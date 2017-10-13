1984 (Boycotted) Olympic Champion, Mary Lou Retton, tried to stop gymnastics sex abuse bill





Sooo, MLR paid tons of bots to tweet quotes from her pic.twitter.com/NYBa8UqQ2j — Luba Baladzhaeva (@cherity1313) October 13, 2017

Apparently Mary Lou Retton is also using bots to tweet quotes from her to fill twitter with them instead of people calling her out lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lol jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So there are like services out there that offer bot tweeting? I had no idea this existed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so pathetic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol that one account literally has bot in it's name. Mess.



Welp, guess we gotta take her down along with everyone else. Brb. Going back on twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Annihilate ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope she gets athlete's foot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is "african proverbs" also quoting Mary Lou Retton? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But what does this bill say/do? Reply

Thread

Link

It criminalizes organizations that don't report sexual abuse to the authorities Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nevermind, I looked it up and it apparently only applies to sports orgs



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:51 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Fake news" NBC ain't doing any favors for themselves lately Reply

Thread

Link

I am seriously starting to wonder why NBC seems so committed to helping cover up sexual abuse at every turn. It's looking more and more to me like maybe NBC execs are worried that once the floodgates open, some of their own shit will come spilling out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's far past time for someone to look into that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you're spot on, they've been burying abuse stories for years, I hope journalists are already conducting an investigation on them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus how much shit has NBC covered up... Reply

Thread

Link

NBC getting exposed like this has been so good. They need a major shake up there and hopefully we'll see them clean house. Reply

Thread

Link

How sick do you have to be to be against this bill? Of course there should be mandatory reporting on child sexual abuse? Fuck Mary Lou, NBC, or anyone who puts US Gymnastics above the health and safety of children. Reply

Thread

Link

bless her. she could've been really annoying but she wasn't. and her floor routine from that year is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't follow gymnastics...who is this? That beginning was awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is Dominique Moceanu, one of the gymnasts mentioned in the post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fuck is wrong with her?



Fuck the Karolyis. I always knew there was something wrong about them. Reply

Thread

Link

The Karoylis have been known to be abusive pieces of shit since they coached in Romania, but the US still glorified them and let them coach here and later become the team coordinators for over 30 years. Smh there are so many stories from gymnasts about them starving them, making them compete while injured, weighing them in front of others, confiscating food, and even beating them (they beat gymnasts in Romania in the 70s and 80s before they defected to the US... I think they stopped beating gymnasts in the US, but Dominique did say that they told her dad about her hiding candy and then took her to him, so she could be slapped... :/) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Dominique Reply

Thread

Link

the only semi thorough reporting about sports related sexual abuse on tv is on real sports on hbo. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit NBC. What kind of sick fucks run that network?? Reply

Thread

Link

I think somebody should take a closer look at NBC. what is up with them and sexual abuse cover-ups? Reply

Thread

Link

To clarify, in Dominique's book she talked about the Karoylis being physically and mentally abusive, not sexually abusive. But yes NBC is disgusting and needs to stop covering up all types of abuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://legiscan.com/US/bill/HR352/2017 I see. but the bill is only about sexual abuse from what I could understand, so if they weren't sexually abusive, why do they care if it passes? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I feel like there's gotta be dirt on Brandon Tartikoff. No Hope With Dope being a front for drug smuggling or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it bad that I now wish for Mary Lou Reton's spine to break the next time she's on a balance beam? Reply

Thread

Link

Mary Lou Retton has been retired since like 1985 (lmao her only major competition was one where the best gymnasts couldn't compete because of a boycott), so I'm pretty sure she'll never be on a balance beam again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. Ok I wish her spine breaks anyway Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was so obsessed with the "Magnificent 7" when I was a kid. Good for Dominque for expose this. Reply

Thread

Link

I knew she was Republican trash but to do *this* shit right here?? fuck you in this world and the afterlife, Mary Lou Reply

Thread

Link

mte



seriously, i'm tired and this encompasses what i wanted to say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mary Lou aint shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, considering at least one of Mary Lou Retton's daughters is a gymnast, that's extra vile.



But Dominique <3 I was a huge fan of the "Magnificent 7" and she was my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link

I never cared for her anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm tempted to shop the Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2 poster and put Retton's face on it.



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I used to think she was too sugary sweet & overly nice years ago. Just goes to show your first instinct is usually right. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the 1996 girls team.



The abuse is so terrible to hear. It's disgusting how an actual gymnast who may have experienced some of it would still protect them. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, I didn't really know anything about her, but that's fucking cold. It's bad enough when these Hollywood people cover stuff up or look the other way because of $$$$$, but to stand in the way of something that might help to protect (or at least aid) children from sexual abuse in the future??? She knows how bizarrely toxic that world is and she's trying to prevent it become (slightly) more safe for the next kids. Amazing.



(semi-OT but I still can't get over that story of Dominique having a secret sister who'd been given up for adoption O_____o) Reply

Thread

Link

WTF is wrong with her??



Also NBC is looking suspicious af right now... Reply

Thread

Link

In 7th grade I was forced to endure a "motivational assembly" with that toothy midget (Retton). Such a phony. Didn't even know who she was at the time. How in the hell could someone be against protecting young athletes? Those Karolyis always seemed shady. Retton's teeth need knocked out. Reply

Thread

Link