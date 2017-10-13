Every dude has a foot fetish. They'll deny it til they're in the position to suck your feet and then they'll do it. Reply

Lie. I wouldn't even suck a toe for money. Reply

I was giving my bf a back massage with my feet once and he was not into it. I was like really bro, I could get like $500 on craigslist for doing this. Reply

absolutely Reply

I don't think that's true. Reply

lies. i'm a skanky ho but i never go even remotely close to feet. Reply

nnn mte most people don't think to wash their feet or clip their toenails lmao. some people walk around barefoot all day picking up whatever bacteria from the ground. no ty Reply

I mean, as far as fetishes go, there are far worse ones to have. Granted I'm not big on having my feet touched, let alone anything else, but if a guy I liked was into it I could play along. Reply

I hate feet. Blech. Reply

lmao i know some people have a hate-on for them, but they're very cute imo. kids seem really lovely and fun as well.



o and ayesha looks really pretty in that new covergirl video (which is also a really nice new direction for covergirl) Reply

but between this and the idris post, foot fetishes are getting hella play lately O_O Reply

They seem like a really cute family. Although I watched her on Buzzfeed AM2DM this morning and she put me to sleep. Reply

Omg I thought you were talking about foot fetishes and I got to kids and was like wyd where you going with this Reply

ME TOO lol Reply

Omg me too i was gonna hiss at this person lmao Reply

Same lol Reply

Lmao same I was like ... this took a turn lol Reply

SAME I was shook lol Reply

I agree, they're very sweet together and seem to have a nice family dynamic. Tho I really don't think she meant it as him having a foot fetish but people are running with it.



Yasss I love her new Covergirl stuff Reply

I read that not too long ago. Not even gonna lie, the 12-year-old me was shocked when I read my copy of Blender magazine, and he admitted liking golden showers. I remember the flack he got for that. Reply

lmao now THAT is a bit freaky to reveal in public Reply

Goddamnit Ricky Reply

This and the golden showers... he's quite kinky.



So many people freak out about someone having a foot fetish... it's one of the most benign ones out there, it's like next to spanking lol





Although, I do hate feet with a passion myself. Reply

This. And your goddamned name gives me life.

Jerri lives! Reply

I mean there's worse things out there but what is sexual about feet? Like I genuinely don't understand how someone can get turned on by them Reply

What was it like working with Chris Pratt, Jerri Reply

Nope. But the dude I’m with definitely does.

And it’s a nice thing to have around because before him I hated my feet. My right foot is fucking swollen since I sprained it over a decade ago - lymphatic issues, nothing serious. And they’re a 10. So they get fat. But he loves them. I don’t get it but I don’t argue.

So it’s kinda hot to send him pix of my feet in shoes I can never afford. I work retail and sometimes take time after work trying on expensive footwear just so I can send pix to him when I know he can’t do anything about it or we won’t be together for a while.



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

This is an adorable tale of foot fetishism. Reply

Ew @ men who ask for nudes.

No to the foot fetish but I do think my feet look super sexy af after I get a pedi. Been yeeeears since I painted them since im broke atm. Reply

Ew @ men who ask for nudes.



lol i mean...it's his wife Reply

She doesn't seem to want to Reply

Parent

thepetdetective





Edited at 2017-10-14 03:47 am (UTC) Must have read Pulitzer Award Winner’s hard hitting journalism post about Danny Devito’s feet. Reply

:( I will never understand men tbh

Reply

I’ll send him nudes 😈 Reply

What if he asks for your feet Reply

feet are disgusting. it doesn't matter if you're the hottest specimen on the planet, i will not go near your feet. no thank you. Reply

wonder how long til the scandal of him cheating on her comes Reply

never plz



steph seems like one of the good ones Reply

I want to believe he doesn’t but tbh basketball players are probably the most likely athletes to cheat (new cities all the time) + all the most fuckboy athletes I’ve met have been NBA players. But he really likes to play up that “man of god” angle so idk maybe he’s a good one Reply

Feet in general don't gross me out but when I'm watching a show/movie where someone's barefoot and the bottom of their feet are dirty af... nasty. Also I don't walk around barefoot at all, I have to at least be wearing socks, lol.



The whole foot fetish thing is harmless imo, though, I just don't ~get it~, lmao. I never got how they're sexy but whatever floats your boat! Reply

not remotely into feet, but i almost threw up a whole leg thinking about it Reply

my ex fiance used to have a big foot and armpits fetish. i don't really like feet but after that, gimme all the pits. Reply

