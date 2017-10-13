P!nk Has Gone a Year Without Sex
Opening up about her 16 year relationship with Carey Hart, P!nk shared that she's gone a year without sex.
Source
How long can u go ONTD?
She also shared that there was a period of time when she'd hand her wedding ring back to him nearly every night.
On their relationship:
"There are moments where I look at [Carey] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant ... he's like a rock. He's a good man. And then I'll look at him and go: 'I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?
"Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again."
Source
(I can go a super-long time because I...don't really care that much? lol @ me)
she shares too much shit about her marriage.
Probably not. I haven't had sex in 10 yrs and masturbation is my me time for real.
if it works for them i guess idk
I'm all for non traditional relationships but this one doesn't sound healthy
he just recently praised her award win/speech saying shes
“Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.”