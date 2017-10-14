Nelly's Rape Accuser Says She Will Not Testify, Wants to Drop the Case




The woman who accused Nelly of rape is refusing to testify and wants to stop the investigation.
She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.
She feels the system has failed her and she can't stand up to a celebrity.
Nelly's attorney wants a public apology from the woman, and will recommend Nelly consider taking legal action against her.

