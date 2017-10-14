Nelly's Rape Accuser Says She Will Not Testify, Wants to Drop the Case
https://t.co/aZcb8X7yx6
The woman who accused Nelly of rape is refusing to testify and wants to stop the investigation.
She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.
She feels the system has failed her and she can't stand up to a celebrity.
Nelly's attorney wants a public apology from the woman, and will recommend Nelly consider taking legal action against her.
“One day, maybe our world will change and thirty women will not be needed to (eventually) speak out against a celebrity who has hurt them in order to be believed. But that day has not yet come.”
I saw the replies to this tweet on TMZ and so many men are saying she should be in jail for making a false accusation. She called 911. She got a rape kit done. Why are they so sure it’s a false accusation? So quick to believe the man but assume a woman is of course lying, despite the fact that false accusations represent a statistically small percentage. Oh right, they hate women.
I can't at all the idiots acting so shocked and pulling the "why didn't they come forward".
****** not to say strong women don't get assaulted*** just that abusers 100% know what kind of women will not only going along with it out of fear, insecurity, etc., but will be too afraid to come forward about it afterwards and that's who they target.
When they don't people say "why didn't you come forward when it happened"
It's maddening.
They're nowhere because they do shit like this, too.