Soooo glad this is back, it's become my favorite show. I liked the premiere and the ~Generalize Men~ song was amazing lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

This was a great start to the season. I really like the songs, especially the first one. Reply

Thread

Link

I've missed this show. Will have "Let's Generalize About Men" stuck in my head all day. Reply

Thread

Link

cant get the generalizing men song out of my head Reply

Thread

Link

this episode was amazing, so glad it started out super strong for the season premiere!

darryl & white josh are adorable as always.

"where's rebecca bunch?" is SUCH a good song.

and "lets generalize about men" is my personal anthem b/c i literally think that lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I CAN'T BELIEVE I FORGOT!! Gahhh, time to go look for a stream Reply

Thread

Link