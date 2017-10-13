Ayesha Curry Sends Husband Steph Pictures of Her Bare Feet
-Ayesha Curry was on The Real today and said that her husband, NBA player Stephen Curry, loves her feet
-She explains, "So, when he says to send nudes, he gets a picture of my bare feet."
-People now think Steph has a foot fetish
Do you have a foot fetish, ONTD?
👅
I mean, as far as fetishes go, there are far worse ones to have. Granted I'm not big on having my feet touched, let alone anything else, but if a guy I liked was into it I could play along.
o and ayesha looks really pretty in that new covergirl video (which is also a really nice new direction for covergirl)
Yasss I love her new Covergirl stuff
Goddamnit Ricky
Although, I do hate feet with a passion myself.
Jerri lives!
What was it like working with Chris Pratt, Jerri
And it’s a nice thing to have around because before him I hated my feet. My right foot is fucking swollen since I sprained it over a decade ago - lymphatic issues, nothing serious. And they’re a 10. So they get fat. But he loves them. I don’t get it but I don’t argue.
So it’s kinda hot to send him pix of my feet in shoes I can never afford. I work retail and sometimes take time after work trying on expensive footwear just so I can send pix to him when I know he can’t do anything about it or we won’t be together for a while.
No to the foot fetish but I do think my feet look super sexy af after I get a pedi. Been yeeeears since I painted them since im broke atm.
lol i mean...it's his wife
What if he asks for your feet
steph seems like one of the good ones
The whole foot fetish thing is harmless imo, though, I just don't ~get it~, lmao. I never got how they're sexy but whatever floats your boat!