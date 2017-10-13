Drizzy: Judgey Drank

What Year is it? Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' on TRL



Chart-topper Lime stopped by MTV's recently resurrected TRL to perform his smash hit. Stans in the audience (presumably sucha_handful) went crazy, screaming out their lungs until they collapsed for the British sensation.



Lime was even presented with a platinum plaque to commemorate STD selling over 1 million units.



Sources: @Lime, 2, 3.

ONTD: Fav classic TRL breakdown moment?

