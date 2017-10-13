What Year is it? Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' on TRL

im rly high rn but watching that video of his performance has him activating my gaydar @ kevin jonas levels and i cant decide if i just never noticed or if im just too high Reply

I feel like TRL would need to be something exclusively done through streaming for it to even possibly have any modern success...even then it’s a big stretch



Like who tf is gonna go out of their way to watch this regularly schedualed nonsense? Reply

Agreed. Apparently they don't even play music videos? So like...what is being requested? lmao mess. Reply

What a massive waste of time



I’m excited to see how little time will pass before the cancelation announcement Reply

honestly, this modern version of trl should take notes from korean music shows. Reply

do the majority of ontders even really know what trl is, much less remember classic moments? Reply

Never forget Reply

I wish I could look effortlessly happy all the time like mimi Reply

wat @ that collapsed lung article Reply

omg I just read it and I'm actually cackling so hard that my lung might collapse. Unbelievable. Reply

I’m cackling at the emphasis of never seen before



this directioner fangirl progressing medical science! Reply

I just can't at abbreviation being STD. Who thought this was a good idea for a title. Reply

His shoes are fantastic!! Reply

yath Reply

Omg he is sooo stiff when he moves. No thanks. Reply

yes, he's dancing like the old dad at the club. Reply

King of Bop! Reply

You know, I used to be in The Tudors (now I'm out, free)

People want me for one thing (that's my D)



lolol this gay Reply

How did this happen, truly the trump era, year of blands succeeding Reply

Like watching a musty accountant dance. Still, the best member of 1D. Reply

I can’t wait for his new song, I never liked std soz lime I love you. Reply

