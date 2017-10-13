aliya monkey

1984 (Boycotted) Olympic Champion, Mary Lou Retton, tried to stop gymnastics sex abuse bill

Dominique Moceanu, a member of the 1996 "Magnificent 7" that won gold the first US team gold in Atlanta, made many tweets calling out people affiliated with USA Gymnastics for thier handling of sexual abuse. Over 140 gymnasts have sued Larry Nassar, a team doctor who was with USA Gymnastics for over 20 years and is currently in jail for child pornography, for sexual assault under the guise of treatment. USA Gymnastics was criticized for not reporting Nassar's behavior to authorities and conducting their own investigation instead. California Senator, Dianne Feinstein, and Florida Senator, Marco Rubio, created the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse Act of 2017, which would criminalize organizations like USA Gymnastics for failing to report sexual abuse to the authorities. It was revealed in the New York Times that Mary Lou Retton, the 1984 Olympic All Around Champion who only won because the best gymnastics team in the world, the Soviet Union, boycotted, went with the now ex-president of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, to Feinstein's office to stop the bill. Moceanu confirmed this happened and called Retton out for caring more about protecting USA Gymnastics and the Karoylis (their coaches who are accused of creating the atmosphere that allowed Nassar to take advantage of and abuse the gymnasts) then the safety of athletes.

Moceanu also said that NBC tried to bury the news in her 2012 book, Off Balance, about how the Karoylis were abusive towards her. NBC owns the rights to gymnastics coverage in the US and has made documentaries like "The Ranch" glorifying the Karoylis. They are also currently under fire for refusing to air Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein expose.

