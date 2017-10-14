Weinstein roundup: Eva Green and more women come forward, Bob Weinstein speaks

Has anyone posted Evan Rachel Wood's video yet?



It was posted in the round up last night but I really wish someone would give it its own post.



I follow her on twitter and she was being so earnest talking about how difficult it was to name the person who raped her on a personal/financial level and trolls were being so, so nasty to her I just wanted to give her a hug. Reply

I love her so much. Evan </3 Reply

Dylan Farrow (Woody Allen's daughter who was molested by him when she was seven years old) posted this on Facebook, and she gave me permission to re-post it here on ONTD. She asked only that I copy-and-paste rather than link to her account, so that she can keep her current legal name private:



Feeling Angry



Kate Winslet on Harvey Weinstein: “The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear,”



Kate Winslet on Woody Allen: I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.



Blake Lively on Harvey Weinstein: "It's important that women are furious right now. It's important that there is an uprising. It's important that we don't stand for this and that we don't focus on one or two or three or four stories, it's important that we focus on humanity in general and say, 'This is unacceptable.'"



Blake Lively on Woody Allen: "It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women."



Colin Firth on Harvey Weinstein: "What I heard, it turns out, was part of a horrifying pattern. Other women have been hurt since. And those of us who didn’t act on our one bit of knowledge – and especially those of us who went on to work with Weinstein – have that on our conscience. I admire Sophie [Dix]'s courage. This can’t have been easy."



Colin Firth on Woody Allen: Nada.



Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Steve Carell, Kristen Stewart, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law... Radio silence.



This is why I'm angry.





Dylan deserves so, so much better. Reply

Diego Luna, Timothee Chamalet, etc too.

Dylan needs all the support she can get. I support her



Yeah how come this list is missing ONTD's bfs? Everyone is fellating Timothee around here hoping he wins an Oscar but Selena Gomez gets ripped to pieces? Reply

fuck all of these people Reply

you should make a post for this message imo. more of a chance it will get picked up by other outlets and eventually lead to these actors being confronted with it Reply

Ugh it's awful how her abuse has been dismissed by so many people for so long.



There's also been a video dug up of Corey Feldman talking about his abuse and Barbra Walters dismissing him telling him he's "damaging an entire industry" by speaking out on it!



Yeah I raised my eyebrow when I first read the statements of Kate and Blake on HW knowing that they worked with and had nice things to say about Woody Reply

I hurt for her. I've had people not take my experiences seriously, but I can only imagine what it must be like to have your abuse questioned or dismissed on such a public scale and to have your abuser internationally lionized without consequences. Reply

fuck kate wisnlet

"you put it to one side and just work with the person. "



UM WTF

Thank you for sharing, I second a post. Reply

Such hypocrites. SMFH. Reply

Scarlett just confess that you're a dumbass and repent. Repent for your (also racist) shit as well and you'll be one of the less problematic Marvel ppl.

Kate.....you and preteen creeper Leo deserve each other. Also the fuck are you smoking are you high Reply

this is so disheartening. Reply

blake lively and colin firth are so full of shit Reply

I want to hug her so badly. That poor, poor, poor girl. Reply

I wish I could give her a hug. I wish I could tell her that more of us see this slimy bastard for who he is, than she realizes. I wish she would be vindicated.



and i kinda wish woody, harv, scott rudin, and a few others were all in the same private plane that crashes. Reply

"my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women"



oh sure, pedophiles are super empowering to women. fuck off. Reply

They are hypocrites.

She’s strong and deserves better I wish she could drag them all more publically. Reply

I can't even imagine how she feels. I want to tweet Selena and ask her if she's willing to finally use her voice for something that fucking matters. Reply

can't even comment on the rest b/c read kate winslet's comments and had to say smth but her weinstein comments ain't even shit either, she basically praises him and says what's going on right now is ~shocking. no condemnation even there.



she's garbage. Reply

i believe and support her. and i hope she'll be protected if people blow up her case on a massive scale again but continue to deify that p.o.s. Reply

Dylan Farrow is a valiant queen with the strength and sharpness of diamond, tbh. Reply

"empowering to women" shut. the fuck. UP.



all these cowardly assholes saying you have to "put it aside", i bet not one of them would leave their kids alone in a room with him.



Dylan is so strong, and i hope she knows how much support she has



I hope Eva's mom asked Eva for permission before sharing that :/



Such a cute kitten omg <3 Reply

I hope so too. Reply

That's what I was thinking. It's not her mother's story to share if she didn't give it an okay. Reminds me of my dad telling my siblings and my mom about my grandfather abusing me. Reply

Fuck you, Bob. You knew everything. You knew it all. You're a sack of shit just like your brother. I am not letting you come out of this unscathed. Reply

all these men should keep their lil bs statements on Harvey like y’all way late — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 12, 2017

I don't like this guy .. But I agree with this opinion Reply

i hate that spencer pratt says so much i agree with Reply

There are so many things that make me depressed as more details come out about this: that it's considered acceptably for meeting to take place in hotel rooms, that some agents actually were able to stand up to Harvey and protect their clients proving it was possible while so many just sent their clients out without a second though, that women had to do the buddy system and take a husband/boyfriend/friend with them to try to protect themselves.



It's all so hideous and awful.



Also Oliver Stone is a fucking joke as is David O. Russell. Those two predators should shut up. Reply

I cannot believe DOR is also getting taken down a few pegs because of this. It's so great. I mean, the whole thing is terrible and not positive at all, but I've loathed both of them for SO long and it's all very flaming_elmo.gif Reply

I can't believe he filmed in my town. I hate SLP regardless but I'm now never watching it again. Burn it in a fire



Having worked many times with the Weinstein Company, I feel compelled to comment on the horrendous allegations that have come to light over the past few days.

I was fortunate to never have been subjected to sexual harassment or advances by Harvey Weinstein, but I stand in absolute solidarity with those who were.

Emma Thompson put it perfectly when she said, "What we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not only ok, but is also represented by the most powerful man in the world right now." Sienna Miller on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/p/BaMVmOFD7Pq/?taken-by=siennathing ):Having worked many times with the Weinstein Company, I feel compelled to comment on the horrendous allegations that have come to light over the past few days.I was fortunate to never have been subjected to sexual harassment or advances by Harvey Weinstein, but I stand in absolute solidarity with those who were.Emma Thompson put it perfectly when she said, "What we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not only ok, but is also represented by the most powerful man in the world right now." #enough 👊🏼 Reply

i appreciate any statement that doesn't try to pull the 'I had nooo idea it went beyond flirting/philandering' BS



although i wish they would just own up to knowing, like Fonda (but then you get a lot of 'why didn't you DO something?' nonsense focused on shaming actresses, rather than the people who were powerful enough to put a stop to him)



thompson is a goddess Reply

lol @ david o'russell. what a hypocrite coming from an abuser. Reply

lmao fuck you david o russell. cant more for more shit about him to be exposed. Reply

Archival Louis CK stories worth revisiting https://t.co/ADaNmvZh9mhttps://t.co/ymqAXS1b2S — Kia Makarechi (@Kia_Mak) 2017年10月11日

I saw Louis CK one time on the street in NYC and he checked me out and the way he looked at me left me feeling uncomfortable. And he was with his kid at the time. Reply

Glad You are safe . It is interesting a lot of ppl bring up Louis CK on twitter now . Reply

Busan: Darren Aronofsky Joins Chorus of Condemnation of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/L5EYpQDPqc pic.twitter.com/YGo7eAZY83 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 2017年10月13日





David O russel Fuck off David O russel Fuck off Reply

Darren aka the japanese film thief....is problematic too I thought? Reply

Darren Arono is def Shady as Other Film bro . They are acting like some White Knight .so funny Reply

Parent

Oh, yeah, also a Polanski supporter, yeah? Reply

Mia Kirshner is right about the unions needing to protect actors. Why pay dues if they’re not gonna do jack shit to protect the people who pay their salaries? (Yeah, yeah, I know you can’t work if you don’t have a SAG card.) Reply

Sigh. More and more women keep coming out.



Amazon has cancelled the $160 million dollar Weinstein produced David O. Russell series that was in development,



What show cost $160 million?



I was thinking it was crazy and then I realized that De Niro and Moore must cost in the millions per episode. Reply

I still feel like it’s insane for one tv show to cost more than a lower cost Marvel blockbuster tbh. Reply

It's still a lot of money. It's an Amazon series so we can assume it's 13 eps or less. So that's $12.3 million per episode. What are De Niro and Moore making? $5 million each? It's a tv series. I don't care who you are, you're not making over a million per episode in the first season. Unless Amazon was desperate af to book them and even then...... Reply

the math does not add up here. neither Moore nor DeNiro are considered big draws Reply

Amazon's own expose should've caused change but no1currs when some1 has fuck you money and influence. Reply

Ugh Jesus Reply

I thought Mia Kirshner was in Frida with Selma Hayek and Ashley Judd. But then I realized it was Mia Maestro....and Miramax was part of Frida......

Ugh bad feeling about this Reply

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/did-rejecting-harvey-weinsteins-sinister-advances-shut-career/ Alice Evans says HW damaged her and Ioan Gruffudd's careers when she refused Weinstein. Neither of them were new to the industry at the time, either. Reply

Oh wow, I was such a Ioan stan as a kid and I always wondered what happened to him.



As an aside it's really sweet that he and Evans are still together. Reply

Ioan and Alice deserves better. I was wondering what happened to him.....



the ppl from the dalmatians movie got married? ;__; Reply

jfc Reply

and she mentions how "everyone knew" about him. i haven't read through all of these yet but evangeline lilly posted something to insta that was really beautiful/depressing/eye-opening here and she mentions how "everyone knew" about him. Reply

Oprah Oprah Oprah......hasn't she funded projects with shady ppl (homophobic and sexual offender priests for example? ) Reply

Eva Green just made a film with Roman Polanski, so I’m sorry she got harassed but fuck her. Reply

Doesn't sound like you're sorry Reply

I am, but that doesn’t mean she gets a pass for working with Polanski. Reply

Didn't Eva Green or Hayley Atwell work with Woody Allen? Reply

Eva Green has never worked with Allen just did a movie with Roman Polanski.



Atwell worked with Allen in 2007. Reply

Shit like this always makes me remember how fucking intertwined and connected the entertainment industry is. This is going to keep unraveling for days and weeks and maybe months. I'm sure we're still at tip-of-the-iceberg status, unfortunately. Reply

jesus christ it feels like he harassed every actress in hollywood Reply

lol, several comments in a row are about bashing women who were sexually harassed/raped.



Not saying you guys should forget about a woman doing a damaging thing like working with a rapist like Polanski but jfc, there's a time for everything.



The consequences for everyone else, however, are much more severe. For victims, especially. But also for those who orbit the story. If you’ve been, ahem, visiting this sight without blinders for a while, you probably know what I’m referring to here. What would you say if I told you I received a very intimidating letter? A warning? A serious threat. Would you react the way I did? Would you be afraid? Would you desperately want to “reveal” the names behind the story but were too scared to risk your business, a family business shared with your husband, and your livelihood? What would you tell me when I say that even today, even when it’s all slowly coming out, that I still can’t quite take that chance?



http://www.laineygossip.com/harvey-weinstein-s-bullsh-t-apology-and-victim-attacks-after-NYT-sexual-harassment-allegations/48107 Lainey Gossip has a post where she talks about how all these men accused of these horrible crimes are, at the same time, suing the news outlets that help break the stories. She's insinuated that she's been threatened for posting stories and blind items: Reply

