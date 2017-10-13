P!nk Has Gone a Year Without Sex





I bet Carey hasn't

I thought this exact same thing.

Bloop

for real.

ur icon is so qt

Imgur hasn't worked on ONTD for a few years now.

Lol gurl....

tbh I enjoy her honesty.

As with all men he's off getting his dick sucked by some 20 year old while you're away.

lol seriously

isnt it common for married dudes to get that dick blown via gloryhole?

Uuuh sis....

Sounds like a toxic relationship tbh.

It really does.

Yeah, this doesn't sound like a healthy relationship at all.

Right?! Especially the part at the end about handing her wedding ring back to him every night. She makes their relationship sound exhausting af.

They've been separated like twice now over the course of their marriage and she practically wrote a divorce album. Shit is weird.

lol, was that maybe hyperbole? I feel like if they've made it this long through all their ups & downs then they'll probably make it forever, just because they're actually willing to put the work in...but ngl it's 2017 and I know better than to put any faith in any celeb couple whatsoever. >_____>



(I can go a super-long time because I...don't really care that much? lol @ me)

Also, he looks really hot now that he's filled out and has some salt n pepper.

i took a vow of celibacy 15 years ago and don't miss it tbh



she shares too much shit about her marriage. Reply

holy shit 15 yrs

Sorry if this is rude but......Does that include masturbation?

Probably not. I haven't had sex in 10 yrs and masturbation is my me time for real.

nah, i masturbate a few times a year lol.

Don't you have like 3 kids or am I thinking of another user? I thought we had talked about pregnancy for some reason.

Their relationship seems awful

she's always been really candid about their relationship. and I remember before they got married (or maybe even after?) they broke up for long stretches and got back together, and she said something like "we get sick of each other, we're not compatible, and then we see each other in the same room and someone is getting pregnant" lmao. I feel like there is security in knowing that you have that person but who knows.

lack of sex was the reason for 1 divorce and 1 engaged-breakup in my family.

What does he do now? Like, does he work?

she's always seemed like she's so abusive to him

He looks like Jon Hamm's troubled younger brother.

I guess it's working for them but this whole situation sounds toxic and he should have high tailed out of it years ago.

they broke up at least 3 times already

if it works for them i guess idk Reply

It sounds like she doesn't want to be in a marriage with him but wants him there whenever she feels like she needs him.







I'm all for non traditional relationships but this one doesn't sound healthy Reply

This sounds like torture lol. I don't believe ppl-especially men- are naturally monogamous tbh

Monogamy but no sex sounds like hell if you aren't aesexual.

i definitely think relationships are work and marriage ever moreso. that's why im not exactly ready for that. But god damn that sounds unhealthy af.

Pink seems kind of sexless. So this isn't surprising.

ya we get it ur a str8 male who hates women, edgy.

we never need your input, just FYI.

I thought I was gonna break my 2-year streak tonight lol. I've been seeing this girl for 7 months, I feel like I'm back in high school. We're going away next weekend, so HOPEFULLY... Send good sex vibes my way fam.

I'm sending you sexy thoughts.

I wanna know what Carey has to say about their relationship like wtf shit sounds crazy

