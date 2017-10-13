What Year is it? Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' on TRL
HQ edit of @LiamPayne on @TRL in NYC 11/10 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cJNkDWlm9R— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) October 12, 2017
Chart-topper Lime stopped by MTV's recently resurrected TRL to perform his smash hit. Stans in the audience (presumably
.@LiamPayne performing #StripThatDown on @TRL 11/10 😍 https://t.co/VxW5CJTTr9 pic.twitter.com/K8tby5aPjJ— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) October 11, 2017
Lime was even presented with a platinum plaque to commemorate STD selling over 1 million units.
.@LiamPayne being surprised with the plaque for #StripThatDown going platinum in the US. Via @TRL 11/10 😍👏🏼💿 pic.twitter.com/cS8i7ZkquL— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) October 11, 2017
Sources: @Lime, 2, 3.
ONTD: Fav classic TRL
Like who tf is gonna go out of their way to watch this regularly schedualed nonsense?
I’m excited to see how little time will pass before the cancelation announcement
this directioner fangirl progressing medical science!
DADDY
Re: DADDY
Re: DADDY
Re: DADDY
Re: DADDY
Re: DADDY
yeah yeah yeah yeah
People want me for one thing (that's my D)
Re: yeah yeah yeah yeah
