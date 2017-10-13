

Priyanka Chopra accepted her award for her work as UNICEF ambassador, saying that as a child growing up in India, “giving back was not a choice, it was a way of life.” The daughter of doctors in the Indian Army, Chopra shared she was working as an assistant pharmacist at age eight, and she was never treated differently from her brother, which for India and developing countries around the world was an exception and a privilege.



“Your achievements not just inspire me but also so many others to work harder, be better and make a dent wherever we can,” Chopra said to her fellow honorees and all that made it out to celebrate the “bada–” women in the room.





Quantico is still on the air.



