link